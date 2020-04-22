Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson welcomed their daughter at some point

On April 20th, paparazzi caught Joshua Jackson picking up some groceries and wearing a mask. It made me wonder if Joshua and Jodie Turner-Smith’s baby had already been born and they were just waiting to announce it quietly. Back in late March, he was doing interviews and he made it sound like her due date was already there, so… yeah, I think Jodie probably gave birth one or two weeks ago or so. And they’re only confirming it now:
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson‘s daughter has arrived! The Queen & Slim actress, 33, and the Little Fires Everywhere star, 41, have welcomed their first child together, reps for the couple confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.
“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps tell PEOPLE.
I can’t wait to hear the name, if they announce it at all. I kind of suspect they might do a J-name, just because… Jodie & Joshua. Anyway, congrats to them. I feel so sorry for Jodie and all of the pregnant ladies giving birth during a pandemic. I know there are horror stories out there but you ladies are doing amazing and stay tough!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
