Wait, why is Ghislaine Maxwell suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate?

Frankly, I’m tired of talking about Ghislaine Maxwell. I wish everything around Maxwell wasn’t so g–damn shady and weird. I wish I didn’t feel like this mess was some kind of high-level Illuminati conspiracy. I wish Ghislaine Maxwell was in jail and charged with the many felonies she committed as Jeffrey Epstein’s go-to human trafficker and procurer of all of the girls and young women he abused. Maxwell is being protected by important people and governments with significant resources. Except… she’s also suing Epstein’s estate for her legal and security costs? The f–k?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier’s estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend herself against claims that she helped recruit women for Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme. In a complaint filed with the superior court in the US Virgin Islands, Maxwell said she had “no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged misconduct” and the financier had repeatedly promised to support her financially.

Maxwell is also seeking reimbursement for security costs, saying she “receives regular threats to her life and safety” requiring her to hire personal security services and “find safe accommodation”.

A lawyer for Epstein’s estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The estate was valued at $636.1m before the recent global markets turmoil. Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of procuring a woman under 18 for prostitution, owned two private islands in the Virgin Islands.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers who has said she was recruited by Maxwell to Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring, criticized the lawsuit. “Memo to GM- How dare you play the victim card when you victimised me and countless others. You are a vile, evil, sadistic creature not even worthy of calling a human being. I hope the judge ruling over this laughs you out of court and into jail,” Giuffre wrote on Twitter.