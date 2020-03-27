Prince Charles & Camilla also did the ‘clap for carers’ thing in isolation in Scotland

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 09, 2019 in London, England.

I bet the Duchess of Cornwall is probably pretty good in a crisis and in a quarantine. I bet she keeps calm and pours herself a stiff drink and keeps everybody’s spirits up while also having a very good bedside manner. The problem this week is that Camilla and Prince Charles are being kept separately – he tested positive for the coronavirus and she tested negative. I have no idea how that works, because they’ve been isolating together for about two weeks, first in Highgrove and currently in Birkhall, in Scotland.

We’ve heard that Charles is doing okay, but he took the test in the first place because he was having cold-like symptoms, so who knows how he’s doing at the moment. The bad cases of corona seem to start out as a cold-like illness before it gets a lot worse. Thankfully, we’re getting one small glimpse at Charles and Camilla’s isolated-from-each-other life in Birkhall. Clarence House posted an IG Story thanking the healthcare workers and carers. There was a movement to “clap for carers” and “thank you NHS” – that’s why the Cambridge children clapped in the video posted to KensingtonRoyal social media. I would have loved to have seen this as an IG post, but all we could get was a blurry screen-grab from the IG Story:

I guess Charles doesn’t own a pair of sweatpants? Lord, the man is Covid-positive and he’s still wearing a sport coat. And Camilla clapping from an open window is… interesting. Anyway, best wishes to them.

9 Responses to “Prince Charles & Camilla also did the ‘clap for carers’ thing in isolation in Scotland”

  1. Mira says:
    March 27, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Imagine having a stiff drink with Camilla and listening to all the gossip she knows

  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 27, 2020 at 8:25 am

    I loved the screen grabs – thou poor Cams she looks like she’s been caught trying to make a break for it to get some wine.

  3. Aria says:
    March 27, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Omg windsor are desperate for pr after abolish monarchy , backlash for prince charles and prince William joke ,they will do anything at this point for pr. Lol the Windsor are becoming Kardashian for staying in news.

  4. Ali says:
    March 27, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Ah Charles and Camilla.

    Why did they go to Scotland again?

  5. Sarah says:
    March 27, 2020 at 8:56 am

    In spite of their terrible recent choices (just referencing this crisis) I’m so pleased they joined in with this. The guidance was to clap from your doors and windows and nearly our whole street came out. There was a huge response right across the uk.

    • Becks1 says:
      March 27, 2020 at 9:37 am

      Thanks for the bit about the doors/windows, that puts Camilla in context. I think it seemed like a really good idea in terms of showing support.

  6. Lisa says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Smart pr.

