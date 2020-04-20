Lady Gaga’s One World Together at Home special was so needed



When we first heard about the concert Lady Gaga organized, One World Together at Home, it sounded like the purpose was to entertain us and to give back to Americans at a time when we’re isolated and struggling. The show raised an incredible $127 million from corporate sponsors for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund of the World Health Organization, to be dispersed to healthcare workers, scientists and local charities. We also heard it would highlight huge donations already made by large corporations, without asking the audience for anything. With that in mind, I was a little disappointed at first that the tone was so somber, that most of the musical acts were doing slow songs, and that the segments were so serious. In fact it was overwhelmingly sad and made me cry a few times, particularly during the parts aimed at little kids who don’t understand what’s happening.

About halfway through I realized that this amazing show with so much talent was aimed at educating people about the virus, about the work of WHO and so many others, and about how to do our part. They interspersed heartfelt performances with so many personal and moving stories about people giving back to their communities. We heard about teachers, grocery store workers, nurses, doctors, custodians and scientists risking their lives for us every day. We also got interviews with experts and frontline workers from around the world. They kept telling us that the least we could do was to stay home. In that respect it was a triumph and it also brought home to me that I can be doing more at this time. The only thing it asked of the audience was to listen and pay attention. Even though I watch and pay attention to the news, they made me care and understand at a level I didn’t before.

We’ve seen Trump take the horribly disturbing tactic of telling his followers to hold huge rallies in states that are working hard to keep the virus contained. This is despicable, dangerous and puts so many lives at risk, particularly healthcare workers and vulnerable people! We’ve also seen him cut funding to the World Health Organization at a time when it is so desperately needed. He’s going to kill millions of people. Hopefully the show reached some of people who were inclined to believe 45.

Here are some of my favorite segments and performances, in no particular order. This isn’t a recap it’s just some of my thoughts about it. You can watch the whole show here (that includes the six hour pre-show. The primetime special starts at 8:05). More clips are on the Global Citizen YouTube channel. Oh and the hosts, the two Jimmys and Colbert, were funny together and had some good quips.

John Legend and Sam Smith perform “Stand By Me” with their awards in the background. I loved this!



The Rolling Stones do “You Can’t Always Get What you Want.” At first I worried that they were having technical problems! I know these segments were all pre-recorded but it still freaked me out a little.



Lady Gaga opened with “Smile.” She deserves so much credit for organizing this.



I hadn’t heard of Burna Boy before but this was one of my favorite performances and I’ll be listening to more of his music. He’s a Nigerian singer and is huge in Africa. I also really liked the slideshow.



Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend did “The Prayer” to close. This was beautiful and hopeful.



To learn more and do your part you can go to Act.me.

