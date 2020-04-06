Kristen Bell says she and Dax are ‘doing much better now’ after fighting at home

Embed from Getty Images

One of the surprisingly big stories last week was about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fighting while in isolation. That revealed this while doing an Instagram Live video with Katie Couric. Kristen said they’d been “at each other’s throats,” that they’ve “found each other revolting,” and Dax added right before leaving that “America’s sweetheart has some character defects.” That’s AA language, Dax has been open about being in the program, but it’s still a really snotty thing to say about your partner, especially in an interview. Kristen did another interview with ET Online and she said that things are better and that they have some humor about it now. There are some clips from the interview on ET’s site if you’re interested and here’s some of what Kristen told them.

“We’ve gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days,” Bell confides. “We’re doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that’s the hard spot.” The Frozen 2 star explained why she and Shepard were having such trouble being around one another. “I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without,” she shares. “Nobody really needs time for that. That’s useless.” Bell noted that they are good about finding space alone for themselves in the house. “You got to in a marriage. You got to,” she insists. As for their daughters, 7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta, Bell said she made a big decision at the start of their quarantine. “The biggest lesson I learned in the beginning was I wrote out the color-coded schedule — when our academic time would be and when our art time would be. By day five, I was making everybody miserable,” she recalls. “The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule. So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, ‘This is your most important mission ever. Get up.’ I brought them in the kitchen and I had them rip up the schedule. …I had them shred it and they felt so good. I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it’s not working, you pivot.” Bell said everyone in her household now has a lot more “free time” and it’s been good for them. “We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow and just doing silly stuff,” she muses. “Just reconnecting with each other and I think that’s the most valuable lesson.”

[From ET Online]

Of course she’s saying they’re fine now because she saw how everyone reacted to that story. They probably are doing better though, they’re just one of those couples that snipes at each other. As an aside I could really relate to her scheduling issues. I’m not planning the day by the hour like that but I’m trying to do certain things on certain days and have realized that it’s easier just to go with the flow and try to stay busy and spontaneous. That’s hard for me. Being at home isn’t the difficult part, it’s the uncertainty and monotony of the days.

Oh and they celebrated their daughter Lincoln’s seventh birthday at home. Luckily they had already ordered Harry Potter decorations. I feel bad for people who have to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and especially births at this time. You just wants friends and family around you for events like that.