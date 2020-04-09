Yes, a reporter asked Donald Trump about a pardon for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

CB is the one who watched Tiger King. I’m going to continue to skip all things Tiger King-y in favor of my beloved Ancient Aliens binge-watch (my dreams keep getting weirder and more alien-y though). From what I gather, everyone involved in Tiger King is a dirtbag and a horrible person and people probably wouldn’t be obsessing over it this hard if we weren’t in the middle of a global lockdown. But does it follow that reporters should ask f–king Donald Trump about pardoning Joe Exotic??
President Trump on Wednesday was asked during his daily coronavirus press briefing whether he would consider a pardon for Joe Exotic, whose story was detailed in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.” New York Post reporter Steven Nelson noted in his question to Trump that the show is “one of the biggest rating hits of the coronavirus, aside from these briefings.” Nelson referenced that one of the president’s sons had quipped that Exotic deserved a pardon after receiving an “aggressive” prison sentence when he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot.
“Must be Don. I had a feeling it was Don,” Trump responded, referring to Donald Trump Jr. “I know nothing about it.”
“You think he didn’t do it? Are you recommending a pardon?” the president asked, going back and forth with Nelson, who made it clear he was not advocating a position either way.
“I’ll take a look,” Trump concluded.
The president then turned to CNN’s Jim Acosta, who dryly said he wanted to “get back to the coronavirus if I can.”
Steven Nelson at the New York Post needs to have his credentials revoked. I honestly believe that most of legitimate White House reporters need to sit out the White House Nazi rallies anyway – they’re not actually providing real news, and Trump is feeding on the attention. As for the Tiger King question specifically, it did not go over well. People are f–king dying.
When asked if he would pardon Joe Exotic, the incarcerated star of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” Pres. Trump says he “knows nothing about” it, but will “take a look.” https://t.co/neRtDMrRZT pic.twitter.com/SyrDJ7R8DK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2020
this is the reporter who asked trump about tiger king. as 14,000 americans have died. pic.twitter.com/dRq5KUGHm5
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 8, 2020
A @nypost reporter asked President Trump a question about Tiger King during the a presser about the biggest public health disaster of the last 100 years.
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 9, 2020
The fact that a reporter asked Trump about Tiger King at a White House briefing during a PANDEMIC………… is…… in conclusion we’re live in a simulation pic.twitter.com/rFlzdRex8g
— Johnny Boy 🧚🏽♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) April 8, 2020
Don’t get me started. Don Junior, of course, tweeted about this and it came across my feed. The number of people who thought this was “cute” and brought “much needed humor” to the press briefings was astonishing. I had to stop myself from smashing my computer.
“I had to stop myself from smashing my computer”- I feel this, on a daily freaking occurrence.
I’m pretty much the same although Don Junior makes me extra ragey.
Speaking of which, I remembered another part of that Tweet thread that made my blood boil — all these people insisting that the media in general was finally softening and seeing Trump as the genius he actually is. Gah.
This put me over the edge. 2000 people died yesterday.
Good to know he has planted shills to softball him questions about a TV show when people are dying.
I just…that Wendy Williams meme above sums up my feelings on this matter.
Let’s be honest, Tiger King related questions are far in the realm of Trump’s capabilities to answer then anything else going on in the world today.
This is frighteningly true. His tiny brain (to match tiny hands and tiny tallywacker) is stressed out by any subject deeper than television ratings.
To be fair, considering all the time that Trump has since he is not golfing anymore, you know he is binge watching Netflix
So, what else is going on while everyone is focused on corona and Tiger King? I know Trump and his vile kids are abusing this situation, but how? They need to be monitored closely.
I can’t watch the briefings, I can’t stomach orange vomit’s tiny waving hand or his pervy whisper voice.
I was surprised and a bit relieved that Trump honestly seemed to have no idea what that was all about. And even he seemed to think it was stupid.
And kinda threw Don Junior under the bus for the connection to it, lol.
I don’t think the universe could handle Joe Exotic and Donald Trump in the same room. That much chaotic energy in once place would not be safe
I laughed at that part…must be Don.
Anything for a media grab to distract from his losing an election, Deutshe Bank, Mar A Lago failure. Consistent liar amongst a family and administration of liars.
So some little white boy is going to throw a soft-ball question and he gets an answer? Huh. Yet meantime, when the woman of color and/or the Asian woman asks smart questions, they get belittled and attacked.
Why does this not surprise me?
This little güero has that same gormless and plastic look as Jared. No wonder IMPOTUS responded to him the way he did. He recognizes this kind of person and gets on just fine with them.
I’m feeling low today. I was absolutely disgusted at the situation in Wisconsin. Then, I read about a store clerk who died from Covid-19. His employer considered him an essential employee but didn’t provide masks, hand sanitizer or any other form of protection. The clerk had cerebral palsy and apparently that’s a condition that makes one susceptible to contracting the virus.
I have CP and while I am lucky to have a very, very mild form and I can work from home, this still hit me quite hard.
But this, this was the cherry on top of the sundae. The president being asked about and considering Joe Exotic during the worst health crisis this generation’s seen. Because that’s what is important right now.
I swear, if someone tried to write this into a drama they’d be considered a hack. We haven’t even hit rock bottom yet.