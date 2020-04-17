Fiona Apple’s new album in 8 years, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters,’ is already a classic

Fiona Apple has, historically, been able to disappear for years at a time. But over the past year, she’s been making some cautious moves back into public life. There was her big interview, last year, about insomnia and Jennifer Lopez and her early work and all of that. It was a great interview, and there was an undercurrent that she was working on an album which was somewhat close to being completed. Then there was her long-read interview in the New Yorker last month, which included a lot of first-hand witnessing of Fiona recording this album. But even the New Yorker couldn’t predict when she would release it. Now it’s here: Fiona Apple’s first album since 2012’s The Idler Wheel. This one is called Fetch the Bolt Cutters, a line in The Fall said by Gillian Anderson’s character.
Because we’re all in captivity/isolation, every music critic has already listened to the album repeatedly and published their reviews. Good news: the album is already universally beloved, and some critics say it will likely be the album of the year. It’s amazing how the world has caught up to this dangerous songbird. I’ve been listening to the album and here are some of my favorite tracks. Here’s “Relay” (angry!!):
The title track, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”:
“Rack of His” is one of my early favorites:
“Heavy Balloon” sounds slightly polished! I’m still working out my faves, but I love what she’s doing with her voice here.
I LOVE THIS.
“For Her” is what she wrote around the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing.
For what it’s worth, if you’re about to say something about how this or that is not an immediate catchy banger, from what I’ve found is that Fiona’s post-Tidal albums are slow-burners. You have to put the albums in the background for days and then suddenly you know all the words and you’re like “THIS IS MY JAM.” I’m literally still listening to Tidal and Extraordinary Machine all the time, so… yeah. I know this. FIONA HIVE RISE UP.
I am going to cook all the weekend like crazy, because it’s officially: first month of lockdown here in France. I am happy to have the soundrack!
I still listen to Tidal regularly too! One of the best albums of the ‘90s. I actually haven’t found her post-Tidal work to be as accessible — I like a few songs here and there — but I’m excited to listen to this one. That New Yorker piece was bonkers.
Tidal is one of my favorite all time albums & I adore the song criminal….I’ve been a bad bad girl…
I forgot this was out today, thanks for the post/reminder!
Tidal and When the Pawn are still 2 of my favorite albums. I remember I had to have 2 copies of Tidal, one for the car and one for home, because it was on permanent rotation.
I agree that The Idler Wheel and Extraordinary Machine are more slow burns, there are songs I love on those albums, but I never listened to the full albums as constantly as I did with Tidal and When the Pawn.
I’m super excited for this one!
Your description of her music is dead on – listen to it in the background for a few days and then BAM. You love it. I didn’t realize this album was coming out right now, so I know what I’ll be listening to over the next few days!!
Thank gawd. This is exactly what I needed today… Fiona Apple goosebumps.