Wait, why is Ghislaine Maxwell suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate?

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts **FILE PHOTOS**

Frankly, I’m tired of talking about Ghislaine Maxwell. I wish everything around Maxwell wasn’t so g–damn shady and weird. I wish I didn’t feel like this mess was some kind of high-level Illuminati conspiracy. I wish Ghislaine Maxwell was in jail and charged with the many felonies she committed as Jeffrey Epstein’s go-to human trafficker and procurer of all of the girls and young women he abused. Maxwell is being protected by important people and governments with significant resources. Except… she’s also suing Epstein’s estate for her legal and security costs? The f–k?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier’s estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend herself against claims that she helped recruit women for Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme. In a complaint filed with the superior court in the US Virgin Islands, Maxwell said she had “no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged misconduct” and the financier had repeatedly promised to support her financially.

Maxwell is also seeking reimbursement for security costs, saying she “receives regular threats to her life and safety” requiring her to hire personal security services and “find safe accommodation”.

A lawyer for Epstein’s estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The estate was valued at $636.1m before the recent global markets turmoil. Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of procuring a woman under 18 for prostitution, owned two private islands in the Virgin Islands.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers who has said she was recruited by Maxwell to Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring, criticized the lawsuit. “Memo to GM- How dare you play the victim card when you victimised me and countless others. You are a vile, evil, sadistic creature not even worthy of calling a human being. I hope the judge ruling over this laughs you out of court and into jail,” Giuffre wrote on Twitter.

[From The Guardian]

So… was Epstein paying for Maxwell’s security and everything else all this time? After his death, who was paying for what? I tend to believe the worst of the conspiracies, that Maxwell got all of the blackmail information from Epstein and that’s how she’s been supporting herself, protected from up high by the FBI/CIA, Mossad and MI6. So… why sue Epstein’s estate then? It makes no sense.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Wait, why is Ghislaine Maxwell suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 7:08 am

    well, at least that means she’s not dead, right?

    I’m hoping Virginia is right and this lawsuit gets laughed out of court.

    Reply
  2. Jo73c says:
    March 20, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Same as everyone else who sues a deceased’s estate? Misguided expectations of being left something in the will.

    Reply
  3. Sean says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:16 am

    If Ghislaine Maxwell contracts Covid-19, I won’t shed a tear. Not one drop.

    Reply
  4. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:19 am

    I hope this gets laughed at and thrown out of court.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment