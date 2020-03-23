Carnival Cruise Lines offers ships as mobile hospitals, experts say that won’t work



On February 4, 2020, 10 people aboard the Diamond Princess tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Despite a quarantine, eventually, 700 people on board were diagnosed. Nearly 2,000 passengers on its sister ship, the Grand Princess, were held in quarantine in California after docking on March 9, after the illness was discovered on board. Cruise ships are, unfortunately, places where illnesses can travel fast: people are in close quarters, isolated for extended periods of time and can’t easily get away from others who are ill.

Two 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ships are being prepared to help alleviate the strain on overcrowded hospitals on land. The USNS Mercy will head from its homeport in San Diego to Seattle, Washington, this week. The USNS Comfort is undergoing maintenance, and will travel from its homeport in Norfolk, VA, up to New York in early April. 2,000 beds will be incredibly helpful, but not enough. One U.S. cruise company wants to help: Carnival has offered to have its ships converted into hospitals to receive patients:

Carnival Corporation — the parent company of Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and others — is reaching out to government and health officials to offer access to their cruise ships to use as floating hospitals in the midst of the pandemic. The company announced the initiative in a press release on Thursday afternoon, stating that select cruise ships from their fleet would be made available to communities “for use as temporary hospitals to help address the escalating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems around the world.” Most major cruise lines have temporarily suspended all scheduled sailings, so their ships are currently out of commission. . . . According to the statement, [Carnival] believe their cruise ships can easily be transformed into health care facilities because of the way they are typically built. Most of Carnival’s ships already have up to 1,000 isolated rooms with access to a high-speed internet network, so remote patient monitoring devices — like cardiac, respiratory, oxygen saturation and video monitoring — could be installed and connected for non-critical, non-coronavirus patients. Rooms also have private bathrooms and many have balconies, meaning patients could enjoy fresh air if desired, they stated. Carnival says their fleet would also be able to provide up to seven intensive care units per ship, and that, similar to how regular health facilities use different floors for different wards, they could use different decks to separate various medical departments. “The temporary hospital cruise ships would be berthed at a pier near the community in need and operated by the ship’s crew, with all maritime operations, food and beverage, and cleaning services provided by crew members on the ship,” reads the statement. “Medical services would be provided by the government entity or hospital responsible for fighting the spread of COVID-19 within that community.” They requested interested health care providers reach out to them and provided a contact to do so.

While that is a generous offer, medical professionals who spoke with People aren’t enthusiastic. Among them is Dr. Robert Norton, a professor of Public Health at Auburn University who serves on several COVID-19 task forces:

“The individual state rooms in a cruise ship, even though equipped with bathrooms, make nursing care far more complex,” Norton says. “The design also makes cleaning and disinfection more difficult, in that there are lots of little spaces, rather than several larger spaces.” He points to norovirus outbreaks on ships as evidence of potential flaws. Speaking to PEOPLE about why cruise vacations are particularly dangerous amid the pandemic last week, infectious disease expert Dr. William Haseltine, noted that cruise ships, at least in their original state as passenger vessels, “are incubators. Everybody’s close together, packed in all the time. One person gets sick, a lot of them got sick. It’s a very unfavorable environment for disease transmission.” In addition to issues with cleaning, Norton says that food delivery could also be a potential problem on a cruise ship-turned-hospital, as their kitchens are designed for passengers, not sick people.

Dr. Norton also said that even if the cruise ships were used, there may not be enough health care professionals to take care of the people who are sick, too. This is so damn unfortunate: You have a number of large ships with beds, and beds are among the things we desperately need right now. Cruise ships don’t seem like a viable, safe alternative to hospitals, though. Converting them will take time and money, and would potentially increase the number of cases of coronavirus.

It’s also infuriating to learn that Trump and others knew about the threat that coronavirus posed back in January. Every day, we keep getting deeper into this mess, and it has been exacerbated by his and others’ failure to take warnings seriously and prepare. On that note, I want to offer thanks to any healthcare workers who are reading this right now: doctors, nurses, techs, radiologists, assistants, office managers, receptionists: any staff member who works in a hospital or medical office. A relative works in a hospital where cases have been confirmed, so it’s been a very stressful time in my neck of the woods. I’m so grateful to you all. I know you’re doing what you can to stay safe, and just know that you are appreciated by so many people!