Gwyneth Paltrow donated one of her least favorite dresses to a charity auction

In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund. I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this. I now challenge @drewbarrymore @camerondiaz and @lakebell.
No celebrity is actually required to donate money to any kind of coronavirus relief or anything like that. Let’s start there, at the absolute bottom. Some celebrities are donating because they really care and want to make a differences and others because they’ve always seen themselves as the most important people when it comes to “raising awareness” and “putting a face” on an issue. What is actually needed is for billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates to get extremely involved, more involved than they’ve been so far. But in lieu of that, we have this: a charity auction spearheaded by Leonardo DiCaprio in which celebrities are donating clothes or “experiences” or movie props to benefit coronavirus relief. And since Gwyneth Paltrow is Gwyneth Paltrow, she half-assed it. She “donated” a dress which she is on-record saying is one of her least favorite looks.
Gwyneth Paltrow announced she is donating an old gown she wore to the Oscars to help provide coronavirus relief. The actress’ act of kindness is a part of the All-In charity challenge spearheaded by Leonardo DiCaprio that allows contestants a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences by celebrities.
The gown Paltrow decided to auction off is a hand-beaded silver Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars. The Goop founder explained she believed it was a “good one to donate” because its “end of the 90s” style has since made a comeback in the fashion industry. However, her recent comments contradict ones she made years earlier where she suggested the designer frock wasn’t very special, and in fact, quite boring.
Fans immediately blasted the star in the comments section of her Instagram announcement to remind her that she once listed the same dress on a list of her best and worst Oscars looks. In her own words, Paltrow formerly labeled the gown just “okay.”
“The first is the Calvin Klein. It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year,” the actress said.
“Bid on a dress. Are you joking. Just help people. I can not applaud you,” one fan chastised the star in her Instagram comments. “My uncle has started a covid challenge to GIVE to people in need. And you are talking about auctioning an old Calvin dress right now. Wake up!!”
“The dress you said was one of your worst, wasn’t Oscars worthy, and that you wore because you want to disappear that year?” questioned another.
Yeah, doesn’t she still have the candy-pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to the Oscars the year she won? Peasants won’t get their grubby little hands on that. But I wonder why she didn’t donate the gown she always said was her worst choice, that “goth” McQueen that made her boobs look sad? Probably because that McQueen is worth a ton of money too – I mean, it’s vintage-y authentic McQueen and someone cool could have pulled it off. That Calvin Klein dress is just a basic little cocktail dress.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I actually like that silver dress but I am quite into the vintage style anyways.
I really like it, too. I think it looks better on her than the pink one and the McQueen, too.
Of course.
That goth McQueen dress is actually may fav even though it wasn’t working for her, but yeah, his archives are worth a fortune now. She’s def not giving that up!
Maybe they don’t get to keep all the dresses?
But yeah after watching The Goop Lab (a solid 3 episodes) I am convinced she is Valley Girl Empty Narcissist Brain so…
My favorite pastime has been watching physicists on YouTube comment on the energy episode of Goop Lab.
A Leo or an Affleck could do a lot of good by organizing and FUNDING a food delivery service to LA’s underserved and homebound communities. They can put on masks and help deliver themselves too. Instead we get this nonsense.
Typical Goopy.
What I don’t get is… what’s the point of keeping those dresses? She won’t use the pink one again (and she has one from each year she attended, and from every awards show). I say Gwyneth, but I refer to all the actresses who don’t just get them for one day and then return them.
What’s their use? It’s not like they can wear them to a wedding or repeat them at another awards show (God forbid they should actually show an eco-conscience).
I don’t want to sound mean, and it’s super easy to hate on Gwyneth because she’s just SO in her bubble, but in this case, why not donate one of the far fancier dresses that might actually raise more money, seeing as how she won’t use it again other than for… no, can’t come up with any examples.
Maybe she chose that dress because it’s one that a “regular” person is most likely to actually be able to wear somewhere?
Gates seems very involved and isn’t he helping set up multiple vaccine factories so one or two are ready to go once the best model is ready?
This whole bid thing is obnoxious as hell.
Open up your damned purse!