Joe Biden’s coronavirus speech was so boring, competent, empathetic & presidential

Yesterday afternoon, Joe Biden stood at a podium in Delaware and offered a stark contrast to Donald Trump: boring competence. Steady wonkiness. The unsexy nuts-and-bolts of being a public servant. That’s all it was. And it was so refreshing, I wanted to cry. Biden gave a speech about the coronavirus just about 16 hours after Trump’s catastrophic Oval Office speech. Trump’s speech was so bad, he caused one of the worst stock market crashes of all time. Literally, all Biden had to do was stand up there and speak in a calm and factual manner, and that’s what he did. And it also helped that he’s been doing this for decades, that he knows how to talk to people, he knows how to put anxious people at ease and console worried people too. Here’s his speech:
As the Independent pointed out, Biden offered something not seen in four years of Trumpism: empathy. Biden apparently won over Republicans too:
At the outset of his speech — the point where Trump had offered boasts and tried to assign blame — Biden offered Americans something they had not seen since January 2017: a glimpse at a consoler-in-chief.
“I know people are worried, and my thoughts are with all those who are directly fighting this virus — those infected, families that have suffered a loss, our first responders and healthcare providers who are putting themselves on the line for others. And I’d like to thank those who are already making sacrifices to protect us — whether that’s self-quarantining or cancelling events or closing campuses,” Biden said. “Because whether or not you are infected, or know someone who is infected, or have been in contact with an infected person, this will require a national response. Not just from our elected leaders or our public health officials — from all of us.”
“We all must follow the guidance of health officials and take appropriate precautions — to protect ourselves, and critically, to protect others, especially those who are most at risk from this disease,” he continued, adding later that his campaign — unlike Trump’s — would be canceling large public events until advised that it is safe for such gatherings to resume by a committee of experts his campaign has assembled. “We will be led by the science,” he declared.
…It wasn’t just Democrats who were impressed with Biden’s performance. One former Republican elected official who cut his teeth in the Tea Party movement but asked to remain anonymous for fear of harassment from his former colleagues put it succinctly: “Biden f*cking became president today.”
Another ex-Tea Party Republican wasn’t shy about speaking on the record about the events of the past 24 hours. Joe Walsh, the Illinois ex-Congressman who recently attempted to challenge Trump in the GOP primary, predicted that Trump’s disastrous speech and Biden’s response would be remembered as an inflection point which boosted the former VP’s chances of occupying the Oval Office at this time next year.
“Trump’s sh*tty response to this pandemic paved the way for a guy like Biden to stand in front of the American people today and just reassure people and calm them,” he said. “That’s something Trump is just incapable of doing. After three and a half years of this absolute a–hole in the White House, the American people just want to breathe. And I really believe that with Biden, they know him and they feel like they can just pause and do just that.”
It’s true though – I watched Biden’s speech and it was so boring and normal and HE SAID OBVIOUS THINGS which any world leader would and should say in a pandemic situation, and that’s what it made it refreshing. We’ve gone so far, as a society, to normalize Trump’s insanity and all of his petty, asinine, racist malarkey that it’s actually stunning to listen to a leader who is calm, competent and empathetic.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I truly miss having an adult in charge.
+1
Make government boring again, please
+1 and I’ll go you one better and say make government functional again by barring the terroristic and anarchist GOP from holding office for a while.
I couldn’t figure out why Joe was making a speech about Covid19 yesterday. But it was comforting, and yes, I’ll admit, it’s making me like him more. It was short and not very informative but, damn, at least it was presidential. It amazes me how Trump cant even manage to reassure a jittery public. Everyone knows he’s in meltdown mode over the stock market and that’s what has his attention.
In all likelihood, he held the speech to show voters what they could have come 2021. I think it was a smart move.
+1
Sanders should drop out and support Biden getting elected and the country out of this hellhole.
Yes, I think that’s exactly why he did it. Bernie gave a similar speech. Showing Trump how real leaders behave. Joe Walsh (ugh) was spot on with his assessment. For the first time in years, I actually felt like we might be able to get past this nightmare of an era.
Science in charge is all I needed to hear.
Best sentence of the whole speech
❤️
It was & for a moment I was calm & had hope. Then I realized he has no power…yet. We need a steady hand. Oh & I did cry. I just can’t w/the imbecile in the Oval & that people still support him
Boring competence is so refreshing.
This man knows and understands loss. His first wife, his daughter, his son. He understands the fears many of us are going through right now worrying about loved ones. And that’s something this country needs right now from a leader.
@Mireille. Beautifully said
Biden has always appeared genuine in small groups and one to one’s, but unfortunately our media has put all the attention on who can yell loudest at a huge crowd. Sad to say it may take a catastrophe to get a lot of people back to rational.
You can read in-depth plans at joebiden.com. Biden has assembled a team of infectious diseases experts to take this on. Many of them were on the Obama pandemic taskforce. The speech was just the kickoff for his actions. Experts like Ronald Klain have volunteered to help. Biden knows he will be managing this crisis for the first years of his presidency, so he is basically starting now.
P.S. The gov of Tennessee did declare a state of emergency here yesterday.
Good timing too. We just got our first four cases here in Delaware. Ten more people are being monitored. It started at the university of Delaware here where I live. Spring break was moved up and classes will then be online. Schools are starting to close. The governor declared a state of emergency yesterday. Joe is one of the most empathetic guys around and I’m proud he was our senator. People can look up him talking to military families about loss, people with stutters (he grew up with one) and more.
I’m a teacher in Maryland and the state has closed schools from March 16-27.
Save us, Uncle Joe.
One area where oatmeal is good. He was calm and poised and it was refreshing to see.
Our schools haven’t closed here yet in FL and I’m really hoping that they don’t. We can’t afford to miss any more work after everyone had the plague over the last two weeks. Having kids home would be disastrous for our family. It’s definitely a catch-22.