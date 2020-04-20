Martha Stewart drinks wine with ice cubes in it: terrible or ok?

Embed from Getty Images
Martha Stewart doesn’t have the fanciest taste, which probably won’t surprise people who have seen her shows. We recently heard that her favorite cheat food is sliced American cheese, and now there’s news that she puts ice in her wine. This bothers me for a few reasons, which I’ll get into momentarily. She told this to Elle Decor’s Whitney Robinson on Instagram Live. Martha was explaining a hard-to-follow comment she made on her friend’s chicken farm website giving chicken care advice. Everyone figured out that she was drunk and/or high. She copped that she was drunk in a follow up comment. On Instagram she said that she’s not a big drinker and tries to make her wine last – with ice cubes.
Chatting about her wine company with Elle Décor, the lifestyle maven said she does look forward to the clock turning 5 every day while stuck in quarantine.
“I couldn’t say [wine] is a necessity but boy does it help,” she said told Whitney Robinson, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, on Instagram Live. “At the end of the day, a relaxing little cocktail.”
The 78-year-old also responded to our coverage of her recently leaving a gibberish comment on a chicken farm account that read, “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no MK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to take care for them??” Stewart later followed up with a laughing crying emoji face alongside, “What a mess I have been drinking.”
“Despite what you’ll read on Page Six and BuzzFeed, I’m not a big drinker,” she laughingly said. “I rarely get tipsy but I can nurse a bot … I can nurse a glass of wine very nicely by adding ice cubes.”
Stewart said that a cocktail or glass of wine does “soothe you. It makes us feel festive when it’s hard to feel festive and a little bit celebratory when it’s hard to feel celebratory.”
Listen to Martha half-saying she can nurse a bottle of wine and then correcting herself and changing it to a glass. I don’t drink anymore, but I used to be somewhat of a wine snob and I absolutely hated wine with ice in it. Some of my friends do this, but I wouldn’t drink watered-down wine unless it has club soda in it. A spritzer with club soda/seltzer and wine is one thing and that’s perfectly acceptable to me, but wine with ice used to bother me so much. I would regularly drink spritzers and did send just one back when the bartender used ice. Ice is not meant to go in wine! Apparently this is a perfectly acceptable way to make a spritzer though. According to the bartender guides I consulted it’s a variation on a spritzer. I don’t plan to go back to drinking, but now I know I should have added “no ice” to my order. If you like it that way, that’s your prerogative, it’s just my preference. Of course the recipe for a spritzer on MarthaStewart.com has ice cubes in it.
I’ve been looking at chick and horse videos on that Instagram account for a farm in Texas Martha commented on and I find them oddly soothing.
It's remarkable how fast these chicks turn into chickens; it took less than 2 weeks for them outgrow their brooder and we had to move them to larger digs. Good thing too, because round 2 of chicks will be arriving just in time for Easter. #thebestlittlehenhouseintexas #chickencoop #chickencoopsofinstagram
Look at this majestic cat. I will follow this account.
The coworker I miss the most is the office ice machine, not going to lie. (I keep in touch with the people I adore, so I’m not a complete monster saying this haha)
I’ve never added ice to my wine, I always thought it was kind of ‘frowned upon’, but I’ve seen other people do it. I’m kind of in the ‘do whatever makes you happy’ group when it comes to something non-serious like this icecube thing. It doesn’t have to be the ‘right’ way – just the way you enjoy it most.
It’s called a “Keaton” because Diane Keaton likes to drink her wine with ice cubes in it
If it is white wine or rose I like it really cold and am not against ice to get it that way. I don’t drink super expensive wine though, box wine isn’t going to suffer from some ice. I wouldn’t ask for it in a restaurant but at home, why not?
Considering all the Martha has accomplished in life, a few ice cubes in wine is her choice. I’ve never understood the wine snobbery and now it’s spread to craft beer. It’s all variations of a nuance.
Right. She’s the one drinking it. Who cares if she likes it with ice cubes?
If it’s rosé it’s OK!
Life is short. If ice in your wine makes you happy, go for it.