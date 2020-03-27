Demi Lovato is isolating with her new boyfriend, how long have they been together?

We’ve heard of some younger celebrities either in new relationships or finally being open about their newer relationships now that they’re quarantined with that person. I’m thinking about Ariana Grande and her new man, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White (we did not cover that one, he is problematic) and now Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend. Demi, 27, is dating a Young and The Restless actor named Max Ehrich, 28. We know because E! has the news, which makes it sound like a rollout. The last time I covered Demi she was quarantining at her family’s mansion because a person with the virus had visited her apartment complex. So does that mean Max has been at Demi’s parents’ house the whole time with her? They have a guest house, it’s not like they can’t get away. Anyway here is the writeup:

The news comes as the two have been exchanging flirty messages with one another on Instagram in recent days, and three months after E! News learned that she and model Austin Wilson broke up after dating for several weeks. “Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now,” a source told E! News on Wednesday. “They have been quarantining together at Demi’s house and it’s going really well.” Millions of people worldwide have remained at home in recent weeks amid the global coronavirus pandemic. “Max is very into music and health, and he doesn’t like to party,” the source said. “He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It’s very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. They have spent a lot of time together but I wouldn’t say it’s an exclusive relationship yet.” Lovato and Ehrich have not commented on the nature of their relationship, which was first reported by Us Weekly. On Monday, the actor posted on his Instagram page a black and white photo of himself shirtless, writing, “When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay…have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3." Lovato commented, "Fine by me..."

[From E! Online]

People should be happy at this point, but I also have some judgment for people who flit around and date like always during a pandemic. If you’re dating and it’s quite early, you should be sticking to video dates only at this moment. Given how soon Demi rolls out her new relationships I bet “a few weeks” means less than two. Plus he has no clothes with him, judging by that Instagram he posted. It just seems foolish, especially for someone who has an entire table full of virus prevention and treatments. Maybe they’re being careful though. That’s all I’m saying about that. Also Lainey has photos of them doing a grocery run together.