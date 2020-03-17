Would you like to see Brittany Snow’s rainy-Malibu wedding photos?

Brittany Snow is, I suspect, most famous for her role in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Snow has been around for years, appearing on many TV shows (she’s currently in Almost Family) and films over the years. I’ve always liked her, but I really don’t pay much attention to her as a celebrity. But everybody loves wedding photos, right? This past weekend, Brittany married Tyler Stanaland in Malibu. My guess is that they’d planned the wedding for months and since it was a relatively small ceremony anyway, they didn’t feel like cancelling just for the coronavirus pandemic. Even though… they probably should have? I don’t know. Apparently, 100 people were there. Bad news, in retrospect.

I think Brittany’s new father-in-law was the one who posted this Instagram collection of their wedding ceremony. Brittany wore a simple Jonathan Simkhai gown with long lace sleeves. Her hair was held back loosely, and she skipped the veil, opting instead for some flowers in her hair. Apparently, they intended to marry in the sunshine on the lawn of Cielo Farms, but the ceremony was moved to a covered terrace because it was raining on Saturday in Malibu.

Her guy gives off “Tall John Stamos” vibes.

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, IG.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Would you like to see Brittany Snow’s rainy-Malibu wedding photos?”

  1. NWRose says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Congrats to her! And they had a puppy there too!

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:47 am

    She looks lovely and happy. Her husband looks like a handsome Jax from Vanderpump Rules.

    Reply
  3. Kyla says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:59 am

    To me, she’s always going to be Meg Pryor from American Dreams. I think I might need to get my American Dreams DVDs for a rewatch.

    Reply
  4. Siul says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:17 am

    No

    Reply
  5. lobstah says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Wow, he’s super good-looking. To quote Bridesmaids, I’d climb that like a tree ;)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment