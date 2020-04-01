Mountain goats have overrun a Welsh town during the coronavirus lockdown

Embed from Getty Images

If you’ve been on Twitter this week, chances are you’ve already seen the now-viral thread of photos and videos done by Welsh writer Andrew Stuart. Stuart is in lockdown in his small Welsh town of Llandudno. With everyone isolating and quarantining, the streets are empty and everything is quiet. Which is just what our Goat Overlords wanted. Local goats have now overrun the town, eating whatever they want, taking naps in churchyards and playing in the streets, parking lots and sidewalks.

As people across the globe are remaining indoors during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animals are taking the place of the residents in a town in northern Wales. Herds of mountain goats overtook the town of Llandudno over the weekend, sauntering down the coastal town’s streets and munching on grass on lawns and in hedges. Photos and videos of the goats show the animals roaming everywhere from car parks to sidewalks as they explore, unbothered by humans.

“The goats live on the hill overlooking the town,” Llandudno resident Carl Triggs told CNN. “They stay up there, very rarely venturing into the street.”

Another resident, Mark Richards, told the outlet that while the goats sometimes venture to the Great Orme, a large a limestone headland in the area, they rarely come close to town, let alone its streets. “They sometimes come to the foot of the Great Orme in March, but this year they are all wandering the streets in town as there are no cars or people,” Richards said. “They are becoming more and more confident with no people,” he added to CNN, joking that he no longer needs to cut his hedge thanks to the goats’ munching.

Local police told CNN that if the goats do happen to wander toward civilization, “they usually make their own way back” to their hill. According to Llandudno’s website, the goats are a specific breed called Kashmiri goats, which are ancestors of goats from Northern India.