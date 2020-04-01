Christopher Meloni’s Det. Elliott Stabler is coming back to the Law & Order universe

Christopher Meloni is a hot piece. Detective Elliot Stabler was a hot piece too. Stabler was Meloni’s character on Law & Order: SVU. Meloni starred on the show for twelve years of (fictional) sex crimes alongside Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. Meloni left the show abruptly in 2011. By then, I stopped watching! I think I stopped watching the year before he left, when the quality of the writing fell off a cliff. The show has, I believe, rebooted itself a few times with new supporting castmates and whatever, but back then, it was all about bizarre stunt-casting and I had enough. But I still think of Det. Stabler, and I know I’m not the only one. So… good news? Stabler is coming back!
A beloved TV character is coming back. NBC has given a 13-episode series order to a new Dick Wolf crime drama series starring Christopher Meloni reprising his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler. The SVU spinoff drama, which marks the actor’s return to Wolf World, revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler (Meloni). It is the first show to come out of the massive new five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal Wolf signed with Universal Television last month, which includes multiple series commitments. Olmstead is being eyed as writer-showrunner.
Like Law & Order: SVU, headlined by Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for potential seamless crossovers with SVU, set at another NYPD unit, and for Benson-Stabler reunions. With their undeniable on-screen chemistry and great rapport on and off the set, Hargitay and Meloni were one of television’s most popular duos for over a decade. Meloni was the male lead opposite Hargitay for SVU‘s first 12 seasons, with their characters both partners and best friends. Stabler is an Irish American who, during the time he was featured on SVU, was married (his wife Kathy was played by Isabel Gillies) with five children. The role earned Meloni a lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination in 2006.
Meloni & Hargitay did have so much chemistry together. They were amazing. There was sexual tension, of course, but I loved that the writers just made their partnership a real, deep friendship and mutual respect and love for each other. I hope part of the deal is a BIG crossover where Stabler and Olivia Benson work together like old times.
As long as we’re bringing back old Law & Order characters, WTF ever happened to Bobby Goran (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Mike Logan (Chris Noth)??? It’s too late to bring back Lenny Briscoe (RIP) but what about Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin)? I would totally watch a Roaring ‘20s Law & Order reboot starring any and all of these great old characters.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Count me in for watching this.
This is the entertainment news we need right now! I loved the show but at some point had too much of the crimes portrayed. There’s only so much I can take. Loved the actors though.
I ordered the first few seasons of the original L&O on DVD years ago and loved them as well. Chris Noth was so good.
Someone gifted me the first three seasons of L&O years ago. They were so good. Methinks it’s time for a marathon given we’ll be stuck at home for a while.
I’m in.
Me, too! I’m a L&O junkie, the original (starting with the Lenny & McCoy years) being my favorite followed closely by SVU. I never got into Criminal Minds but actually did watch the lone season of L&O: LA (where my love of Corey Stoll began). So yeah…I’m definitely all in for this new one, especially with it bringing back Stabler.
L&O:UK was great too.
I’m in and in addition to the above mentioned(love Jesse L. Martin)bring back S. Epatha Merkerson, Kathryn Erbe, Raul Esparza, Benjamin Bratt. The L&O universe has had so many great actors as series regulars. Dick Wolf does good tv.
I travel a lot for work and Law and Order became my hotel/treadmill staple. I could pretty much find a L&O rerun on any time of day on USA and, because each episode was self-contained, it didn’t matter which season it was from. While I liked the cast of SVU, some of the stories were too dark. Organized crime is a lot more fun.
I will definitely watch!! Love Christopher Meloni. I watch SVU now and then, but it’s just not the same without Stabler character.
My husband is going to lose his shit over this. I’ve never seen anyone so obsessed with all things law and order. It drives me insane because he’ll watch reruns ALL THE TIME, every night and all weekend. I can only take so much violence and crime, it brings me down after a few episodes. He makes fun of me for watching reality tv sometimes but I tell him at least I don’t watch depressing shit like that all the time, my brain needs a rest from seriousness.
Meloni’s never really been my jam, but that header photo is hot.