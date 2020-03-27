Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox is back home after his South Korea college closed down

The coronavirus originated in China, as far as anyone knows. It quickly spread to surrounding Asian countries, because that’s the nature of this highly contagious virus. The first confirmed cases in South Korea happened in February, but the virus had already been on Korea’s radar for a full month, and they had already prepared testing protocols and they were prepared to order quarantines. While South Korea’s outbreak has been bad – 9000 confirmed cases – their testing, quarantine and isolation efforts have been a model for the rest of Asia, and they have successfully flattened the curve.

I was thinking about all of this in relation to Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who enrolled in a South Korean university last year. Angelina Jolie dropped him off at the university last fall, and by most accounts, Maddox was enjoying his freshman year. But with South Korea in a virtual lockdown, his classes were first suspended and then – like so many schools around the world – everything closed down. His uni is closed for the school year. And I guess Korea has flattened the curve to the point where they’re letting people travel again, so Maddox is apparently home in LA.

Angelina Jolie received an early homecoming from her oldest son! The actress’ son, Maddox, returned home early from his studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea after his semester was canceled due to the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE confirms. The 18-year-old college student is using the downtime to focus on his Korean and Russian studies while he stays at home with his mother and five younger siblings: Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Jolie is also aiming to help other kids in need. The Oscar-winner donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization distributing meals to children who relied on school lunches. “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

To all of the parents out there who now have boomerang college kids at home: are you happy about it or annoyed? Personally, I hope there are more college kids going home to their parents rather than not taking any of this seriously and, like, using the quarantine to go party and have extended spring breaks. Maddox doesn’t seem like that type. I bet he’s happy to see his brothers and sisters and he’s listening to his mom about isolating.