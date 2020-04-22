Michelle Obama is reading books for children live at noon (ET) on Mondays

Like CB, my kids are teens (well, they both will be on Friday!) and given that they are self-sufficient, it’s been really nice having them home with me. But, again, like CB, I could not imagine quarantine with young children. I had a truly difficult time staying home with them as young children without quarantine. So I promise you, if mine were still in single digits, I would have a chart of every celebrity offering to read to my kids at which time right now. The latest ‘get’ in our celebrity babysitting club is former first lady Michelle Obama, who began reading to our nations toddlers on Monday and promises to do so until mid-May.
Michelle Obama is cracking open some of her favorite children’s picture books — which the former First Lady will read aloud in free live-streams over the next four weeks for kids stuck at home.
In “Mondays With Michelle Obama,” she’ll read aloud from a different classic children’s book every Monday at noon ET, starting April 20 and running through May 11. The project is a collaboration among Obama, Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books, and PBS Kids.
Each of Michelle Obama’s reading will be live-streamed simultaneously on PBS Kids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on Penguin Random House’s Facebook page. The videos will remain available for on-demand viewing on each platform afterward.
“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” Michelle Obama said in a statement. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere.”
She continued, “At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”
To enhance the reading experience with Michelle, Penguin Random House has “activities and resources for each of the books” available on their Read Together Be Together page and further resources on PBS’s parents page. The books Michelle will be reading are There’s A Dragon in Your Book next Monday, Miss Maple’s Seeds on May 4, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar on May 11th. If you missed it, she read The Gruffalo last Monday, but the Read Together Be Together link still has resources for that story up. The only unfortunate part is that Mondays with Michelle Obama is at the same time as LeVar Burton’s kids’ reading time! Maybe parents can tape one and play it on another morning.
Michelle is also working very hard to push the Vote By Mail movement to make mail-in ballots available to all. Last Monday, after she’d read to the kiddies in the AM, Michelle hosted her second When We All Vote Couch Party event, that included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, among others. Michelle and Barack Obama are co-chairing the movement to make voting accessible to everyone. The first hour and a half was information on how to vote by mail and why it’s so important while the second half of the three-hour event was a dance party hosted by Michelle and DJ D-Nice, who really deserves some kind of official honors when this is all done.
Swoon- I may just switch my lunch hour to sit and hear MO read to me while I eat.
AMAZING.
This is how you do it First Lady.
Love this. Hope it bring a little relief and magic to all the parents home with their kiddos now and helps foster a lifelong love to reading to many!
And love love love the vote by mail initiative. I can’t imagine the trashing they will be (or already are) taking from the right. Sigh.
Where is Melania? In the pavilion?
With the candlestick!
So, today in my social media newsfeed, a former friend who’s turned into a full blown COVID conspiracy theorist shared links suggesting that Michelle Obama reading stories is part of the “global Coronavirus conspiracy”… I don’t even fully understand why, something to do with her being friends with Bill Gates and the Clintons and Disney. Apparently Lady Gaga, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Tom Hanks are all part of the global conspiracy too. (Jim Carey and Ricky Gervais have “tried to warn us”, so they’re not part of the conspiracy, FYI.)
SMDH.
SO many people agreed with her. So many people. It made me feel despair — how is our world ever going to right itself when there are so many nut jobs out there with big platforms? (This girl has 30k followers.)
On a happier note, Hi Former First Lady Michelle Obama! [*waves*] You are a class act and the rest of us love you!
I love her! She is just the best, and i really appreciate how much she cares about children and America at large. We did not deserve the Obamas but I am glad we had/have them.
Forever First Lady
Can someone please remind me what “Waste of Space” Melania is doing to help kids & families, besides playing tennis at her taxpayer funded tennis pavilion ? I must have missed it
I just love her! I had the pleasure of meeting her years ago when I was working at a law school that she visited. If I remember correctly, it was an unannounced visit and she just popped in when she was in town. She was genuinely thrilled to be there and to interact with the students unlike some other visitors (cough, cough Justice Scalia).
If it’s live streaming on YouTube, you should be able to watch it later on YouTube too, I think.
My son and I watched it on Monday it was fun! I think the time is wrong, though. I got on Facebook at 11am (central) and it said the live reading was over, people were saying it had started at 10. We were able to pull it up on the PBS Kids YouTube channel a few minutes after 11. It was still fun and I can’t wait until next Monday and I miss her so much!!