Liam Hemsworth & his amazing arms are so hot in Men’s Health

I think there are three kinds of physical attraction. One, the baseline “everything is working here” attraction where you’re physically, emotionally and intellectually drawn to someone (i.e. Clive Owen). Two, there is the shamef–k attraction, the kind where you have no emotional or intellectual attachment to someone and you would actually be ashamed if anyone knew that you were banging them, but you find them so hot you can’t help yourself (i.e. Diplo). Three, there’s the man-meat attraction where you kind of think they might be a douchebag but they’re so good-looking/rugged/hot that you forget to actually speak in words to them, preferring to just go with grunts. So it is with Liam Hemsworth. I honestly don’t care much about his personality – some people (Miley stans?) insist he’s a d-bag, but from what I’ve seen, he seems nice enough, if a little bit dumb. But lord almighty, I would. I would hit it so hard. I almost licked the computer screen when I saw his arms on the cover of Men’s Health. Note: the same photoshoot & interview was used for the Australian & American issues of Men’s Health. Because look at him. Some highlights from this interview:
On the lessons from his 20s that he’s excited to bring into his 30s: “Appreciating the little things. It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go. Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person…”
On what he’s found during that search: “Honestly, the past six months…I’d say exercise and fitness is a big thing for me to just feel balanced and levelheaded. I went into a job [Most Dangerous Game] at the end of last year that was extremely physical. I spent most of the project running and getting beaten up. It was just brutal. I leaned out a lot. Running is so jarring. Your knees, your ankles, your lower back.”
On rethinking his diet after going vegan and ending up in the hospital: “I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery. It’s all good now, thankfully. But once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating. Well, my particular kidney stone was a calciumoxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet. Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes. Every morning, I was having five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie. And that was what I considered super healthy. So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body.”
On the reason he went vegan in the first place: “Health for sure. I go from one extreme to the other. My mom always makes fun of me. She’s like, “If you could just find a happy medium in between all these things you do, then you’d probably be better off.” It was right before I started shooting Independence Day: Resurgence. The first two years, I felt great. My body was strong, my cardio was high. What I say to everyone is ‘Look, you can read whatever you want to read. But you have to experience it for yourself. You have to figure out what works best for your body.’ And if something works well for a period, great, keep doing it. If something changes and you’re not feeling great, you’ve got to reassess it and then figure it out.”
The rest of the piece is actually pretty interesting, and he doesn’t just talk about his workouts – he also talks about how the California fires in 2018 affected his life (he lost his home but he got all of his animals out) and how naive he was to move to LA when he was 19. He sounds like an interesting, thoughtful guy in general, so even if he gives off hot-meathead vibes, you probably would be able to have an interesting conversation with him. Also: kidney stones are no joke!
THEE Hemsworth brother, in my opinion. Watch him in The Dressmaker, with the lovely Kate Winslet.
Oh god that movie was perfect. That’s when I realised he could actually act if given the material.
I loved that movie! He’s definitely my preferred Hemsworth too, especially now that he looks more mature.
I just re-watched Isn’t It Romantic (romcoms are my Rx for coronavirus anxiety), and he played his character with a lot of charm.
Plus, I love the Madonna-themed dance number at the conclusion of the movie-so joyful, sweet, and funny!
He looks a lot like his brother in that cover.
I don’t know what to think about the Hemsworths. They seem inoffensive, but it bothers me how much the industry seems to insist in making them happen when they really just don’t have it.
Hopefully it ends soon since outside Thor literally every project a Hemsworth has been in has flopped. There’s a reason Chris and his vapid wife have pivoted to their fitness and lifestyle stuff.
They should focus on the skarsgard family who actually do good work.
Ooooh yes, the Skargards are vastly better and more interesting actors for sure, plus I’ve crushed on Alex for ages.
Liam seems to be doing better than Chris though, who definitely can’t be a leading man except for Thor. He was quite funny in Ghostbusters though, he should just do smaller roles for a while.
Liam doing better than Chris? Liam doesn’t even have a single project in the pipeline and all of his recent projects have been VoD (not even streaming! VoD is as bad as it gets these days). Is he even promoting a movie with this cover? Or is it just to show off his arms?
These glorious pictures are exactly what I did not know I needed but I definitely needed on this chilly morning of Day 2,934 of confinement. And I have never been into Liam Hemsworth but damn!
What the HELL is going on with the genetics in this family? Can we map this families genome or DNA whatever the hell?
The brother who’s in westworld is ugly.
He’s actually pretty good looking-by normal people standards. It’s just that he pales in comparison to his otherworldly brothers 😂
Hands off Clive Owen, he is MINE
The Clive is mine. You need to give it up.
it’s funny that you hos think you’re with my Clive
He is so hot! I don’t get a dumb vibe from him. He seems to have a great sense of humor and is thoughtful. He’s also stayed classy with the whole Miley mess and it worked because he came out looking a lot better than she did. I keep rooting for his success, but he hasn’t done much of note since the Hunger Game series ended.
The best looking Hemsworth in my humble opinion. He doesn’t even have the creepy arm veins going. 10/10
Huh, kind of interesting to hear he got kidney stones from that vegan diet. Usually, it’s the other way around – too much *animal* protein leads to an overabundance of uric acid. He must have been doing one of those intense keto vegan diets to get them. No shade, though. A kidney stone is a really crappy way to learn your habits need changed because they are agony.
He looks like a caveman to me. He also seems like a not nice person who doesn’t really have a career anymore.
Eh. Not into it.
I would
He is so hot. I don’t think I ever seen him in a movie, just pictures on the internet but I would hit it for sure. I was vegan for around 8 years, through pregnancy and breastfeeding. I had a blood test a few weeks ago and my cholesterol was ridiculously low. I started researching it and I think it’s the cause of some issues I’ve been having. I started adding some eggs to my diet and I’m hoping my body feels better. I never judge people on what they eat (even when I was vegan) but now I get it. If something isn’t working anymore you need to address it.
Holy arm porn
Wow. He’s looking more like Chris these days.
Checking out IMDB and he is supposed to have a movie called Arkansas released with John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn, Michael Kenneth Williams (Omar Forever!), and Vivica Fox so this was probably movie promotion.