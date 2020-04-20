Gwyneth Paltrow donated one of her least favorite dresses to a charity auction

No celebrity is actually required to donate money to any kind of coronavirus relief or anything like that. Let’s start there, at the absolute bottom. Some celebrities are donating because they really care and want to make a differences and others because they’ve always seen themselves as the most important people when it comes to “raising awareness” and “putting a face” on an issue. What is actually needed is for billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates to get extremely involved, more involved than they’ve been so far. But in lieu of that, we have this: a charity auction spearheaded by Leonardo DiCaprio in which celebrities are donating clothes or “experiences” or movie props to benefit coronavirus relief. And since Gwyneth Paltrow is Gwyneth Paltrow, she half-assed it. She “donated” a dress which she is on-record saying is one of her least favorite looks.

Gwyneth Paltrow announced she is donating an old gown she wore to the Oscars to help provide coronavirus relief. The actress’ act of kindness is a part of the All-In charity challenge spearheaded by Leonardo DiCaprio that allows contestants a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences by celebrities. The gown Paltrow decided to auction off is a hand-beaded silver Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars. The Goop founder explained she believed it was a “good one to donate” because its “end of the 90s” style has since made a comeback in the fashion industry. However, her recent comments contradict ones she made years earlier where she suggested the designer frock wasn’t very special, and in fact, quite boring. Fans immediately blasted the star in the comments section of her Instagram announcement to remind her that she once listed the same dress on a list of her best and worst Oscars looks. In her own words, Paltrow formerly labeled the gown just “okay.” “The first is the Calvin Klein. It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year,” the actress said. “Bid on a dress. Are you joking. Just help people. I can not applaud you,” one fan chastised the star in her Instagram comments. “My uncle has started a covid challenge to GIVE to people in need. And you are talking about auctioning an old Calvin dress right now. Wake up!!” “The dress you said was one of your worst, wasn’t Oscars worthy, and that you wore because you want to disappear that year?” questioned another.

[From Fox News]

Yeah, doesn’t she still have the candy-pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to the Oscars the year she won? Peasants won’t get their grubby little hands on that. But I wonder why she didn’t donate the gown she always said was her worst choice, that “goth” McQueen that made her boobs look sad? Probably because that McQueen is worth a ton of money too – I mean, it’s vintage-y authentic McQueen and someone cool could have pulled it off. That Calvin Klein dress is just a basic little cocktail dress.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images