Prince Charles & Camilla also did the ‘clap for carers’ thing in isolation in Scotland

I bet the Duchess of Cornwall is probably pretty good in a crisis and in a quarantine. I bet she keeps calm and pours herself a stiff drink and keeps everybody’s spirits up while also having a very good bedside manner. The problem this week is that Camilla and Prince Charles are being kept separately – he tested positive for the coronavirus and she tested negative. I have no idea how that works, because they’ve been isolating together for about two weeks, first in Highgrove and currently in Birkhall, in Scotland.

We’ve heard that Charles is doing okay, but he took the test in the first place because he was having cold-like symptoms, so who knows how he’s doing at the moment. The bad cases of corona seem to start out as a cold-like illness before it gets a lot worse. Thankfully, we’re getting one small glimpse at Charles and Camilla’s isolated-from-each-other life in Birkhall. Clarence House posted an IG Story thanking the healthcare workers and carers. There was a movement to “clap for carers” and “thank you NHS” – that’s why the Cambridge children clapped in the video posted to KensingtonRoyal social media. I would have loved to have seen this as an IG post, but all we could get was a blurry screen-grab from the IG Story:

I guess Charles doesn’t own a pair of sweatpants? Lord, the man is Covid-positive and he’s still wearing a sport coat. And Camilla clapping from an open window is… interesting. Anyway, best wishes to them.

Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words. pic.twitter.com/PRjqHWBWj8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 26, 2020