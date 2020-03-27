Prince Charles & Camilla also did the ‘clap for carers’ thing in isolation in Scotland

I bet the Duchess of Cornwall is probably pretty good in a crisis and in a quarantine. I bet she keeps calm and pours herself a stiff drink and keeps everybody’s spirits up while also having a very good bedside manner. The problem this week is that Camilla and Prince Charles are being kept separately – he tested positive for the coronavirus and she tested negative. I have no idea how that works, because they’ve been isolating together for about two weeks, first in Highgrove and currently in Birkhall, in Scotland.
We’ve heard that Charles is doing okay, but he took the test in the first place because he was having cold-like symptoms, so who knows how he’s doing at the moment. The bad cases of corona seem to start out as a cold-like illness before it gets a lot worse. Thankfully, we’re getting one small glimpse at Charles and Camilla’s isolated-from-each-other life in Birkhall. Clarence House posted an IG Story thanking the healthcare workers and carers. There was a movement to “clap for carers” and “thank you NHS” – that’s why the Cambridge children clapped in the video posted to KensingtonRoyal social media. I would have loved to have seen this as an IG post, but all we could get was a blurry screen-grab from the IG Story:
I guess Charles doesn’t own a pair of sweatpants? Lord, the man is Covid-positive and he’s still wearing a sport coat. And Camilla clapping from an open window is… interesting. Anyway, best wishes to them.
Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words. pic.twitter.com/PRjqHWBWj8
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 26, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Imagine having a stiff drink with Camilla and listening to all the gossip she knows
OHHH That is one of my gossip dreams.
Getting drunk with Camilla!
I’d love to be friends with Camilla. She seems like a lot of fun and doesn’t seem to take things too seriously.
I loved the screen grabs – thou poor Cams she looks like she’s been caught trying to make a break for it to get some wine.
Omg windsor are desperate for pr after abolish monarchy , backlash for prince charles and prince William joke ,they will do anything at this point for pr. Lol the Windsor are becoming Kardashian for staying in news.
Ah Charles and Camilla.
Why did they go to Scotland again?
In spite of their terrible recent choices (just referencing this crisis) I’m so pleased they joined in with this. The guidance was to clap from your doors and windows and nearly our whole street came out. There was a huge response right across the uk.
Thanks for the bit about the doors/windows, that puts Camilla in context. I think it seemed like a really good idea in terms of showing support.
Smart pr.