Donald Trump is pretty sure the coronavirus chaos is all Barack Obama’s fault

Donald Trump has completely bungled the entire federal response to the coronavirus. The CDC is underfunded and in chaos. Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence wants to pray away the viral infections. Trump is more worried about the market than actual people who might die. It took the administration forever to simply lift restrictions on TESTING. And on and on. So where should we assign the blame? Donald Trump, that paragon of bigliness, thinks it’s all Barack Obama’s fault. Yep. Donny is pretty certain that Obama is to blame, somehow.

President Trump sought on Wednesday to deflect criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus onto his predecessor, complaining that a federal agency decision under President Barack Obama had made it harder to quickly enact widespread testing for the virus. “The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Mr. Trump said. “That was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made. But we’ve undone that decision.” It was not entirely clear what he was referring to. Health experts and veterans of the government during Mr. Obama’s presidency said they were unaware of any policy or rule changes during the last administration that would have affected the way the Food and Drug Administration approved tests during the current crisis. Moreover, if there were, Mr. Trump did not explain why his administration did not change the rules during its first three years in office. The coronavirus outbreak is now into its third month. Testing restrictions were lifted over the weekend. Mr. Trump appeared intent on focusing attention on the Obama administration at a time when his own handling of the outbreak has come under intense criticism. He made a point of using the former president’s name in comments to reporters during a White House meeting with airline executives, called to discuss the economic effect of the virus. Among other things, critics have pointed to the dismantling of a White House effort set up by Mr. Obama to respond to global health emergencies. The officials involved have left and not been replaced over the past two years, a point made by Obama administration veterans in recent days.

[From The New York Times]

I enjoy the fact that the NY Times (and other papers) were like “Trump said ‘blame Obama’ and we literally looked and tried to find a way to blame Obama but we couldn’t find anything, so…???” Obama is not to blame for Trump’s anti-science, anti-life, chaotic-in-a-crisis energy. Trump is just obsessed with Obama because Donny knows he’ll never be as witty, intelligent, competent, well-liked or respected as Obama.

Speaking of, our real president had some thoughts about corona.

Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 4, 2020

I love that Obama knows that he still has the ability to calm people in a crisis, and he can do more with one tweet than Bigly can do in three months.