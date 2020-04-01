Mountain goats have overrun a Welsh town during the coronavirus lockdown

Embed from Getty Images

If you’ve been on Twitter this week, chances are you’ve already seen the now-viral thread of photos and videos done by Welsh writer Andrew Stuart. Stuart is in lockdown in his small Welsh town of Llandudno. With everyone isolating and quarantining, the streets are empty and everything is quiet. Which is just what our Goat Overlords wanted. Local goats have now overrun the town, eating whatever they want, taking naps in churchyards and playing in the streets, parking lots and sidewalks.

As people across the globe are remaining indoors during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animals are taking the place of the residents in a town in northern Wales. Herds of mountain goats overtook the town of Llandudno over the weekend, sauntering down the coastal town’s streets and munching on grass on lawns and in hedges. Photos and videos of the goats show the animals roaming everywhere from car parks to sidewalks as they explore, unbothered by humans.

“The goats live on the hill overlooking the town,” Llandudno resident Carl Triggs told CNN. “They stay up there, very rarely venturing into the street.”

Another resident, Mark Richards, told the outlet that while the goats sometimes venture to the Great Orme, a large a limestone headland in the area, they rarely come close to town, let alone its streets. “They sometimes come to the foot of the Great Orme in March, but this year they are all wandering the streets in town as there are no cars or people,” Richards said. “They are becoming more and more confident with no people,” he added to CNN, joking that he no longer needs to cut his hedge thanks to the goats’ munching.

Local police told CNN that if the goats do happen to wander toward civilization, “they usually make their own way back” to their hill. According to Llandudno’s website, the goats are a specific breed called Kashmiri goats, which are ancestors of goats from Northern India.

[From People]

Of course some Welshman went to Northern India and brought back mountain goats. OF COURSE. And that’s how Kashmiri mountain goats came to live in Wales and now the goats are in charge of the town. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind some roaming goats around here. It must be fun to watch from home: oh, look, the goats are out again! It’s all fun and games until one of the goats runs for mayor.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Mountain goats have overrun a Welsh town during the coronavirus lockdown”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Goats are amazingly funny, sweet and mischievous friends to have (I have 3 rescued goatie friends, and they are awesome little buddies)

    I for one, would welcome some goat overloads should they decide to take over my town.

    Reply
    • Enny says:
      April 1, 2020 at 10:33 am

      O.M.G. I am dying over here. Goats are the world’s most perfect creatures. They can be my overloads any damn day of the week.

      And, might I add, that is some A+ karma on the ol’ colonialists, eh? 😉

      Reply
    • vanna says:
      April 1, 2020 at 11:11 am

      They’re amazing, one of my favourite animals. Kinda like hoofed cats. Some are really mischievous and most are very curious. It’s just so entertaining to watch them!

      Reply
  2. BUBS says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:04 am

    I wouldn’t even dare venture out of my house. They’re probably harmless animals, but they look scary in a group…horns and all…lol.

    Reply
  3. Ali says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Hahaha! So cute! I love goats!

    Reply
  4. lily says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Overrun with goats? That’s too baaaaaaaad.

    Okay, logging off now lol

    Reply
  5. Chrissy says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:18 am

    The face of that one overlooking the hedge…AWWW so cute! The other looks so soft… and such impressive horns. They’re probably wondering where everyone is. Lovely!

    Reply
  6. Ginna says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Kashmiri goats have soft coats, and are the source of Cashmere! So they’ve ended up all over the world. Also pretty easy to raise.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:22 am

    I love this. And that town looks so pretty!
    I once was in a tiny town near the New Forest in England, and there are “wild” animals all over the place – horses, sheep, ponies, pigs, etc. It was amazing.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Nature reclaims. Given even the briefest of moments, nature takes back what was taken. Yesterday, while walking a usually chaotic street in downtown Boston, at noon, I was struck by the fact hat seagulls had pretty much taken over. It was just me and dozens of seagulls.

    Reply
  9. Jane Doe says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:25 am

    I love these stories of different types of animals returning to towns and cities.

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:26 am

    That’s too awesome.

    Reply
  11. alexc says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Come on, they’re just helping with the pruning lol. I’d love a sweater out of one of those guys.

    Reply
  12. Gutterflower says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:40 am

    On a now deserted beach in brazil apparently endangered turtle have come up to hatch their eggs. They were all over the beach.

    Reply
  13. Allergy says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:40 am

    All towns should always be overrun by goats. They look like my dog! You go, goats!

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:49 am

    So cute.

    Reply
  15. maggi says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:54 am

    “Life After People” in real time, who knew it could happen so quickly.
    Reading this site gives me a sense of connection in these strange times so I salute all you Celebitches and say thanks.
    :)

    Reply
  16. KBeth says:
    April 1, 2020 at 10:55 am

    I love this story.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment