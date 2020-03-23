Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre tested positive for the coronavirus too

Idris Elba was one of the first celebrities to test positive for Covid-19 and he announced it with a Twitter video a week ago. I didn’t realize that Idris is actually in America right now and self-isolating “on location” in New Mexico, where he was filming a movie before he tested positive. His wife Sabrina Dhowre was with him and is still with him – she even appeared in his video announcing that he tested positive. Now it turns out that Sabrina is positive too, which isn’t shocking. They were self-isolating together. Idris and Sabrina both spoke to Oprah about it for her Apple+ show.

Idris told Oprah that he’s feeling okay: As Elba told Oprah, he “hasn’t witnessed any major symptoms” and is “feeling okay,” explaining he took inspiration from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s candidness about fighting the disease to show the world no one is immune to it. “I never sit still, so from a mental point of view, I feel pretty focused,” he told her… Elba told Oprah he so far isn’t sure how long he has to remain in quarantine, and that as a person with asthma, he’s concerned about his breathing, relying on an inhaler to stay healthy.

Idris on being asymptomatic: “It’s interesting and worrying that people are possibly carrying this disease and are seemingly okay, but can spread it easily.”

Sabrina on testing positive: “Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Dhowre said, telling Oprah she doesn’t regret sticking by his side, and that the thought of leaving him never crossed her mind. “I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.” She also is feeling healthy: “I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated. But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and … we’re asymptomatic.”

The “silver lining”: spending more time with each other. At home, they’re playing video games, chess, and cooking meals. To take proper care of their mental health, Dhowre told Oprah they’re “focusing on what we can control in the moment,” which for her means cleaning and spending time with family. For Elba, it’s about “staying creative” and “checking in” with loved ones.

Sabrina on the importance of social distancing: “I don’t want people to stop thinking about others. That’s one of the reasons social distancing is so important: not only to protect yourself, but to protect other people you might see. It’s a time for togetherness.”

What Idris wants: Elba wants Americans to urge our government to work on resources that’ll give all of us easy access to coronavirus testing—and to see the light at the end of the tunnel. “We just hope that everyone that’s got this, living with this, is just staying optimistic,” he said. “We’ll look past. And we really hope that everyone just stays focused, stays calm, and think about others as well.”