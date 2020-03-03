Chris Matthews abruptly resigned from his MSNBC show ‘Hardball’ on-air

I used to watch Hardball all the time, during the Bush and Obama administrations, but over the past five years especially, I’ve really edited down my cable news consumption. Nowadays, it’s only about Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow for me. I completely skip Chris Matthews. I could say some sh-t to defend Matthews, because he used to be okay at his job, but honestly… the world outgrew Chris Matthews a while ago. The Me Too movement tried to come for him and it barely made a dent – he has a long history of really inappropriate comments to and about women, and several women in media have told their stories about how Matthews harassed them or made them feel uncomfortable (in a hostile/inappropriate work environment sort of way). Well, after all of that… Chris Matthews finally, suddenly, resigned from MSNBC.
MSNBC’s “Hardball” host Chris Matthews announced on air Monday that he’s resigning amid renewed criticism of his sexist behavior.
“After conversation with MSNBC, I decided tonight will be my last ‘Hardball,’” he said, stating that he wanted to pass the baton to a younger generation with “better standards than we grew up with ― fair standards” about behavior in the workplace.
His announcement comes days after he came under fire for an interview of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina. In their conversation, the longtime host went after Warren for relating allegations against rival candidate Mike Bloomberg of sexual harassment. “Why would he lie?” Matthews, who’s also battled a sexual harassment charges, asked Warren of Bloomberg. “Just to protect himself?”
The incident renewed criticism of Matthews for his own history of sexual harassment allegations and sexist remarks, including rape jokes about Bill Cosby and comments about Hillary Clinton’s ability to lead as a woman.
I’m including his on-air resignation video below. I’m also including the post-debate interview he did with Elizabeth Warren last week, where he tried to hammer her about why she was coming for Michael Bloomberg’s misogyny wig. Chris Matthews seemed shocked that Warren would believe women, and he truly asked her “why would he lie?” Rebecca Traister has done some excellent work analyzing why the toxic men of the pundit class all need to go, and she’s been doing a ton of great work on Matthews especially.
WHY WOULD HE LIE? https://t.co/cicmchxOpl
— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) February 26, 2020
Chris Matthews: Newsman. Political analyst. Woman appreciator. pic.twitter.com/Rp0CKYukEV
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 27, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m not really surprised at this – I’m surprised at HOW it happened, but not that it happened. Chris Matthews isn’t an angel in the workplace by all accounts – he’s not at the level of Weinstein or Lauer, by any means, but it was definitely time for him to step down. I actually loved Hardball even though he was often super obnoxious and always interrupted people – he got interesting guests that represented a wide range of viewpoints, and he was often willing to call out the Democratic party for being…..inept, to put it mildly. He also has a lot of experience both in politics and journalism and has some good “war stories” to share.
But none of that excuses his actions, and given some of the rumors and accusations, this was the right move for NBC.
It was definitely a surprise though, in terms of the actual announcement, Steve Kornacki looked shell shocked after it. It seems obvious that NBC and Matthews reached a deal where he was allowed to “retire” rather than be fired and they let him do that on-air statement and then he was out.
Honestly, after reading Catch and Kill – NBC has a lot to atone for and they should have started thoroughly cleaning their house years ago.
I only watched HardBall hoping Howard Fineman (aka Kentucky Boy) would be a guest.
For pure assahola political entertainment, George Will in his bow tie running down Donald J. Chump is much better.
This is great news. So many of the media gatekeepers – still – have too many personal reasons and biases that make them protect powerful men/ignore women and victims.
I quit Chris a while ago too. I always appreciated the obvious joy and enthusiasm he brought to his work. You can tell he really loves talking politics. But he’s just such a boomer. Constantly reliving the glory days and talking about Kennedy and Nixon or WWll. He doesn’t seem to grasp the change that’s happened in politics. New blood is needed. He’s right to go.
the Bobby Kennedy references CRACKED me up. i’m not sure if you were watching when he published his Bobby Kennedy book, but around that time it was just overdrive….a bobby kennedy reference every 5 minutes, then he ended with a promo for his book. My husband and I just laughed every time.
Bye, Felicia
What a weird, clueless thing to say about standards for the workplace being higher these days — what about standards for yourself? It’s blaming the employer for letting him getaway with sh^t instead of looking at his own behavior and realizing how awful it was. Good riddance.
Yup.
I also quit Chris a while ago. I think his gross comments while hot miked at some big event really confirmed the rumors for me. I feel bad for Steve Koronaki he truly gets the worst emergency hosting gigs. One by one all of the men who were so gross every time a victims of sexual harassment, or just political woman (especially Hillary Clinton) spoke are turning out to have some major issues. Shocker. Looking at you Matt Lauer…
I would love to see Ezra Klein get the hosting gig.
They need to rotate this show between two different commentators with two days one week and tree days the next. Or maybe they will bring back Reverend Al and “Reved Up!” LOL!
Then again they could do a BBC America type show and give it to Katy Kay who I really like.
Those would be great choices! Just not Chuck Todd please not him.
I think they’ll do a completely different show, I agree that I would love to see Nicolle Wallace but I wonder if she wants to do a prime time show?
I like Chris Hayes a lot for himself and his twitter etc, but I find his show boring – he doesn’t usually have that many guests, etc. I would like MSNBC to keep a similar format to hardball (lots of rotating guests, etc) but a little less…..abrasive.
I watched this happen last night and felt like Steve Kornacki’s hagiography was excessive and bizarre given the circumstances
It was weird, esp how he kept asking the guests what they thought etc. Like…I get that you cant just ignore it, but it still was bizarre like you said.
I’ve been skipping Hardball for a few years. I just couldn’t stand his constant interruptions and talking over guests—especially women—and all the yelling. He seemed to have one volume level—LOUD. It pissed me off that he’d rarely let people finish a sentence. Then there was all the cringe worthy comments about women’s looks. I literally gasped at some of the crap he’d say on live television, with apparently no repercussions. Until now.
Is he knowledgeable about politics? Yes, definitely. And it was still more than time for him to go.
His pouting exit is just typical of the self-centered misogynists. He got called out for decades of sexual harassment and instead of real self-reflection and understanding of what he did, he called it inappropriate “compliments” to women. Puh-leeze. Then he leaves in a huff in the middle of the show, all because he was FINALLY told to stop sexually harassing women.
I’m glad he’s gone. But I wonder when the “he’s a nice guy; he didn’t harass me” takes will start pouring in from media/Beltway women.
Oh yeah 1000% agree!!!
BYE bish!
He lost me the night Obama won in ’08 and said “tonight every little black boy knows he can grow up to be president and every little black girl to be a president’s daughter” Asshole. Good riddance.