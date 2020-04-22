Halle Berry had to shave her 12-year-old daughter’s hair it got so matted

Embed from Getty Images
Halle Berry was on The Tonight Show, which is a joy to watch lately. She is promoting her new fitness and wellness app called respin, we talked about it yesterday in the post about her at-home fitness recommendations. She gave a lot of excellent quotes to Fallon, I think people are really opening up now that we’re all stuck at home. Halle said things are going pretty well at home, but that her son, Maceo, 6, has a lot of energy and her daughter Nahla, 12, needs help with grooming.
Who are you with?
I’m quarantined with my two children, my two dogs. My daughter is fine, she hopes quarantine never ends. She’s a loner, she loves being nestled in. My son who is six is a madman right now, he’s bouncing off the wall. We almost needed a couple trips to the hospital, but I’m like ‘we ain’t going to the hospital!’
What happened with your daughter?
We are swimming every day, we are so fortunate that we do have a pool. It’s one of the only ways we get exercise. My daughter is 12 so every time I go to comb her hair she’s like ‘no don’t touch me, I can handle it.’ Two nights ago we’re doing homework together [Fallon's youngest daughter Winnie, 6, interrupts and Halle bonds with her over their dresses] she goes ‘mom, I’m scared to tell me this. Touch the back of my head.’ All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can’t get my finger in it, I’m pulling it. [Conditioner didn't work.] I had to shave it off. She was not cool with that, but it was our only option. Now she gets it. She’s bald in the back.
[From Jimmy Fallon on YouTube]
They talked about DNice’s club quarantine, which Halle called “amazing” and said feels real. It does! I have been watching him on TV as background. (Get the IG Stories extension for Chrome and you can cast live Instagram events.) She said it teaches her kids old school music. Halle also told a story about Pierce Brosnan doing the Heimlich on her when they filmed Die Another Day. Apparently she choked on a fig when they were filming. She’s promoting her directorial debut, Bruised, which she also stars in. She’s playing a disgraced MMA fighter. It was supposed to come out this fall. Her charity is the Janesse house, which she’s worked with for years.
As for her daughter’s hair, I remember my kid thinking he didn’t need me at that age either, but the lessons he learned were not that hard. I feel bad for Nahla! That’s got to be so hard to have to get your head shaved at that age.
Here’s Halle’s interview!
My mum was fed up with fights and tears over brushing my (quite fine, easily tangled) hair when I was a maybe 10/11 so said fine, you do it. Anyway, a couple of weeks later we had to cut out two big matted patches behind each ear!
I well recall a hair trauma when I was 12. I grew up at the base of a ski area and that year Christmas vacation was especially great. I would ski all day and at late as the slopes were open. I remember falling into bed the first night not even taking my hat off. The next morning there was nothing to be done except put my hat back on and go! What a rat’s nest it was in after a few days! I worked it out eventually. I think my sister helped, but I only recall the horror I went through when my crush playfully pulled my hat off as he went by 😱!
Yep, 11 years old, had a rat’s nest at the starting at the crown of my head and had to chop it off. Must be a right of passage for girls! LOL!
My daughter and Nahla have the same hair type. I remember those days. Bless you, Halle!! Kids at 12 are insufferable because it’s developmentally time for them to separate from you emotionally, to be more independent, and you can’t make anybody do anything.
Grooming is something they have to be shamed into by their peers if they refuse to listen to you, or you can try taking away something they like, but that doesn’t work with a kid who is determined to make you look like an idiot.
For my kid, it was showering and deodorant at the age. Hitting and screaming at kids just leaves them worse off emotionally. Better to let peers and shame do the work for you: “You stink.” “Why do you smell like that all the time?” “Mom, I have this big ball at the back of my head”. That sticks the lesson in their brains and you don’t have to repeat yourself over and over, not about that, anyway, lol!
Yeah that is why my mom never let me do my hair at that age. You live you kearn.
The good thing is that the lesson is learned while in isolation so she doesn’t have to go to school or even go out and will have time to grow some of it back.
Awww! Nahla is dressed EXACTLY the way I dresses at 12! Girl, I get it. I was also a lone wolf kid, reading and swimming. I remember twelve with painful clarity. I didn’t really get comfortable with myself again until 18. I also had incredibly good looking parents and a handsome older brother—- I felt like such an awkward duckling for years.
It’s a hard age. I’d tell any 12 year old to keep reading books, keep swimming, while other tweens are messing around, you’re becoming exactly who you’re meant to be.
Also I shaved part of my head once. If you’re healthy, it grows back really really quickly