Tori Spelling apologizes for posting racist photo of her daughter

wenn37616039

Boy, idiocy really shines during a crisis, doesn’t it? So far Vanessa Hudgens and Evangeline Lilly got their stupid on (and don’t get me started on the what’s going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave). The latest person to join the Pandidiot Coalition is Tori Spelling. Tori thought she would buoy everyone’s spirits by posting a photo of her daughter, Hattie, in a cute little outfit she’d created whiling away the hours of home-isolation. Tori posted it to her stories so it was only up for a moment, but, as folks will do, someone captured it for us:

This is so wrong. Like, on a wrong scale, this just jumped off the page and started walking towards the garbage disposal. So why, why did Tori think this was appropriate to post? Please see above for her Pandidiots membership. Tori’s official response, though, was because Hattie loves the show Martin so much, she thought she would do an homage. And Tori thought it was so creative, she’d share it with the world. Only she didn’t consider how it might be “perceived.” That’s her talking point in her apology she posted, also in her stories:

T_S_IG

I have thoughts – and none of them are charitable. ‘Shananay’ is a character invented by Shane Dawson on YouTube. ‘Sheneneh’ is the character portrayed on Martin. The character that Tori and Hattie adore so much is already a parody; parodies do not need to be parodied. Plus, Sheneneh was portrayed by Martin, drawn from his experiences, which in no way reflect any experience Tori or her family has had. If Tori looked at that photo of her kid, with, and I cannot emphasize this enough, Cheetos held on by rubber bands to her fingers to simulate acrylic nails, and didn’t think, ‘huh, wonder if that could be perceived as offensive,’ she’s as empty as her bank account.

The thing is, I think this goes beyond Tori’s racism and bad judgment. I wouldn’t put it past her to pull a stunt like this for the publicity. It’s very hard to shill whatever she can get her hands on when her fans are worried about where their next meal is coming from, so Tori had to find some way to keep her name in the news. Nobody cares about her and husband Dean’s staged fights as married couples across the globe are living every minute of For Better or For Worse. No, Tori knew what she was doing and that is further evidenced by her offering up that Hattie named her ‘character’ McQuisha. And remember, Tori has two children that were bullied so much in school, she had to post about their mistreatment. So I guess it’s Hattie’s turn for Tori to offer up as the sacrificial lamb? As far as calling Hattie ‘innocent’, I will acknowledge that her involvement in this nonsense is a reflection of all the discussions her parents are not having with her. I hope someone close to her cares enough about her to pick up that slack.

The only thing Tori got right is that Martin is a great show and you should add it to your Quarantine Binge List.

wenn37489928

wenn37302159

wenn37129883

Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and Wenn/Avalon

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Tori Spelling apologizes for posting racist photo of her daughter”

  1. Lisa says:
    March 20, 2020 at 7:53 am

    Why are these people still famous? I dont get it.

    Reply
  2. Ali says:
    March 20, 2020 at 7:58 am

    I was wondering about Tori. She had been quiet for awhile.

    Glad she is in the news for this racist picture and not for having another kid.

    Reply
  3. SJR says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Ugh! Isn’t she ever going to stop being a jackass?
    Anything for attention.
    Ignore her.

    Those kids are gonna be so messed up.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment