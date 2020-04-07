Should you try to keep an hourly schedule or just wing it at this point?



As I was watching Kristen Bell’s interview with ET, which I covered yesterday, I was struck by something I have in common with her during this stay-at-home time: the burning need to make plans vs. the fact that my plans are usually futile. I thought I would be getting more done than I am, you know? Plus there’s this phenomenon of our time getting filled up even though we’re home all day. I haven’t seen anyone socially in five weeks and my son has been off school for over three weeks. Now that we’re settled into this routine, I’m spending more time video chatting, doing remote activities like workouts and frankly, cooking and eating. Cooking and cleanup take time, which is why I only did it a couple of times a week before all this. To be fair to myself, my house is also much cleaner than usual and I’m making it a priority to do the laundry. On Sunday I put out the Easter decorations and that was really nice. I’m going to cook good food and dress up nice for Easter!

Here are some of my recommendations for scheduling, having a routine, and setting reasonable goals. It’s basic sh-t framed as advice. I’m type A and I like to get things done, but I can be hard on myself and am trying to ease up on that too. Please keep in mind that my son is mostly self-sufficient. I don’t know what to tell those of you with small kids at home, and those of you who have to homeschool. It must be hard and I’m thinking of you.

Also you may get more insight into your personal style by taking Gretchen Rubin’s Four Tendencies quiz. I’m an upholder, I do things to both keep promises to myself and others. Not everyone finds her categories helpful, but I’ve found them to be accurate for the people I know and for me.

Have a to-do list

My dad always taught me the value of a list. I keep a list every day of things I have to do. On the weekends I just use an index card for that. For weekdays I use a detailed page I print out from a book called Real Life Organizing by Cassandra Aarsen. (The Kindle version is only $4.49 and it comes with the download for the printables. I use page 2 of that every day.) The author has other free printables on her website. You do not have to pay for anything as there are so many free to-do lists online. For daily use I prefer one with categories. Here’s one with room for appointments and tasks and another with groceries and a cooking section. The highly rated Panda Planner has their day planning pages for free here. (Search on the page using control-F for “PDF” and enter your email. The page will update with a link to download the PDF.)

Keep a general routine, but don’t go overboard

I’ve always had the same routine working from home. I wake up early, take a nap in the afternoons and then go to bed early. If I tell myself I’m going to do some specific thing at a specific hour and it’s not an appointment or something needed for my job, I don’t always do it. So for that I use to-do list instead of an hourly schedule. Your results may vary, especially if you have kids at home. For non-work activities, I have a list I’m trying to keep to. This is kind of personal, but here’s my isolation plan. I have it on the kitchen counter and it’s just goals for the week. I made it a couple of weeks ago and for the most part I’ve stuck to it. Honestly I haven’t done the yoga though. I’m lucky if I do yoga once a week. Those of you who are more detail-oriented and who have small children may want a family schedule with times for specific activities.

Take time to recharge whether that’s exercise, a nap, or meditation

If you haven’t tried meditation yet, check out the article I wrote about it last week. It can be as easy as sitting down for ten minutes and listening to a free video. I’m keeping up my exercise now, but I’m trying to be realistic about it and not force myself to work out hard for an hour every day. I love dancing and whenever I play Just Dance or Dance Central (highly underrated game) on the old XBox, I forget my troubles for a while. I wrote an article with my exercise recommendations two weeks ago if you haven’t seen that yet. Ooh and I’ve since been using this great free app (not a plug) called FitOn. It has tons of free workout videos by professionals that you can cast to your TV. Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Van Ness are on it too. (I found it through his Instagram.) I’ve really liked the workouts I’ve done from it so far.

Make time to talk to your friends and family

Honestly I still get so caught up in work and the daily grind that I forget to talk to friends or even call my mom every day. I’ve been talking to my mom on Alexa and doing Zoom chats with my friends from Twitter. I will soon be setting up a group Zoom chat you can sign up for on this site. I have to figure out the email signup form, it’s trickier than I thought it would be, so I can send the invitations. Scheduling those into my week has really helped me feel connected to people in a way that’s somehow deeper than before all this. Maybe that’s because we’re all at home and scared, but I’ve found that time talking to other people is never wasted – especially when I’m gossiping! Add me on Twitter and ask about joining those and we’ll also announce on the site when you can sign up for our Zoom chats. I hope to have them once a week.

