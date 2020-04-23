RHOOC’s Kelly Dodd & Vicki Gunvalson are messy Corona Karens

Y’all know that I don’t care about Real Housewives of any city, honestly. In theory, I probably should have cared about Real Housewives of the Potomac, but didn’t that show suck? Anyway, people just seem to care about the big franchises: Beverly Hills, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta and of course, the Real Housewives of Orange County. RHOOC fans, this one is for you: your housewives are morons. Real Housewife Kelly Dodd was arguably the most offensive one, because she tweeted out that the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning out the herd.” That tweet was in response to some fans questioning why she was still traveling by plane, back and forth from California to New York. And she never answered why she was traveling so much during a lockdown, but she later apologized for her tweet-rant:
Kelly Dodd is apologizing profusely for what she calls her “ridiculous” and “stupid” comment that coronavirus is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star claims she “felt bad” for her remarks after she received major backlash online.
“I want to give a public apology,” she said on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that’s not what I meant.” Dodd, 44, explained that she only meant to pose the question whether the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 176,000 people worldwide to date, was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”
“I’m not insensitive,” she said in the video. “I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones, and I do think that we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I’m sorry. I hope you can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid, so again, please accept my apology.”
I’m including her video apology below – the delivery is not authentic at all and she doesn’t explain what she really meant, nor does she (again!!) explain why she’s flying back and forth across the country.
Meanwhile, Vicki Gunvalson (also a RHOOC) really, really wants her hair salon and nail salon to reopen quickly. Poor sausage is more worried about her acrylics than hundreds of thousands of people dying from a pandemic around her. Vicki tweeted and tagged California’s Governor Newsom and wrote: “Let’s get America who is healthy back to work. We need hairdressers, nail techs, small business’s and restaurants to start reopening May 1st. Please?” She was slammed in the comments big-time. Why do both of these women sound like they’re vapidly reading off MAGA talking points??
Cancel #RHOC already. They suck. pic.twitter.com/HMVpyJNz0V
— MarioKiki (@mariokiki) April 21, 2020
Kelly apologizes for her comments. I still don’t know what she meant. But here is her apology. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/d6u5kWMgKR
— MarioKiki (@mariokiki) April 21, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I think it’s pretty f-cked that if you’re going to believe in religion and you’re choosing to believe that your god is that vengeful and horrific that he’d allow people to suffer in order to ‘thin the herd’.
A lot of the super christians also think that if you’re rich, it’s because God wants you to be, and conversely, if you’re poor, it’s because God. They are so twisted away from what Jesus actually preached, they really shouldn’t call themselves christians, IMO
It honestly disgusts me.
Husband has a coworker who’s a Jehovah’s Witness. He’s also a germaphobe. Suddenly he started saying “oh the virus isn’t even that bad” which is COMPLETELY off brand for this guy haha. Clearly the watchtower bullshit is encouraging this line of thinking which is a shame since if he needs a transfusion he can’t even accept one.
Kelly Dodd is engaged to Rick Leventhal (he works at Fox) that why I think she’s flying to NY
This is hilarious! She doesn’t even realize that her behavior is putting her into the category of those who will be “thinned”.
Look, while plagues might be nature’s way of natural selection to course correct overpopulation, doesn’t mean you have to help nature out.
And “God’s way of thining the herd” is silly. Do none of these idiot Christians realize that God is trying to save people by providing the warnings to stay home? The physicians and nurses to save lives? The YouTube to replace congregating at Mass?
The crazy thing is that Vickie’s daughter, Brianna is an ER nurse. You would think that Vickie of all people would be taking this seriously. I read that her daughter is pregnant, so perhaps she’s on maternity leave. I guess she doesn’t care about all the other healthcare workers who are risking their lives.
I watched a couple seasons of this show, but haven’t seen it in years.