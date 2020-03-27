Children are posting rainbow drawings in windows and Google Maps is tracking it

It’s a tough time so let’s keep it colourful.💛💜💗❤️💙💚

Here’s a snapshot of what some of us and our little ones have been doing to keep positive🌈✨ #rainbow #keepingpositive #stayhomerainbows pic.twitter.com/RFwX3SkgXT — Stylo (@hellostylo) March 27, 2020



Around the country and the world, people are finding ways to (safely) connect with others while remaining at least six feet apart. People are having neighborhood singalongs. Teachers are driving by their students’ homes to say hello. Neighborhoods are hosting “bear hunts” (or other stuffed animal “hunts”) by putting stuffed animals in their windows for children to look for during a walk. People around the world are also painting rainbows and putting the pictures in their windows, and Google Maps is helping people find them:

Children from across the world are spreading cheer in the simplest way amid the global pandemic. Photos have surfaced in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and Canada, of kids painting rainbows and posting them in their windows to cheer up people passing by. Manchester, England, resident Vicky Corbley shared a photo on Twitter of her kids’ paintings that included uplifting messages like “don’t worry,” “we’ll get through this,” and “stay safe.” Another sweet sign said, “Thank you to our delivery drivers and postmen.” “I think we all need all the positivity we can get right now,” Corbley told a local news outlet. “Everywhere we look on social media, it’s full of people panicking, worrying, scared.” “So doing something like this hopefully will lift people’s spirits, even if it’s just a smile… plus it’s keeping kids busy, too!” The same is being done in the U.S. — and it has even led to a rainbow scavenger hunt ensuing for the children, an outdoor option for those living in places that are not under a Shelter in Place or Stay at Home order, which restrict activities outside. News reporter TaRhonda Thomas tweeted two photos of a family she encountered during a rainbow scavenger hunt in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood. “Quality Time: Spotted this cute family doing a scavenger hunt in Queen Village! People put up photos of rainbows… a Facebook group maps them… and the kids have to spot them,” Thomas wrote. Google Maps has also gotten in on the fun, creating a map of all the participating homes in the nearby area. Community members are able to access the map and even add their own home to it.

[From People]

Brooklyn’s map is linked here. You can move around the map beyond Brooklyn and see other rainbows, too. All of these ideas are so simple, so sweet, and a fun way to keep kids entertained while they can’t go to school or socialize with friends. They all get to participate safely in a shared activity. And, in the case of the rainbows, they get to create something and share it. There’s no perfect substitute for not able to play up-close with your friends, but I’m moved by the new ways that people have found to be together while remaining at a safe distance.

#Quarantine Quality Time: Spotted this cute family doing a scavenger hunt in Queen Village! People put up photos of rainbows… a Facebook group maps them… and the kids have to spot them. 🌈 😊 A fun spin on #SocialDistanacing @6abc pic.twitter.com/beVcFXBzCJ — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) March 20, 2020

Italian children in forced quarantine are spending their time painting rainbows (with the caption "everything's gonna be alright") on sheets to hang outside and remind people not to lose hope. #TuttoAndràBene #EverythingsGonnaBeOkay pic.twitter.com/1ugIMYqRtz — Inner Room_7_11 Ⓥ 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@InnerRoom_7_11) March 12, 2020