Paul Nassif, 57, is expecting a child with his 29 year-old wife



Do you guys remember the story from earlier this month about 89 year-old former Formula One head, Bernie Ecclestone, expecting a child with his third wife, who happens to be 44? Bernie’s first daughter, from his first wife, is 65 years old. All of that is to say that this story about Botched doctor Paul Nassif isn’t as shocking. He’s 57 and is expecting his third child with his second wife, Brittany Pattakos, 29. They married last year and Paul said in interviews that he wanted children with her. He also has three teenage boys from his first marriage, to RHOBH’s Adrienne Maloof. This news that Paul’s wife was expecting came out last week, but I’m only hearing about it now that they did a gender reveal.

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are revealing the sex of their baby-to-be and it’s…a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband tonight with a golfing-themed pink explosion and the happy couple are sharing the reveal with E! News first. “In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl,” Paul tells E! News exclusively. “I’m so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days. E! News exclusively broke the news last week that Paul and Brittany are expecting their first child together. Brittany is 14 weeks along in her pregnancy and the couple’s bundle of joy is due mid-October. “I’m very excited,” Brittany told E! exclusively. “I’m also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do.” “It’s like riding a bike,” Paul, whose youngest kids just turned 14, added of parenting a newborn. “I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it’s her first time doing this.”

[From E! Online]

I don’t watch Botched, but I saw the first couple seasons of RHOBH and I remember that Paul and Adrienne bickered so much it was uncomfortable to watch. Anyway, I’ll be nice – it’s surely a difficult time for expecting couples because women can’t bring their partners with them to their medical appointments or to the deliver room in many hospitals. So this was the first time Paul found out the sex of their baby and it was sweet. You can tell he’s excited for the baby.

Now back to being snarky – look at her eyebrows.

