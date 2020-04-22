Kylie Jenner eschews ‘hard pants,’ wears affordable & not-so-affordable sweats

Kylie Jenner is still on lockdown in her home… for the most part. She did step outside this week and she wasn’t wearing a mask or anything, nor did it look like she was wearing makeup or a wig or anything fancy. She looked… well…

The way that Quarantine has turned Kylie Jenner back into a white girl pic.twitter.com/FQjlTEY95F — B. Velvet (@BeyonceLeague) April 20, 2020

It’s a little bit funny. What are the Kardashian-Jenners going to look like without their Botox and filler top-offs and with their plastic surgery enhancements in need of supervision? I’m more worried about Kim and Khloe going back to their “natural” looks than Kylie. Also: her sweatsuit in those photos cost $1500. I’m not joking.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been posting some photos from home. While she wore the $1500 sweatsuit for her brief foray outside, she’s been wearing more affordable gear inside her house:

When you’re Kylie Jenner, boring sweatpants just won’t do. Though the 22-year-old billionaire did step out on Monday in astonishingly expensive tie-dyed sweatsuit priced at over $1,500, she’s been partial to simple, skintight catsuits while stuck at home. Jenner recently posed on Instagram in a black zippered catsuit ($76) from Naked Wardrobe, showing off her bob-length natural hair. She has previously worn a similar style from the same brand ($62) on multiple occasions — including on a ski trip this winter, when she paired it with pricey vintage designer goods. Most recently, the makeup mogul teamed a charcoal bodysuit ($42) and matching leggings ($42) from the affordable brand with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s exclusive Dior x Nike Jordan sneakers for a jumpsuit-like look. Naked Wardrobe is a favorite among stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian, and there’s no surprise why; the comfy basics are made with spandex, making Kylie’s catsuit just as forgiving as a soft pair of sweatpants.

[From Page Six]

There’s been a lot of talk about quarantine clothes and whether anyone should wear “hard pants” in isolation. Speaking as someone who always works from home, no, don’t wear hard pants. DO wear pants though. Just make them sweats or leggings or lounge pants. Personally, I like a baggy look overall, so I’m not wearing skintight stuff like Kylie, but that’s comfortable for some women.