Paul Nassif, 57, is expecting a child with his 29 year-old wife

Do you guys remember the story from earlier this month about 89 year-old former Formula One head, Bernie Ecclestone, expecting a child with his third wife, who happens to be 44? Bernie’s first daughter, from his first wife, is 65 years old. All of that is to say that this story about Botched doctor Paul Nassif isn’t as shocking. He’s 57 and is expecting his third child with his second wife, Brittany Pattakos, 29. They married last year and Paul said in interviews that he wanted children with her. He also has three teenage boys from his first marriage, to RHOBH’s Adrienne Maloof. This news that Paul’s wife was expecting came out last week, but I’m only hearing about it now that they did a gender reveal.
Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are revealing the sex of their baby-to-be and it’s…a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband tonight with a golfing-themed pink explosion and the happy couple are sharing the reveal with E! News first.
“In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl,” Paul tells E! News exclusively. “I’m so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days.
E! News exclusively broke the news last week that Paul and Brittany are expecting their first child together. Brittany is 14 weeks along in her pregnancy and the couple’s bundle of joy is due mid-October.
“I’m very excited,” Brittany told E! exclusively. “I’m also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do.”
“It’s like riding a bike,” Paul, whose youngest kids just turned 14, added of parenting a newborn. “I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it’s her first time doing this.”
I don’t watch Botched, but I saw the first couple seasons of RHOBH and I remember that Paul and Adrienne bickered so much it was uncomfortable to watch. Anyway, I’ll be nice – it’s surely a difficult time for expecting couples because women can’t bring their partners with them to their medical appointments or to the deliver room in many hospitals. So this was the first time Paul found out the sex of their baby and it was sweet. You can tell he’s excited for the baby.
Now back to being snarky – look at her eyebrows.
She’s 29? Maybe it’s the makeup
Why have cosmetic surgery and contouring when it makes you look like a 50 year old trying to look your real age?
…Or she is 39 but he needs a trophy wife so she botched 10 years off.
She’s more like his age lol
My first thought as well.
I….just….whaaaaat???She just can’t be 29!
I am 44 and easily look younger than her.
I had the same reaction.
There is no way the woman in these pictures is 29. Maybe 39 & I’m being kind. Makeup can age you a few years but not usually decades.
Best wishes on what I’m guessing is an older pregnancy
If she’s 29, then so am I. (I am not 29.)
She’s 29? ….
That’s the hardest looking 29 year old I have ever seen. Not even trying to be mean.
Is Paul experimenting on her face?
And his
I’m 29 and if I didn’t know how old she was, I would have thought she could be my aunt or something.
She has the exact same basic tweaked face as most of the Real Housewives and it just makes me assume she’s so much older.The styling and the makeup probably aren’t helping either. But man.
I was still getting carded at 29. She looks like a vain grandmother.
Lol,vain grandmother!
Congrats, Paul.
Yeah, 29. Okay then. Having a baby at 57 … I’ll just not say anything.
I love Botched because he and Dubrow are actually really nice and don’t generally make fun of people. I expected it to be a little mean but it’s surprisingly not.
There’s no way she’s 29. NO WAY!
It’s happy news for them during these uncertain times.
I have a soft spot for Paul, I guess. From what I saw on RHOBH, it looked like Adrienne actively loathed him, and worse, she was openly disrespectful of him. Their sons had to have seen it, and it’s terrible behavior to model as a parent.
There’s no way she’s 29.
Y’all just love a chance to make fun of a womans looks don’t you ? Mostly everyone comment is just that .
I don’t watch Botched or any reality TV shows anymore, but I remember him and Terry Dubrow from a short running TV show, about 18 years ago, where they took a bunch of ordinary moms whose looks had gone due to poor income and neglect and subjected them to a lot of procedures at once without giving them sufficient time to heal and then held a beauty contest at the end. When I look back on it, it was really sexist and exploitative and likely harmed the women because the procedures were clearly going to require maintenance and these women had no means to provide that on their own. I think it was that show that put my husband and me off reality TV.
So yeah…whatever…congratulations…whatever.
He looks like he’s done work on himself. Whoever worked on his wife should have their license revoked. A woman that young should not look that done. And I’ll stop right there.
What’s wrong with her eyebrows? I don’t understand
No way 29 just no way
I feel sad for any daughter. The child will have a combination of all of the features the parents have carved out of their own faces and they will push the idea of plastic surgery from a young age.
I really wish “older” people would think twice about having babies. I had elderly parents and it wasn’t fun, other kids made fun of me, my teachers always thought they were my grandparents, they didn’t have the energy for activities, the list goes on. Plus, so many of these children will be losing a parent while they are too young.
29 going on 40. Geesh, is it just her face structure or really bad choice of makeup….or is she lying about her age 🤔