Mountain goats have overrun a Welsh town during the coronavirus lockdown

If you’ve been on Twitter this week, chances are you’ve already seen the now-viral thread of photos and videos done by Welsh writer Andrew Stuart. Stuart is in lockdown in his small Welsh town of Llandudno. With everyone isolating and quarantining, the streets are empty and everything is quiet. Which is just what our Goat Overlords wanted. Local goats have now overrun the town, eating whatever they want, taking naps in churchyards and playing in the streets, parking lots and sidewalks.
As people across the globe are remaining indoors during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animals are taking the place of the residents in a town in northern Wales. Herds of mountain goats overtook the town of Llandudno over the weekend, sauntering down the coastal town’s streets and munching on grass on lawns and in hedges. Photos and videos of the goats show the animals roaming everywhere from car parks to sidewalks as they explore, unbothered by humans.
“The goats live on the hill overlooking the town,” Llandudno resident Carl Triggs told CNN. “They stay up there, very rarely venturing into the street.”
Another resident, Mark Richards, told the outlet that while the goats sometimes venture to the Great Orme, a large a limestone headland in the area, they rarely come close to town, let alone its streets. “They sometimes come to the foot of the Great Orme in March, but this year they are all wandering the streets in town as there are no cars or people,” Richards said. “They are becoming more and more confident with no people,” he added to CNN, joking that he no longer needs to cut his hedge thanks to the goats’ munching.
Local police told CNN that if the goats do happen to wander toward civilization, “they usually make their own way back” to their hill. According to Llandudno’s website, the goats are a specific breed called Kashmiri goats, which are ancestors of goats from Northern India.
Of course some Welshman went to Northern India and brought back mountain goats. OF COURSE. And that’s how Kashmiri mountain goats came to live in Wales and now the goats are in charge of the town. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind some roaming goats around here. It must be fun to watch from home: oh, look, the goats are out again! It’s all fun and games until one of the goats runs for mayor.
I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords pic.twitter.com/Fk5x6XaCLM
— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Goats are amazingly funny, sweet and mischievous friends to have (I have 3 rescued goatie friends, and they are awesome little buddies)
I for one, would welcome some goat overloads should they decide to take over my town.
O.M.G. I am dying over here. Goats are the world’s most perfect creatures. They can be my overloads any damn day of the week.
And, might I add, that is some A+ karma on the ol’ colonialists, eh? 😉
Goaties, sheep and cows are basically perfection! (also cats lol)
They’re amazing, one of my favourite animals. Kinda like hoofed cats. Some are really mischievous and most are very curious. It’s just so entertaining to watch them!
I wouldn’t even dare venture out of my house. They’re probably harmless animals, but they look scary in a group…horns and all…lol.
Hahaha! So cute! I love goats!
Overrun with goats? That’s too baaaaaaaad.
Okay, logging off now lol
The face of that one overlooking the hedge…AWWW so cute! The other looks so soft… and such impressive horns. They’re probably wondering where everyone is. Lovely!
Kashmiri goats have soft coats, and are the source of Cashmere! So they’ve ended up all over the world. Also pretty easy to raise.
I love this. And that town looks so pretty!
I once was in a tiny town near the New Forest in England, and there are “wild” animals all over the place – horses, sheep, ponies, pigs, etc. It was amazing.
Nature reclaims. Given even the briefest of moments, nature takes back what was taken. Yesterday, while walking a usually chaotic street in downtown Boston, at noon, I was struck by the fact hat seagulls had pretty much taken over. It was just me and dozens of seagulls.
I love these stories of different types of animals returning to towns and cities.
That’s too awesome.
Come on, they’re just helping with the pruning lol. I’d love a sweater out of one of those guys.
On a now deserted beach in brazil apparently endangered turtle have come up to hatch their eggs. They were all over the beach.
All towns should always be overrun by goats. They look like my dog! You go, goats!
So cute.
“Life After People” in real time, who knew it could happen so quickly.
Reading this site gives me a sense of connection in these strange times so I salute all you Celebitches and say thanks.
🥰
I love this story.
I do, too. More of these stories, please.