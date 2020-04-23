Ben Affleck got a home haircut and is walking Ana’s dog without her



The last time we talked about Ben Affleck, he was loved-up with Ana de Armas while waiting in line for donuts. They were continuing their dog walking pap strolls but only occasionally, having let up on the near-daily walks, complete with Ana in bizarre outfits. (My favorite was the leather wrap dress, with the Gucci mechanic’s jumpsuit a close second.) Now Ben is walking Ana’s dog on his own! He’s also been seen out more with his kids, walking and riding his motorcycle while they’re on bikes. The photo below is from Sunday, before his haircut.

In these latest photos of Ben out alone yesterday, walking his dog and Ana’s dog together, you can tell that someone, probably Ana, cut Ben’s hair with clippers. It’s not bad or too short, but it’s an obvious home haircut. I’ll say what I’ve been saying for weeks – don’t cut your own hair! There’s no reason for it, his hair wasn’t that long before and it looks like a q-tip now.

So why did Ana have a change of heart? You know she reads the coverage she gets because she took the time to block the Ana de Armas updates Twitter account. I think she saw how the internet rolled their eyes over the donut photos and decided to take a break. That was smart actually. Ben’s more frequent walks with his kids point to the both of them deciding to change their strategy.

Ben was on his phone practically the entire time he walked the dogs. How do you do that? I can’t walk one dog and be on my phone at the same time. I bet he didn’t even pick up their poo. I can’t prove that, it’s just a hunch.

His hair looked better before, right? Also he’s not dyeing it at home. No shame in that, it’s just more obvious with this haircut.

Ben Before:

