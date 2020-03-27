Sonni Pacheco: ‘I do not receive $30,000 in monthly child support’

Embed from Getty Images

I feel like this story didn’t get the attention it deserved earlier this week: Jeremy Renner has already filed court documents to reduce his child support payments to his ex Sonni Pacheco. Renner wants his support payments reduced from $30K to $11K a month. It was just the latest in a multi-year back-and-forth legal fight over financial support and custody. There have been times when their fight has been very nasty and very public, and times when they seemed to be co-parenting reasonably well. Everything kind of re-exploded last fall when Sonni asked for sole custody of their daughter Ava.

In any case, they still share custody and Renner has been paying her $30K a month because he had a lot of money coming in from his acting career and his side-projects. The problem is the economy has crashed and Renner thinks he won’t have much money coming in this year. But… the problem with that is we’re only three weeks into the financial crash aspect of the pandemic, and he looked cheap and opportunistic to “use” the pandemic as an excuse to be a deadbeat and cheap out on his child support requirements. And now Sonni is speaking:

Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife has clapped back after he asked a judge to reduce his child support payments because of coronavirus. In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Sonni Pacheco slammed her ex for ‘yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child.’ Speaking to DailyMail.com, Pacheco hit back at her ex’s ‘lies’ and said she was only trying to protect her daughter after ‘seven years of hell’ in a relationship with Renner. ‘It is very disheartening that in a time of global crisis there is yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child,’ the model and actress said, adding that Renner had ‘greatly exaggerated’ the amount of income he paid Pacheco. ‘I think it’s time after seven years of hell, I start addressing the lies myself. First, I do not receive $30,000 in monthly child support. Second, all of my savings and Ava’s savings have been drained due to lawyer fees, as my concerns for Ava’s safety have been an ongoing battle for years now. I have, and will always choose to protect Ava when I find out about disturbing behavior exhibited by her father at his homes that put her in danger. Last but not least, I am choosing love and to continue to wish him the best and a healthy safe life.’

From my understanding, outlets like TMZ and People Magazine are getting the bulk of their information from court filings and statements from Sonni and Jeremy’s lawyers. It’s possible that this information is massaged by individual camps, and we definitely know that TMZ acts as Hollywood’s Men’s Rights Advocacy Group. My point is that it’s possible that Renner had it spread around that he was paying his ex $30K a month but that Sonni wasn’t actually receiving that. And… legal fees are a headache. I don’t know. I didn’t need Sonni to come out and say that Renner is cheap and gross. I already thought that.

