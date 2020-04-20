Martha Stewart drinks wine with ice cubes in it: terrible or ok?

Embed from Getty Images

Martha Stewart doesn’t have the fanciest taste, which probably won’t surprise people who have seen her shows. We recently heard that her favorite cheat food is sliced American cheese, and now there’s news that she puts ice in her wine. This bothers me for a few reasons, which I’ll get into momentarily. She told this to Elle Decor’s Whitney Robinson on Instagram Live. Martha was explaining a hard-to-follow comment she made on her friend’s chicken farm website giving chicken care advice. Everyone figured out that she was drunk and/or high. She copped that she was drunk in a follow up comment. On Instagram she said that she’s not a big drinker and tries to make her wine last – with ice cubes.

Chatting about her wine company with Elle Décor, the lifestyle maven said she does look forward to the clock turning 5 every day while stuck in quarantine. “I couldn’t say [wine] is a necessity but boy does it help,” she said told Whitney Robinson, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, on Instagram Live. “At the end of the day, a relaxing little cocktail.” The 78-year-old also responded to our coverage of her recently leaving a gibberish comment on a chicken farm account that read, “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no MK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to take care for them??” Stewart later followed up with a laughing crying emoji face alongside, “What a mess I have been drinking.” “Despite what you’ll read on Page Six and BuzzFeed, I’m not a big drinker,” she laughingly said. “I rarely get tipsy but I can nurse a bot … I can nurse a glass of wine very nicely by adding ice cubes.” Stewart said that a cocktail or glass of wine does “soothe you. It makes us feel festive when it’s hard to feel festive and a little bit celebratory when it’s hard to feel celebratory.”

[From Page Six via Jezebel]

Listen to Martha half-saying she can nurse a bottle of wine and then correcting herself and changing it to a glass. I don’t drink anymore, but I used to be somewhat of a wine snob and I absolutely hated wine with ice in it. Some of my friends do this, but I wouldn’t drink watered-down wine unless it has club soda in it. A spritzer with club soda/seltzer and wine is one thing and that’s perfectly acceptable to me, but wine with ice used to bother me so much. I would regularly drink spritzers and did send just one back when the bartender used ice. Ice is not meant to go in wine! Apparently this is a perfectly acceptable way to make a spritzer though. According to the bartender guides I consulted it’s a variation on a spritzer. I don’t plan to go back to drinking, but now I know I should have added “no ice” to my order. If you like it that way, that’s your prerogative, it’s just my preference. Of course the recipe for a spritzer on MarthaStewart.com has ice cubes in it.

I’ve been looking at chick and horse videos on that Instagram account for a farm in Texas Martha commented on and I find them oddly soothing.

Look at this majestic cat. I will follow this account.

