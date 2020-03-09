Jay-Z helped Blue Ivy ask LeBron James for a signed basketball

Usually, when we see Blue Ivy Carter at an event, she’s with her parents Beyonce and Jay-Z and she’s behaving like a little adult. Rarely do we ever see her do kid things in public – she’s too busy coolly assessing Grammy performances, shushing her parents or simply watching her parents’ concerts. When your parents are Beyonce and Jay-Z, I would guess that it would take a lot to impress you. Well, guess who impressed Blue Ivy? LeBron James! King James himself. Jay took Blue to an LA Lakers game this weekend and they sat courtside and seemed to enjoy everything a lot (sidenote: I love father-daughter sport attendance). Anyway, Blue and Jay got to chat with King James after the game, and Blue got SO shy when she asked LeBron for a signed ball.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

You can see Blue ask Jay to ask LeBron for her, and Jay tells her, “I can’t do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him….You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it.” Blue finally manages to ask King James and of course he was so sweet about it: “You want a ball from me? OK, I got you….You got school on Monday? By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it.” That’s adorable. And honestly, Blue gets it from her mom too – Beyonce is also, ahem, interested in looking at King James quite intently.

Anyway, I hope this doesn’t turn into some crazy story where everyone is attacking Jay and Beyonce’s parenting skills or whatever. It’s just a cute video of a dad encouraging his daughter to be bold enough to ask her hero for a signed ball.