Prince Charles: ‘Food does not happen by magic… we cannot take it for granted’

I’m really enjoying Prince Charles’ quarantine vibes, I don’t know about everybody else. I mean, there’s no one right way to do any of this, especially for royalty. While Charles has made mistakes – like flying to Scotland when he likely felt symptoms of the coronavirus – since he’s been in quarantine/isolation, he’s been hitting all of the right notes. Just a summary of some of the activities he’s undertaken: recorded a Wordsworth poem for the poet’s birthday; recorded a special video message for YomHaShoah, the annual day for Shoah Remembrance; opened several hospitals remotely via video conference (including part of a speech in Welsh for a new hospital in Wales); recorded a special message for the Sikh community for the festival of Vaisakhi and much more. He honestly seems to enjoy sitting at his desk and recording these videos and it’s quite charming and lovely. He also found time to write about his quarantine with one of his favorite publications, Country Life:

The Prince of Wales has praised the viral videos shared by Britons to help boost the country’s morale amid the coronavirus crisis. The royal, who has been recovering from Covid-19 at his home on the Balmoral estate, revealed he had entertained himself during his time in lockdown by watching ‘some of the funniest videos’ he had ever seen and praised their creators for lifting the spirits of the nation. Sharing his thoughts in the latest edition of Country Life Magazine, the future king wrote: ‘Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country. Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, church services recorded and emailed to parishioners and, of course, we have seen the very best use of technology – allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing – and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!’ In his piece, the Prince of Wales also paid tribute to the ‘crucial role’ of home-grown producers in keeping the country fed amid the pandemic and urged the nation to remember that it owes its farmers – and all those in the food supply chain – an ‘enormous debt of gratitude’. The keen farmer and advocate of countryside issues, said the coronavirus crisis had shown how we should never take food for granted and paid tribute to farmers during a time of unprecedented upheaval. He wrote: ‘When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought? Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be. Food does not happen by magic. If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Food does not happen by magic” is Peak Judgy Dad Energy. I swear, my own father said the same thing to me many times and he wasn’t even a self-styled organic farmer like Charles. But he’s right about the food stuff. I’m a bit surprised he didn’t mention “toilet paper doesn’t grow on trees” and “if you don’t finish your food, you won’t get any more.” I would read all of these in a book called Royal Dadisms by the Prince of Wales. As for what he said about watching funny videos… I hope he’s been watching all of those amazing dog and cat videos. Or do you think he’s watching TikToks and such? God, I hope the Prince of Wales is secretly a big TikTok watcher.

“In this country there are 80,000 farmers producing our food… Day in and day out, they are working to produce food – for us. And we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.” Read HRH’s article in full in Country Life Magazine, available from today. pic.twitter.com/gFcLx11kYU — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 22, 2020

“They have been, and continue to be, shining examples to the world of how it is possible to triumph over adversity.” The Prince pays tribute to Holocaust survivors and refugees as the UK Jewish community marks #YomHaShoah, the annual day for Jewish Holocaust Remembrance. pic.twitter.com/XhchlFe0Ut — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 20, 2020