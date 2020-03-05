Donald Trump is pretty sure the coronavirus chaos is all Barack Obama’s fault

Donald Trump has completely bungled the entire federal response to the coronavirus. The CDC is underfunded and in chaos. Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence wants to pray away the viral infections. Trump is more worried about the market than actual people who might die. It took the administration forever to simply lift restrictions on TESTING. And on and on. So where should we assign the blame? Donald Trump, that paragon of bigliness, thinks it’s all Barack Obama’s fault. Yep. Donny is pretty certain that Obama is to blame, somehow.
President Trump sought on Wednesday to deflect criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus onto his predecessor, complaining that a federal agency decision under President Barack Obama had made it harder to quickly enact widespread testing for the virus.
“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Mr. Trump said. “That was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made. But we’ve undone that decision.”
It was not entirely clear what he was referring to. Health experts and veterans of the government during Mr. Obama’s presidency said they were unaware of any policy or rule changes during the last administration that would have affected the way the Food and Drug Administration approved tests during the current crisis. Moreover, if there were, Mr. Trump did not explain why his administration did not change the rules during its first three years in office. The coronavirus outbreak is now into its third month. Testing restrictions were lifted over the weekend.
Mr. Trump appeared intent on focusing attention on the Obama administration at a time when his own handling of the outbreak has come under intense criticism. He made a point of using the former president’s name in comments to reporters during a White House meeting with airline executives, called to discuss the economic effect of the virus. Among other things, critics have pointed to the dismantling of a White House effort set up by Mr. Obama to respond to global health emergencies. The officials involved have left and not been replaced over the past two years, a point made by Obama administration veterans in recent days.
I enjoy the fact that the NY Times (and other papers) were like “Trump said ‘blame Obama’ and we literally looked and tried to find a way to blame Obama but we couldn’t find anything, so…???” Obama is not to blame for Trump’s anti-science, anti-life, chaotic-in-a-crisis energy. Trump is just obsessed with Obama because Donny knows he’ll never be as witty, intelligent, competent, well-liked or respected as Obama.
Speaking of, our real president had some thoughts about corona.
Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 4, 2020
I love that Obama knows that he still has the ability to calm people in a crisis, and he can do more with one tweet than Bigly can do in three months.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
loser. take his name outta yo mouth. trick.
He’s such a tool. I believe Russia changed votes to give Donnie his “win,” but I cannot believe how many morons voted for him of their own accord, who look at him racistly and sexistly and think, yes, this orange traitor is presidential material.
That’s just hating your country to own the liberals.
For real. My mom always wants me to encourage our Trump-loving relatives to see the light, and I’m like… honestly? If they look at him and think he’s worthy of being President of the United States, there’s not much I can do to help them. It disgusts me.
My mom and dad knew there was no hope for half her side. They have their head in the sand and always will. They are also racist and misogynist AF and the women are the worst offenders.
Also Trump: “I haven’t touched my face in weeks. I miss it” when photos show him touching his face two days ago.
This man cannot help but lie. Even we he does not have to.
He’s also unable to stop whining. About Obama, Hillary, etc. He claims the Dems are using this against him. Yeah, dude, they are. That’s what happens when you’re in charge and screw up: people use it against you to say you shouldn’t be in charge.
The man simply does not know how things work..
He also claimed on Faux News that people have gone to work with coronavirus and have gotten better. Basically insinuating its ok to go to work with it! Then claims the fake news made it up. Uh dude there is audio of you saying it!!!
What a bitter, moaning twat he is. I just (still) don’t understand how anyone can get to be his age and remain so wilfully ignorant and utterly stupid. Im not American, but, worryingly, I think he’ll get re-elected. Put his corrupt shenanigans and the voting morons together and…. ugh. I hope I’m wrong. God, I hope I’m wrong.
I stopped by my elderly trump living in-laws after running errands the other day. I said I wanted to wash my hands before greeting them. My father in law began saying how the virus is all a liberal hoax meant to crash the stock market and make trump look bad. So instead of washing my hands straight away I gave them big hugs first. His call. They also refuse flu shots every year because “flu shots make you sick”. I try to avoid my in-laws but sometimes I have to interact with them.
That reminds me of that episode of The Office where Dwight says he stays healthy by exposing himself to germs, so then everyone in the office who has to sneeze or cough runs over to Dwight to sneeze/cough on him.
It’s really too bad your father-in-law doesn’t believe the stats on Covid-19 mortality rates for people >70 years (8%) and >80 years (15%) though. I mean even if it _was_ a hoax, why not take perfectly reasonable precautions we should be doing anyway, e.g. _handwashing_??
I get teary eyed when I even look at pictures of Obama, lol. He has such grace, kindness, and intelligence. I miss him and what he represented for our country so very much. No one is perfect, and certainly not politicians, but I miss when I believed our president was all-in-all a good man with a lovely family.
I’m surprised it took him this long to blame Obama for this.
Obama stays in Trump’s head rent-free. Ugh I miss having a President with some damn sense! I can’t think about too long or I’ll get sad. And Trump and his administration’s handling of this virus is why so many people are in panic mode. A complete and utter mess!
I just can’t.
I’m glad I live in a state and near a major city with their own strict protocols and resources. I’m sorry so many others don’t.
This cretinous moron is going to kill us all. Pence is trying to accelerate End Times. And we have the GOP Senate to thank.
Of course he’s going to blame the Obama administration! Biden won a lot of delegates on Tuesday so let’s blame everything on Obama/Biden… Though there was a bigger than usual ebola outbreak during Obama’s administration and drugs and vaccines were tested quite fast thanks to massive international efforts
Yeah well…this country going to hell is Trumps fault. Tool.
Was there a very good looking, smart, kind young Black man in Trump’s childhood that he envied or something? The amount of hate and jealousy he has for Obama is insane. It’s like he secretly wishes he were him.
I love that Obama still has the ability to get under Trump’s thin orange skin.
Honestly, this is one of the things I find most soul crushing. This bullshit right here.
Guilty children communicate this way when they know they’ve done something bad and they don’t want to own up to it. They blame their siblings, the dog, their invisible friend – literally anyone and anything.
And that’s how the President of the United States is communicating too every day. And so many people hear this childish ranting and think, yeah! It WAS Obama’s fault and will swear up and down that he did things that 45 just made up on the spot. It depresses the hell out of me.
45 is the biggest threat this country faces in regards to this virus right now, because he will do literally anything to not look bad, including lying and letting people die in order to make it look less serious than it is.