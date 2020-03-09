Freddie Highmore: people are stealing surgical masks & soap from The Good Doctor set

Freddie Highmore was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel, I think to promote the end of season three of The Good Doctor, which airs at the end of this month. He’s a fun interview, I last covered him in the fall when he joked about not knowing he was on a date and just assuming a friend had asked him to hang out. Freddie just turned 28 on Valentine’s Day, and the show threw him a big party driving around the lot complete with emergency vehicles from the show accompanying them for some reason. It was bizarre but he has some prankster friends. Freddie talked about the fact that people are stealing the surgical masks and antibacterial soap on set and that producers had to ask everyone to stop because they need them for filming.
The biggest concern at the moment is actually the Coronavirus. It’s affecting us in a different way. They called us all in to set and said ‘we know you’re all really worried about the Coronavirus, but you’ve got to stop taking the surgical masks from the set because we’re running out.’ The surgical masks have expired. They’re all out of date. Antibacterial soap they’ve been stealing. It’s a virus that’s completely useless.
The CDC has said that surgical masks are not needed in people who don’t have the Coronavirus, but it seems like they would at least help you stop touching your face. Also soap works against viruses because of the mechanical aspects of cleaning your hands, not because it’s antibacterial. That doesn’t matter against a virus as Freddie mentioned. People are still panicked and taking supplies.
This reminds me that Meghan McCain shared a photo of some hand sanitizer on the set of The View with a note that stealing it wasn’t worth someone’s job. Would View producers really fire someone for stealing some hand sanitizer? I feel like they would.
Honestly I am sick right now with some unknown infection. We got flu shots a few weeks ago and my son still got the flu afterwards, he tested positive for it a while ago, so it’s probably not that. I am only coughing a little but am more achy and am trying to take it easy. I live in rural Virginia and my son came home with cold symptoms. One of his teachers has flu-like symptoms after a trip to a major city. That teacher tested negative for flu. There are no tests for Covid-19 available here and my son’s pediatrician said that there may be some available in Richmond on a case by case basis. How is it that so many other countries have tests available but they’re not in the US yet? That’s somewhat rhetorical, we know it’s tweedledee and tweedle pray-it-away’s fault. I saw on MSNBC that the CDC insisted on developing their own test and that’s why there’s such a delay in the US.
Here’s a link to US Magazine’s coverage of some major events which have been canceled due to the Coronavirus, including SXSW and many scheduled concerts.
Here is a good article from Johns Hopkins that can help people who are wondering about flu vs. COVID-19:
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu
Washing your hands, sanitizing high-touch areas regularly (for instance, if people who come into your office routinely sit by your desk and put keys on it or touch it, that’s a great place to use the sanitary wipes), and taking the best possible care of your immune system are all ways to actively do your best to not get infected.
Stealing hand sanitizer and hoarding toilet paper are not going to do much to avert infection, on the other hand.
People are not hoarding toilet paper to prevent infection. They are stocking up because they’re being told they are likely to need to self quarantine for weeks if they get sick with the new virus.
It may look like hoarding because everyone is buying it at the same time.
Getting tired of people scolding people, it won’t help. Let’s share facts and resources.
Yes. This. Buying a bulk supply of toilet paper is not a bad idea if one day you’re told to stay home and not leave your house for a few weeks. Have your freezer and pantry stocked as well. If everyone does this then if areas do get quarantined the virus is less likely to spread by people breaking the quarantine guidelines.
Wow, that’s really scary and frustrating about the teacher and you being sick and unable to be tested for coronavirus. Good luck!
Please don’t buy masks unless you are already sick. If you are young or otherwise heathy, your risks of complications from this are very low. I work in a hospital in a semi-rural area of Indiana and we are already short on masks, in part because people have bought them in such bulk numbers in a panic. Reach out to people who are vulnerable and share your resources, don’t hoard them if you are low risk. It puts healthcare workers and our patients at risk otherwise. And wash your damn hands.
Masks could cause someone to touch their face even more, if they are not used to it or wearing it incorrectly and constantly adjusting it. I know this is wishful thinking, but the media needs to be very clear about the fact that paper masks do NOT protect anyone from anything- they only reduce the chance of someone who is already infected from spreading germs.
And at that, only an N95 mask or tighter, not the more basic mask.
If it helps,CB,aches and pains are said to be associated more with flu whereas the hallmark features of the diseasefrom the new virus are fever and dry cough. Flu is no funeither, good luck.
We can call our elected officials and demand that they get test kits for hundreds of thousands. That pressure has to go to the top.