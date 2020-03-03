North West performed at her dad’s Paris Fashion Week Yeezy Season 8 show

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Kanye West after party with daughter North West and sister Kourtney Kardashian

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and North West last night in Paris, following Kanye West’s big Yeezy show. Yeezy Season 8’s runway show took place at the Espace Niemeyer at 9:30. According to Page Six, “By 9:52 p.m., against a backdrop of silence, models took to the runway wearing a streamlined edit of crop tops, puffer coats and wide-legged pants.” Shortly after that, Kanye had traffic sounds instead of music (gauche), and then towards the end of the show, North West got up there and started “rapping.” She’s 6 years old.

Many people quickly pointed out that Kanye used ZaZa’s “What I Do” sample/beat with any kind of credit. You can see ZaZa’s music video for “What I Do” here and Kanye, arguably one of the most successful producers of the past two decades, decided to just take out ZaZa’s voice and let North rap over the same beat. ZaZa’s parents posted this to Instagram:

“In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT… PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”

[Via JustJared]

Kim Kardashian ended up commenting on the Instagram post, writing: “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.” Something North was asked to do at the last minute? Kanye was, like, mixing the traffic sounds for his Paris Fashion Week show and he decided at the last minute to do a remix of ZaZa’s song so North could half-rap over it? I don’t believe it.

I also don’t believe Kim’s braids!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Penelope Disick arrive at the Yeezy Season 8 after party

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

15 Responses to “North West performed at her dad’s Paris Fashion Week Yeezy Season 8 show”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Why can’t they just let this girl be a child?

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      March 3, 2020 at 8:31 am

      Totally agree and was going to say the same thing. But then again, got to get th hat branding out there as soon as possible.

      Reply
  2. Guest2.0 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Why can’t tases people let their children just enjoy their childhood? Also, not to be petty but is North gonna start “rapping/singing” cause Blue Ivy has also?

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:12 am

    This child is only six years old, there’s no need for her to be in the spotlight like this.

    Reply
  4. Hannah says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Was the collection well-received? I really do like that someone other than your typical brand names Like Chanel/Dior/LV gets to do a show (at a very high cost, mind you, so I wonder who is financing his stuff) but the clothes look like a combination of Mad Max/Snowpiercer apocalyptic-era clothing we’d all be forced to wear if we were in those movies.

    Reply
    • Char says:
      March 3, 2020 at 8:49 am

      If Anna Wintour says it’s fashion, people will wear it without a thought, like those ugly af Bottega shoes. And Ewwzzy will sell out fine to all the Kim-wannabes.

      Reply
  5. Trish-a says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:22 am

    Yeah I agree let the child be one. Also she looks like she has a boner in those pants.

    Reply
    • GreenBunny says:
      March 3, 2020 at 8:28 am

      It does look like that. It also looks like she urinated herself with the discoloration around the crotch area.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      March 3, 2020 at 9:01 am

      Re KK – It looks to me like an incontinence event.
      The little girl is only 6, and being exploited by her parents to extend their brands. I don’t know why I’m surprised by my reaction, since I expected this to happen long before now.
      His clothes are ugly. I’d like to know where the creativity, design, innovation and artistry are in a bunch of garments that our council’s gardeners would bin.

      Reply
  6. lemonylips says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:22 am

    I’ve only now seen little ZaZa and although I found it fun at first, what is the difference between these two parents? Yeah an artist should always be credited, that’s a good reason criticize Kanye… that said, I feel they are both exploiting their kids in a way. I hope I’m wrong.

    Reply
  7. Wow2 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:23 am

    They needed something to make headlines cause this line ain’t it

    Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Great another generation of Kardashians we will have to be subjected to….

    Reply
  9. Mrs. Peel says:
    March 3, 2020 at 8:54 am

    What’s with the big pee stain on Kim’s pants?

    Reply
  10. Charfromdarock says:
    March 3, 2020 at 9:06 am

    I guess they are trying to one/catch up with Blue Ivy.

    She is cute but her rap is something for a school talent contest or home in a rec room.

    Let the kid be a kid.

    If she wants to be a rapper let her develop her skills and talent and actually grow into a person first.

    Reply

