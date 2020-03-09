Jay-Z helped Blue Ivy ask LeBron James for a signed basketball

Usually, when we see Blue Ivy Carter at an event, she’s with her parents Beyonce and Jay-Z and she’s behaving like a little adult. Rarely do we ever see her do kid things in public – she’s too busy coolly assessing Grammy performances, shushing her parents or simply watching her parents’ concerts. When your parents are Beyonce and Jay-Z, I would guess that it would take a lot to impress you. Well, guess who impressed Blue Ivy? LeBron James! King James himself. Jay took Blue to an LA Lakers game this weekend and they sat courtside and seemed to enjoy everything a lot (sidenote: I love father-daughter sport attendance). Anyway, Blue and Jay got to chat with King James after the game, and Blue got SO shy when she asked LeBron for a signed ball.
You can see Blue ask Jay to ask LeBron for her, and Jay tells her, “I can’t do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him….You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it.” Blue finally manages to ask King James and of course he was so sweet about it: “You want a ball from me? OK, I got you….You got school on Monday? By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it.” That’s adorable. And honestly, Blue gets it from her mom too – Beyonce is also, ahem, interested in looking at King James quite intently.
Anyway, I hope this doesn’t turn into some crazy story where everyone is attacking Jay and Beyonce’s parenting skills or whatever. It’s just a cute video of a dad encouraging his daughter to be bold enough to ask her hero for a signed ball.
Actually, I would have done the same thing. Good parenting in my opinion
As a fellow shy kid I am impressed with her courage.
Encouraging kids to find and use their voices is a wonderful thing. It starts with little things like this, and they build courage to tackle the big things. Good job, JayZ.
He is trying to make her comfortable enough to ask when she wants something, to be a go getter and not just snap her fingers and bam. She probably has little chores already.
Such a cute little girl and cute video. Love it. Hopefully, the comment section will be civil this time around.
She is so cute!!! Sometimes it’s easy to forget she’s just a kid. One with an extraordinary life, for sure, but a kid nonetheless. Also, I love her whole look here.
This is exactly how I would’ve done it too! As a mom, I always encourage my kids to speak up for what they want be it ordering at a restaurant or talking to a friend or other parent or teacher. It’s good to practice those little interactions and small talk.
This was a really cute video. Just the look on her face as she turns to walk away – she looks so amazed and excited, and it’s so sweet seeing celebrity kids act like ‘normal’ excited, nervous kids.
I actually really like seeing Jay and Blue together – they’re a cute team, and you can tell he thinks she’s just a fantastic kid.
What a beautiful child.
@Rose…She is a beautiful little girl! Say what you want about Jay-Z and Beyonce, but they appear to be raising a well grounded little girl.
No snark from me. That was some good parenting, Jay!
I think he did the right thing. I have always made my niece give her own order when I take her out to eat. This is how they learn. I remember one year for Halloween a dad and his son knocked on the door. The dad held out the bag and said “trick or treat” and told me his kid was shy (the kid hid behind the dad). I thought what he was doing was wrong. You can’t trick or treat for your kids. They need to learn. This kid was probably around 8 years old. I mean there could have been some developmental issues, who knows, but still kids have to learn at some point how to ask for what they want.
She is adorable! And that’s great parenting right there. Mine are 13 & 11 and I make them do the talking and asking as much as possible, ie w/ a salesperson or person in authority and have since they were about her age. Stepping stones to not relying on mom and dad for everything.
That picture of them smiling at her is so heart melting
Excellent parenting! Teaching your kids to advocate for themselves is so, so important! Absolutely no criticism here.
And as much as I love seeing fathers & daughters at sporting events, I love seeing mothers and daughters at games even more! We can lead by example and show our daughters that loving sports isn’t just for guys.