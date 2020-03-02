Chelsy Davy: ‘I would really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan’

Chelsy Davy was Prince Harry’s longest relationship with a woman. He was with her, on-and-off, for seven or eight years. I don’t think they had a toxic relationship, but I definitely think they outgrew each other in a big way and that they were definitely not right for each other. I find Chelsy to be sort of a fun mess – I’m sure her appeal to Harry was that she was fun and happy, but she reminds me of a party girl who just never grew up, you know? One of the definitive moments of Chelsy-as-royal-girlfriend is when she turned up to the Cambridges’ wedding clearly having partied VERY hard the night before. Chelsy also went to law school but then gave up the law to design jewelry, which… is quite a career turn. She’s dated men since Harry and she apparently has a new boyfriend, at least that’s what she’s telling Tatler. Tatler did an interview with her and… well…
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has confirmed she is dating a new man – and is ‘very happy’ following her new romance. Zimbabwe-born jewellery designer Chelsy, 34, who divides her time between her South Kensington home and Cape Town, added that she is ‘quite taken’ by this one.
‘Yes,’ she said, speaking to Tatler. ‘Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much.’
Chelsy and the Duke of Sussex, 35, who dated from 2003 to 2010, remained on good terms following their split, with Chelsy attending his wedding to Meghan at St George’s Chapel in May alongside another ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas. Chelsy went on to say that while she is ‘happy with everything’ in her personal life, the intense level of scrutiny that Harry and Meghan have been under is not something she wishes to expand on.
‘I would really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan,’ she explained. ‘I’m very happy with where I am right now. I’m happy with everything. I’m doing something in Africa that I’m passionate about and I’m excited for what my vision is and what that will create. Everything is falling into place.’
Speaking of her work, she added: ‘I don’t sleep much, none of my family do. Often on holiday, when we are all together, you’ll find us all on our laptops at 5.30am.’
I feel like the British press – and maybe some British people too – have such nostalgia for “when Harry dated white women.” We went through this with Cressida Bonas in January too, when she gave an interview to the Evening Standard and – like Chelsy just did – refused to say anything supportive about Harry and Meghan publicly. In Cressida’s case, it felt a little bit shady, especially given that her “friends” were doing some tacky-ass tweets at the time about how Cressida should have married Harry. But I digress. I don’t think Chelsy is mean or particularly shady towards Harry, honestly. I actually wonder if she misses him a lot. But she’s got a new man, so whatever.
Well, it’s really none of her business so she *shouldn’t* be saying anything.
She was enough of a friend to get a wedding invitation. A simple: “I wish them every happiness and all the best on their new path” or something to that effect would suffice. It isn’t that hard.
This. I mean she went to the wedding so saying something like “I wish them well” is pretty benign. Otherwise if you can’t even say that why did you attend their wedding? She doesn’t need to elaborate more, but since she’s doing this interview to promote her business, she has to have expected it would come up. No one cares about her outside of her connection to Harry and it’s why she’s getting an interview in the first place.
She went to the wedding so to wish them well or peace isn’t that bad. She was on the cover of some magazine after her and Harry broke up saying she couldn’t cope with the attention. Whenever she is interviewed for her jewelry or something she is always asked about him and would wish him well. I mean she apparently had a last phone to wish him well so what is wrong with saying that now?
Maybe she’s had to graciously wish them well so many times that this was the final straw when she thought to herself, “you know what? I don’t wish them well. last time I talked to harry it was at his wedding and he was a sanctimonious a-hole. the stupid joke he made about me still being single was hurtful and insensitive. and meghan ignored me. so eff them.” Who knows, right? Relationships are complicated and nobody is perfect.
I read the Tatler article online and there are so many references to Harry. She’s Harry’s ex girlfriend who has a jewelry line and wants to expand into luxury travel. So it’s not out of left field that she was asked about Harry and Meghan.
Her father’s business involves big game hunting. He’s described as a wealthy business man and that’s it. It feels like they tried to downplay her family wealth. And Chelsy claims that when they were looking for schools in the UK for her, they used a 1980 school guide. Nope, I don’t believe it.
It also makes a point about how any statements about them are twisted. People on here are acting like they know exactly what she should have said, but if she’d said whatever they’re proposing it would absolutely have been called shady/salty/not enough/too much/”she didn’t mention Archie”/”how dare she mention Archie” /etc.
She was seen with a mystery man last Nov. If he is her boyfriend, he is handsome.
I don’t see it as refused to say anything supportive – I see it as wisely stay out of it so as not to be misquoted
I don’t blame her for that at all. Especially if she has a relatively new relationship – can you imagine what a drag it would be to see the tabloids saying you/your new girlfriend is still in love with Harry? It’d be a hard thing to deal with early on in a new relationship – and she knows the games that get played by the tabloids.
MTE. The way the press tries to twist everything to make it seem like Meghan is the devil incarnate, I think just keeping her mouth shut is the way to go.
The press need to leave Chelsy and Cressida alone, if he was going to marry them he would have.
Besides they’ve been broken up longer than they’ve been together. Cressida is engaged and Chelsy is dating someone else. If both of them have shown they’ve publicly moved on, I don’t understand why the press and tinhats can’t
I need to brush up on my old gossip, but I believe at the time, Chelsy was the one who ended the relationship.
I get not wanting to talk about it but honestly how hard is it to just say, I wish them well and I have no further comment? Maybe it’s just how shitty the rest of the British press has been to them but just saying “I don’t want to talk about them” at this point feels like a diss.
*eye rolls* Are you serious?
This isn’t just a casual acquitance asking about an long ago ex you both know. They weren’t asking just for their own, off-the-record curiosity. The point was to get a quote that could be dissected and she denied them that, just like Serena Williams also does.
@Kate, I get where you’re coming from but I wonder if with the British press, even saying something as innocuous as “I wish them well” is leaving the door open for more questions? Basically, if you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She was probably tired of being constantly associated with/asked about Harry before he even met Meghan and now…there’s nothing to be gained by getting involved in the whole Harry & Meghan dialog (although, yes, it would have been nice to show some support, but if she’s no longer close to Harry and doesn’t know Meghan, I can understand how she might feel it’s not worth the potential aggro)
As for Chelsy pivoting from law to jewelry design, while it does seem like a stretch and a very society girl thing to do, I do know of at least two people, both from modest means, who switched from law to totally unrelated careers in making organic skincare products and the other was equally unrelated to law so …
I don’t see how there’s anything wrong about not wanting to say anything- in her position I wouldn’t either- whatever she said would be misconstrued and ripped to pieces, just like her refusing to comment is weirdly seen as ‘shady’.If she had commented people would be crying that it wasn’t good enough to support them, or she’s still in love with Harry, is in love with Meghan, has married a carrot or some other utter rubbish.
The British tabloids would turn her words into She loves Harry and when he leaves Meghan Chelsey will be awaiting to support him…saying nothing protects everybody more than tabloids twisting everything to cause H and Meg more pain or embarrassment.
Why can’t they leave her alone? Lord. She’s happy and living her life. I’m glad she declined to comment. It’s not her business.
She was damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. If she said something nice, it would be viewed as disrespecting the Royal Family. If she said something shady, the Sussex team would be going after her. She said something as neutral as she could, and she’s getting dragged for that too.
Remember how a camera caught her expression at the wedding and made it like, oh poor Chelsey, she’s thinking of how this could be her, how he was the one who got away? Please. You focus a camera on anyone for long, they’re gonna have some expression that can be conveyed as sadness. She wouldn’t have gone if there were bad feelings.
I love your comment on Chelsy. The right amount of empathy and 1,000% accurate/correct.
I only wish you’d bring the same humanity and empathy when judging Meghan and her seemingly countless missteps.
Missteps are missteps.
@Bella – Mumbles would have to see Meghan as a human being to show her the same kind of humanity and empathy. She clearly doesn’t.
@ Mumbles
Missteps according to you. You have a thick, impenetrable layer of salt and envy, covering both your eyes when it comes to Meghan. It prevents you from seeing accurately imho. De-salt yourself, sweetie. It’ll do you lots of good.
@ GuestWho
You’re 100% correct. Only question is, what particular prejudice prevents her from seeing clearly? Or is it envy and envy alone? 🧐
Oh man you got me! I slag on pedo Andy and the lazy Bill and Cathy and gross Fergie. But yeah, I don’t view Meghan as a human being. Nice try.
I get what everyone in comments is saying, good for her for minding her own business, etc.
But, i also think, given how the royal house of petty has, since the racist abuse of Meghan started, refused to say anything supportive, and we watch in disbelief- why won’t anyone in England say out loud- this dog whistle racism, and a good dose of sexism is disgusting, the press lead the racist calls, and the public eats it up.
I mean, i get why she wouldn’t want to step in it.
But i also wonder if Harry’s exes are just like the rest- racist.
Thinking Meghan, as a woman of color, has no “right” to be so “uppity”.
They were raised rich, whites only, entitled.
No comment is exactly the comment she needs to make. It’s a neutral, blunt statement that has an underlying implication of, “You shouldn’t be asking me about this in the first place.”
I think that’s actually the perfect response. Anything else she said besides “I don’t want to talk about them” would be misconstrued, misquoted, etc. I mean maybe she could have said “I wish nothing but the best” or something but I don’t get a shady vibe from her – I thought Cressida’s response was mildly shady, so to speak, but Chelsey’s is fine in my mind, and honestly even Cressida’s was pretty close to what I would have expected.
The Daily Fail:
When Chelsy was asked how much happiness she wished for Harry and Meghan, she was heard by a close source saying “I wish nothing.”
LOL what kind of question is that : “How much happiness do you wish for your ex and his new wife?” Ummm…. lots? a little? the normal amount? 73%? who on earth spends time quantifying the amount of happiness they might wish on their past relationships? “I wish nothing,” meaning, I don’t think about it nor wish about it, seems like the correct and healthy answer, lol.
Yup. That doesn’t surprise me.
@ Cynical Celeste
That’s the point, isn’t it? They’ll twist and mangle things and fit any nonsensical question with any nonsensical answer they can, just as long as they have the narrative they want: Everyone one hates Meghan and she deserves to be miserable.
Chelsy and Harry’ last rodeo was shortly after or before Will and Kate’s wedding right? So almost a decade ago. Why is the press trying to drag her into this situation that has absolutely nothing to do with her? And why does anyone expect her to say anything, good or bad, about her ex of a decade ago and the wife she has met one or twice at most?
As for her missing him, I don’t see any sign of this.
But it’s interesting to see how the narrative around Chelsy keep getting written and re-written on this very website. For the longest time, she was pitted against Kate, as being more driven and independent – she is a serious lawyer, far away from the hard-party girl image the press gave her, she is independent and dumped Harry because she did not want the royal life. And now that Meghan is in the picture, she is described as this lost party girl who regrets Harry and the end of their relationship. Again, interesting.
Don’t know how much truth there is to this but Harry was said to have a “wandering scepter” as a younger fellow. This being one of the reasons he and Chelsy were “on again, off again”.
Kate is said to have told her that cheating or rumors of cheating (depending on which version of the story you believe) come with the territory.
And there’s the story of her not being invited to the private reception and the “emotional final phone call”.
She’s right not to get dragged into it but there might be some lingering ” saltiness” there.
Further down, someone mentioned Melissa Percy. Here’s a “fun” tidbit. Chelsy was Melissa’s MOH. Wm, Pippa, Harry and Cressida all attended. Kate was pregnant with George and didn’t. It’s at the wedding that Harry and Cressida went “public” with their relationship. They were photographed together arriving back in London by train with Cressida looking like something the cat dragged in.
Melissa Percy’s marriage to whomever imploded in about a year due to the groom’s “behavior” which was whispered to be more than infidelity.
He’s now dating/engaged to one of George’s teachers.
And yes, I’m ashamed that I was able to pull all of that from my brain without the assistance of Google. Clearly, I need a hobby 🙃
“Lady Melissa married Thomas van Straubenzee at St Michael’s Church, Alnwick in June 2013. They divorced in March 2016 on the grounds of van Straubenzee’s “unreasonable behavior”
The van Straubenzee family are very close friends of Charles, William & Harry.
The van Straubenzee family are the epitome of non-tiled very rich aristocratic gentry “Turnip Toffs”.
I always felt that Chelsy went to law school to please her parents. After she received her degree and practice law for a short time, I am sure she decided to do something more personally fulfilling. Practicing law can be very boring and may take years of hard work to become lucrative. Not everyone has a desire to be Amal Clooney.
Exes should generally stay out of former partners’ relationships. So perfect answer from Chelsea. If we are to be fair, even Serena Williams of late has declined to say anything public about Meghan/Harry and she is a close friend of Meghan’s so I don’t get why Chelsea should say anything beyond “I don’t want to talk about HM”? I sometimes wish CB would also leave Meghan and Harry alone instead of reporting on everything from the DM and the Sun…its not helping, but I get it, its business.
They have been broken up for a long time so there is no need to ask her. I just find her incredibly shady and mean since that whole Instagram thing after Euegenie’s wedding.
Ooh what happened?
On her Instagram she posted a photo of herself before Euegenies wedding and was wishing them well. Her comment section had a bunch of hateful, racist, vile comments toward Meghan and some saying Harry should have married her instead of Meghan. Whenever someone would post something positive about Meghan it would promptly be deleted or if someone told her to turn comments off. The only comments on her post were the hateful, racist one towards Meghan. Also, these comments were the first ones you would see. After a full day she finally turned them off. It was shady and showed her true colors.
Ok I went and checked her instagram and while I assume some comments have since been deleted, the whole comment section was a mess and there were a lot of ugly comments towards Chelsy herself. But yeah she should have limited comments from the start because it was an ugly mess.
Her answer sounds like she’s really pissed off at being asked about Harry… again.
It’s old history, they were each other’s first serious relationship but they both moved on and are happy with their current life.
She’s probably wondering why everyone keeps asking her. Talk about double standards.
I don’t blame her in the slightest.
Chelsy is good friends with Melissa Percy. I read Melissa’s Tatler interview from when she was promoting her clothing line Mistamina (supposed to be misdemeanor but she spelled it incorrectly on the application because she hadn’t bothered looking it up).
It’s a different world in terms of how out of touch they all sound.
Chelsy has no reason to speak to the press about Meghan and Harry. No only is she not authorized by them to give statements, she is also not obligated to give the press something to further crucify them with. I think stating she prefers not to speak about an ex and his new wife is as respectful as an ex girlfriend in her position can get. It has to be really trying to never be her own woman and always be Harry’s ex.
She did go to his wedding, so a brief statement like “I wish them well” might have been nice. Beyond that she didn’t need to discuss anything. But usually if you attend someone’s wedding you can say something nice about the couple. Otherwise why did you go?
A person with class would simply say, “I wish them and Archie all happiness in the future.”
How difficult is that?
This response seems fine to me. Why should she wish anything for her ex? Are you all wishing all of your exs lots of happiness, etc.? I think best case is to feel nothing for your ex.
She went to her ex’s wedding so clearly she didn’t hate him that much. If she had not attended then it would be different. But she did, so a polite remark isn’t that much effort.
While most people don’t wish their ex well, they also don’t show up to their wedding years after they broke up. They were supposedly friends enough for the invite to be sent and accepted.
she’s no dummy! and IIRC, this is why she didn’t marry Harry, not wanting a life in the press (and she wasn’t wrong.) she knows anything she says will be front page headline news, good or bad, so she’s (I almost hear it exasperatedly) saying, please don’t ask me, don’t put me in that position.
jmo but i’ll always have a soft spot for her – “chelsy’s scrunchies” was the name of my high school band.
“I wish them every happiness” or some such would be gracious, especially when you went to their wedding. “I don’t wish to talk about them” when Harry is the only reason anyone knows who you are shows a lack of manners and character.
Why? Whatever she says is going to be analysed ad nauseam.
And it was 10 years ago!
It’s bad manners to gossip about exes in Tatler… 😉