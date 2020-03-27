Jodie Comer found love when she was relaxed & working: ‘Things fall into place’

Jodie Comer covers the latest issue of British Vogue to promote the third season of Killing Eve. I find the difference between Comer in still photos versus in-motion to be kind of startling. She is extremely photogenic and in still photos, she looks impossibly beautiful and striking. In motion, she’s got more of a goofy-normal-pretty vibe. She definitely seems, to me, like the heir of Cate Blanchett in that regard. Plus, her real Liverpool accent is adorable and lyrical, which you can enjoy in the Vogue video at the end of the post. She chatted with British Vogue about the phase of her career where she didn’t get any work, and Killing Eve and some other stuff:

The phase where she wasn’t working: “I remember there was a year where I didn’t work for eight or nine months. You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you’re in there for 10 minutes, and then you’re coming all the way back home. Sometimes I was doing it three times a week. What I realised, the more that I wasn’t working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became: ‘I need the job.’ And then you go into auditions and they can smell it.” Whether we’ll ever see Villainelle’s past: “We kind of delve into it a little bit. The audience love what they love about her, but it’s been nice to show a different side to that. Maybe a little bit of vulnerability.” She’s in love but cryptic about it: “I’m very much in it. I think love’s the best. I’d been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing. That’s the thing, isn’t it? When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great.”

People always say that, that when you’re relaxed and not-looking, that’s when you meet someone. I’ve never found that to be the case in my life or anyone around me. I find that when you’re relaxed and single and not really looking, you just get used to that and you sort of forget what it’s like to be involved with someone.

Here’s the video! She’s so utterly cute here.