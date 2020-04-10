George & Amal Clooney spread out $1 million in donations across six organizations

Back in the day, George Clooney would be one of the first celebrities out, making statements and organizing telethons during a tragedy. But during the pandemic, he’s been strangely quiet for weeks? I have a theory about this, actually! Remember in 2018, Clooney got into that motorcycle accident in Sardinia? I always thought that he was lying about his lack of injuries following the accident because of the insurance on the production. While he’s stepped out to events since then (it happened almost two years ago), he hasn’t been anywhere near as “public” since the accident. I think he’s still struggling with chronic pain and probably tons of other medical issues. Just a theory! Anyway, George and Amal Clooney have finally released a statement about which organizations are getting their donations:

Add George and Amal Clooney to the list of Hollywood leaders who have made significant personal donations to help the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought. Deadline has learned that the Clooneys have donated north of $1 million, targeted directly towards six areas in great need. They’ve donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television home — where Clooney is a board member — the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. An additional $300,000 has also been provided to three international charities; Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the NHS. The Motion Picture and Television Fund provides temporary financial assistance for needs created or complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It assists with issues including health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food and other essentials. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 relief fund helps cover member grants for health premiums, food, shelter and medical expense. The Lebanese Food Bank feeds the needy unable to work, the elderly, the disabled, those with chronic diseases, single mothers and orphans. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles supports the LA Emergency COVID-19 fund to help provide childcare for the city’s first responders and health care workers, help with shelter for the homeless, the feeding the elderly and offering direct financial assistance to Angelenos that have been impacted. The Lombardo Italy Region directly support hospitals in the Lombardo region that are facing the COVID-19 emergency. Finally, the National Health Service COVID-19 appeal supports hospital staff and volunteers at the front line who are caring for COVID-19 patients.

[From Deadline]

I don’t hate that people in specialized communities (athletes, actors) are taking pains to donate close to home rather than donating to larger, global non-profits. It makes sense to me that George is concerned with out-of-work actors and entertainment people, especially since he spent such a big chunk of his career as a struggling, out-of-work actor. I like how they parceled out their donations to Lebanon, Los Angeles and Italy too. But… *whispers* George and Amal truly have hundreds of millions of dollars? I know they’re trying to draw attention to other charities and raise awareness and all of that. But it still feels like the donations could be a bit bigger! Like, we know that George and Rande Gerber sold Casamigos for $700 million in 2017. Come on. Also: where are the Clooneys? LA or England?