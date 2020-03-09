Emily Blunt in McQueen for ‘The Quiet Place II’ NYC premiere: cute or dated?

Don’t hate me, but I never saw A Quiet Place. I never saw it because I’m a scaredy cat and it looked… unsettling and like there were a lot of tense jump-scares. And I can’t do those. So I’m happy that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt had so much success while working together, but I really have no frame of reference for the sequel, A Quiet Place II. From the trailers, I thought that the sequel was actually a prequel, and that the story was about how modern life ended and these monsters came around. But basically, what we’re seeing in the trailers are just flashbacks and there’s a real story of what happens after the story of the first film. Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy have joined the cast as well.
Anyway, here are some photos of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at last night’s New York premiere. This shade of red is certainly going around, isn’t it? It’s a very particular kind of orange-red which I’ve seen a lot over the past few weeks especially. Orange-red is definitely having a moment. Emily’s dress is Alexander McQueen – she wears a lot of British designers, which I’ve always liked about her. This is… okay. It’s not the best thing I’ve seen on her, but it’s a solid look. What bugs me a little bit is that Emily looks more and more “tweaked” every time I see her. I feel like there’s too much Botox happening here, as much as that pains me to say. John looks nice, but his Dolce & Gabbana suit is a bit TOO blue.
John also had some nice words for Emily as an actress, telling ET: “She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion.” That’s so nice coming from her husband, but is it true? I think she’s one of the most talented actresses of her generation, for sure.
Here’s the latest trailer for A Quiet Place II.
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
That dress is fab. And yes she needs to lay off the botox a bit. She looks like she’s having a hard time even smiling.
She’s sooo pretty. I like the dress up to the point your eyes meet the bottom part.
What color would you call that?
I couldn’t cope with Quiet Place, i crochetted veey intensely while it was on so i didn’t have to watch. It was kinda like Bird Box in a way. I won’t be tuning in to the sequel. She’s an extraordinary actress tho
I like the dress on Emily. I hate the dress for me. I would’ve thrown it out the dressing room door immediately.
Probably an unpopular opinion, Kaiser, but I don’t feel you’re missing much by not watching it. I didn’t find it scary, and at the very beginning, I was questioning whyTF they did something incredibly stupid, and that kind of set the tone of the movie for me. When my husband and I saw the preview for the trailer, he just gave me this side eye like, really? They’re making a sequel to that trainwreck??
I may end up watching it though because I love Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy…
I feel the same, I think the story is dumb. I couldn’t find anything special about this movie and their acting/directing.
Also, I find them off as a couple for some reason.
So…much…Botox
Love the dress but she seriously needs to stop messing with her face.
A Quiet Place has a lot of jump scares but it is a good film. This sequel looks like it takes place shortly after the first one as she’s still carrying a baby around.
Me and Bae FINALLY watched “A Quiet Place” this Saturday…Bae screamed at the screen so much…that I’m GLAD we waited to see it at home…
Great acting…directing and pacing…I mainly watched to see if John is the REAL deal when it comes to screenwriting, acting and directing…as I really haven’t seen him in anything….I already KNOW that Emily is a force to reckon with…acting wise….
He is….
I loooove her dress and I really like John’s suit too next to her dress.
“She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion.”
Sorry, but that honor goes to Tilda Swinton, imo