Jennifer Lopez calls her pink diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck ‘whatever’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the most important couples in pop culture history, in gossip history. Chronologically, they came before Brangelina and for my money, Bennifer was the “more glamorous” couple, mostly because of Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, jewelry and general star power. Bennifer 1.0 will always be remembered for burning so brightly and then crashing down to earth in a spectacular way. Before they crashed and burned, Ben gave J.Lo an epic 6.1 carat pink diamond engagement ring from Harry Winston. That ring was talked about in a huge way, like J.Lo was the second coming of Elizabeth Taylor. Sidenote: both of Jennifer’s fiances post-Affleck, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodiguez, made a conscious decision to give Jennifer a “bigger” engagement ring than Ben’s pink diamond, and I think they both did that on purpose. Even though that pink diamond was close to flawless and VERY expensive.
Anyway, the pink diamond ring. It was a huge deal at the time. Even other celebrities were interested in seeing it when they ran into J.Lo. Which is what happened when Jennifer happened to meet Barbra Streisand during that time. Jennifer reminisced about that and The Ring in an interview this week:
Jennifer Lopez may be rocking a 16-carat, $1.8 million engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez these days, but she’s got only fond memories of the famous pink diamond she accepted from ex Ben Affleck back in 2002. The six-carat rock came up during a chat between the 50-year-old “Hustlers” star and Apple Music host Zane Lowe on Monday, after Lopez mentioned she’s been watching musicals like “Funny Girl” with her children during quarantine — whose star, Barbra Streisand, has a thing for bling.
“I met [Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and — she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer recalled. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was … whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong.”
Continued Lopez, “So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me — and I thought it was so strange — about being famous, and how I handle it.”
It’s no wonder Streisand, 77, was eager to get a glimpse of the ring; the rosy, radiant-cut Harry Winston sparkler was worth an estimated $2.5 million and single-handedly started a colored diamond craze. No word on what Lopez’s EGOT-winning idol thinks of her even larger ring from Rodriguez.
“He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was … whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong.” DEAD. “Whatever”? OMG. For years, it was mostly Ben throwing some shade here and there at his engagement to Jennifer while she barely ever dissed him. But now I wonder if she’s like “sure, I can be petty for a second.” The thing is, the ring still looms large! Ben Affleck truly gave her a beautiful pink diamond and we will always remember that, even though it was 18 years ago and everybody has moved on. Shady and messy! But I love it.
I think it’s more a “whatever” to the press than Ben or the ring. She’s seems to be shading them for making such a fuss. That’s on brand for her and him, as they’ve both said the press spotlight on them was ridiculous.
Agree, I don’t think it was about the ring either. Just went back and looked at the ring…It was exquisite. Looked beautiful with her skin and the size was perfect for her hand.
Me too. This is how I am reading it. Whatever references to the drama and all the hype around their relationship which she started to get into but decided to stop. It doesn’t read like a reference to the ring
It’s really clear from the video that she was talking about the press attention. She then jumped in really enthusiastically to say she loved getting it.
So, this is just a feeling I have from reading interviews with her…Ana can bring that drama! Ole Ben better get ready to outdo this famous pink ring if he has ideas about marrying her.
Totally get the same intense vibe from Ben and Ana. But Bennifer were one of the all-time Hollywood couples, just so extra and gossipy and glamorous.
How is bennifer more glamorous than brangelina?
Yeah, no way. And Brangelina just sizzled.
JLO is more glamourous with clothes jewelry etc. I can’t even think if Angie’s ring can u?
They’re both glamorous, but in different ways. Brange had the kids right away, her stomach was out to here within what, a year? Whereas these two were constantly photographed all dolled up, or half naked, one memorable time, Ben literally kissing her ass on a yacht, so…I mean which is more fun? I always loved Bennifer they cracked me up. I still love Jlo. She can bring it.
The diamond companies must laugh at these stories. Stupid people spending thousands of dollars for a stupid stone.
I just find in the last few months she seems like she’s starting to get as ridiculous as Mariah Carey. Not THAT bad, but she seems to be just saying and doing a lot of dumb things that really make it seem like she’s removed from the real world a bit.
I don’t know. She doesn’t HAVE to like the ring, or anything. I hope she meant the buzz about it was whatever because scoffing at a near flawless huge diamond makes her seem…quite a bit extra lol.
Why is she talking about Ben all of sudden…is it because of Ana? I think Jen loved that time in her life, until Ben cheated on her.
Kinda sad, but that is Ben’s pattern-his expressions in those pics are hilarious. Looks bored AF. They were a beautiful couple, but as usual, Ben felt suffocated & fled.
Yeah she was talking about the hype being “whatever”. Even in that statement she acknowledged appreciation for the ring itself.
I wonder what she did with it. And what kind of ring did he give Jennifer Garner?
I can’t imagine wearing a gem that huge. My own diamond was a quarter carat and gets in my way. I don’t wear my rings anymore. I gained weight with my pregnancy and never bothered to get my jewelry resized. I am left handed and wearing large rings on the left hand has always been uncomfortable for me.
I find the idea of wearing any jewelry over $1000 absolutely alarming. Lol, I don’t have bodyguards.
When Meghan Markle started wearing those dainty gold rings I was inspired to wear rings again and that’s now the kind I wear. When you take it down to that level of dainty, even 18kt gold rings are affordable.
I bet Harry Winston hates his name sounding like…….
I read his name just like you know “WHO”,I’m so sorry to him for doing that
Sorry I don’t get it, who are you guys talking about?
I got the sense she was talking more about the drama made over it, but to be fair, I’d call being engaged to Ben Affleck a “whatever” event in my life, too.
If she was being shady, I’m fine with that. Comments about their relationship made by Ben and some of his friends, specifically Matt Damon, have been gross.
It was a beautiful ring and very on brand for them at the time.
Ahh, Bennifer….such simpler times. That mint green one shoulder dress is still my top red carpet favorite of all time. She looked so amazing that night–the dress, the pulled back hair, the glowy makeup, and those earrings. Still love it!
What’s amazing to me to is that she pretty much looks exactly the same as she did back then. Him, not so much.
Are we not going to talk about how Jennifer and a-rod has an actual legit birthday PARTY a few days ago for one of their kids complete with a DJ? What’s wrong with them?????
What happened to the ring?
She said she gave it back to Ben and it was probably resold
It has gone into hiding.
The biggest thing I took from this was it was EIGHTEEN YEARS AGO
WHATTTTTT?????
Sobering.
Lord yes! I paused and cried a tear into my coffee.
And amazingly she looks like only 5 years have passed, if that. I am just a little bit older than she is and can not say the same. She’s got that big butt but it’s a toned big butt. Mine is just a a big butt. I’m as ethnic as she is and like her I don’t have wrinkles. But I’ve got some sag on the jawline and she is just so damned toned. If she’s had work it’s damned fine work because she doesn’t look worked on. I think she just keeps herself in great shape and has good genetics. I have seen her without makeup and she does look very bland without her cosmetics. But she still looks very young and in good shape. There’s a limit to what makeup can do.
I miss Bennifer
But now I wonder if she’s like “sure, I can be petty for a second.”
LOL
Dudes got a type IJS. He likes petite brown haired girls. It does not surprise me that Lindsay Shookus fizzled out.
I honestly don’t think he has a type. He was also with Gwyneth who is tall and blonde.