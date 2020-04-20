Seth Rogen: The fact that I have no kids is making this not that bad

Seth Rogen was on Jimmy Kimmel this week, where he did this really funny and clever opener. I’m not going to spoil it for you, you can watch it below. He said that quarantining isn’t that bad for him, but that he’s been smoking more pot than usual and is glad it’s an essential service. Seth has been focusing on his pottery and ceramics-making and is now creating soap dispensers. My favorite part was when he said that things aren’t that bad for him because he doesn’t have kids. I like when men talk about being childfree although I think in Rogen’s case the fact that he smokes all day and makes pottery is a large part of that decision.
Happy belated birthday, what did you do?
My wife arranged for some of our friends to drive by our house and wave to me. For me it’s like perfect. All I want is to see everyone for 15-25 seconds. I don’t want to get too close. I’m more than happy to go out, wave to my friends, speak to them for 15 seconds and everyone can go on their merry way. I’m really built for this. The fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad.
That’s been getting a lot of discussion in our house, how jealous we are of people who are able to do what they want.
I would be lying alone on my deathbed having not talked to anyone for 15 years and I’ll be like ‘it was worth it for that coronavirus.’ Me and my wife had a lovely time.
Last month you were live tweeting Cats
It wasn’t a conscious decision. It was one of those things where I looked back and I was like ‘I’ve been doing this for an hour now.’
I’ve never seen Cats, the Broadway musical, I knew nothing about Cats. I was shocked, it’s appalling, it makes no sense. As a filmmaker you’re like ‘this is a poorly made movie’ which it might be, but it’s based on nonsense. The play is nonsense. It supports the theory I have that when something is live you have a much lower tolerance for how good or bad it is. Cats is the perfect example. That survived on Broadway for like 40 years. It sucks. As soon as you commit it to film, you see how it makes no sense.
Did you hear from any of the cast afterwards?
No but a visual effects artist who worked on the film reached out to me and told me that up until very close to release all the cats had buttholes. They had the visual effects artists frantically erase all the buttholes from the cats in the weeks leading up to release. That means that [a butthole cut exists].
[From Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube]
I’ve heard that about the butthole edit of Cats! I agree with his thoughts on live entertainment being held to a different standard, that’s true but I truly hated the play when I saw it at age 13. I doubt I’ll ever watch the movie. Seth also said that his parents are doing well, that they’re taking this seriously and that they’re in Canada, a “slightly better functioning country.” I think that’s a vast understatement. His mom is a yoga teacher and she’s been teaching classes on Zoom. Seth’s charity he highlighted on Kimmel is his own, WeareHFC.org, which is focusing on support for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s.
As for not having kids, I keep thinking of what Zoe Saldana said about spending all her time trying to keep her three boys from murdering or setting fire to each other. (We talked about that on the podcast this week here!) I wouldn’t want to have little kids at home with me at this time, but I’m really grateful I have my teenager here. Sometimes we get on each other’s nerves but I prefer that to being alone. The little kid years were tough though and I feel for those of you with small kids at home.
Here’s the interview. The beginning is worth watching as it made me laugh.
At least he doesn’t live like this anymore?
I loved this interview. It was a bit of joy on a kind of shit (already) day.
As part of a childless couple, frankly it’s easier without kids in this situation. But we are not saying that to gloat. The bigger picture is we remain safe with our loved ones and there is no domestic abuse happening.
I’m child-free, so maybe I’m naive about this, but I’m appalled at the number of parents on social media complaining about their kids during this time. Parents chose to have these kids and they are all “precious angels”.. until the stay-at-home orders, and now people are acting like they can’t handle being around their kids this much. It’s sad.
Most parents don’t have to work from home while homeschooling or dealing with toddlers. That’s why people complain, not because they can’t handle being with their children in the same house.
Celebrities on the other hand… are not used to go about “taking care” of their kids without a chef and an army of nannies. People like that I find ridiculous. Not being able to be alone with your kid is the definition of “out of touch”.
Winnie – don’t judge until you’ve walked a mile. I’ve been a stay at home mom since my kids are born, and I love my children dearly. That said, this situation is particularly difficult because I’m trying to homeschool my kids, who are restless and cooped up – usually I take them somewhere every day – and my usual coping strategies are impossible. My husband works long hours in healthcare, so I’m home with my two young kids all day and I spend every minute keeping them off screens, feeding them, cleaning up messes, thinking up things for them to do, and I don’t have time or ability to maintain my usual self care routine. It’s like the perfect storm.
Read a book
Exercise
Go for a run
Have a bath
Organize a closet
Watch what you want on netflix
Sleep in
Sit and enjoy a coffee
Complete a home improvement project
Craft
Do any of the above contribute to your mental wellbeing during this pandemic? If so, don’t judge parents who are finding this challenging, because many of us can do none of that without ether 1. parking our kids in front of a screen, or 2. locking our kids in their rooms…. neither of which are viable options for me or my family.
I think the average families (who have no extra help or an army of nannies) should still have an avenue. It’s not good to keep it inside, it’s not like they will abandon their kids. And it is very very hard to WFH while having to help them with their online learning. This is why we took a long time to close schools in Singapore.
The thing is children are human beings. They aren’t plants or pets. The need human social interaction and not on an adult level but on an age appropriate level. Have you ever tried to be the only human social interaction for a 5 year old 30 days straight? How about a 3 year old? Or a 9 year old? Or a 3 year old and a 5 year old and a 9 year old all at once?
This, on top of everything else related to being shut in, is the hardest part for me. I love my children more than life itself but this, this is hard. Not impossible but difficult enough that saying so shouldn’t cause people who aren’t experiencing it to react with derision.
I keep thinking about what all I could get done without the kids here, which is terrible. I’m no Betty Homemaker. I generally don’t cook, clean, do much housework, so to do it all for three teenagers and a two year old while my husband has been at the hospital has been a lot. His hospital finally got rapid tests which means he can come in the house again when he’s not working. It has been glorious! When he was finally able to come home, I told him good luck with all of this, grabbed a bottle of wine and my laptop and watched Bravo outside for hours. All this to say, I’m more than a little bit jealous of my childless friends who have been focusing on self care and painting their nails while in quarantine. I’ll just be over here picking Cheerios out of my hair and doing my fourth load of laundry today.
I have 3 teenagers, but my husband is home so I’m not doing everything. They do their schoolwork on their own, and I don’t really see them until about 1 or 2:00. The food situation is another issue entirely. After 2 weeks of cooking daily, I’ve decided to order out twice a week. Also made rules like no hot lunches or breakfasts. Pancakes are dinner. Grilled cheese is dinner. If I have to cook it, it’s called dinner. I feel you on the toddler, though. If this happened 10 years ago I would have had a nervous breakdown stuck at home with 3 clingy kids who only wanted me. I’m glad your husband got the rapid tests. This will end at some point, and it will be a story you tell your grandchildren.
“When he was finally able to come home, I told him good luck with all of this, grabbed a bottle of wine and my laptop and watched Bravo outside for hours”
I just wanted to say I love this.
I feel like you’ve got an extra storm going on because you have teens AND a toddler – glad you got a break and were able to just have some ‘you’ time haha.
“For me it’s like perfect. All I want is to see everyone for 15-25 seconds. I don’t want to get too close. I’m more than happy to go out, wave to my friends, speak to them for 15 seconds and everyone can go on their merry way. I’m really built for this. The fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad.”
This is definitely the most I’ve ever related to Seth Rogen!