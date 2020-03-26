Joshua Jackson on Jodie’s impending due date: ‘It’s a bit stressful right now’

Because my schedule is pretty much the same during the pandemic, I still haven’t watched how all the morning shows here in America are handling social distancing and working from home. I’ve seen that a lot of network and cable anchors have been doing their shows from home, and that’s true of actors on e-junkets too. Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere is out now and Joshua Jackson is still promoting it… by getting out of bed and doing link-up interviews from home. That’s what he did for his Good Morning America interview – he got up crazy-early in LA to talk with Lara Spencer in New York. She asked him about Jodie Turner Smith’s pregnancy and he actually talked a lot about it. I feel like a lot of celebrity “walls” are coming down, right? We’re seeing their homes, they’re giving us some big glimpses of their daily lives. I don’t hate it. Here’s the interview:

Josh says Jodie is due right now, but that everyone has told him that first babies come late. Some quotes:

When asked how Turner-Smith, 33, is doing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as they’re both “expecting a baby very soon,” the Little Fires Everywhere star replied, “We are! Like tomorrow, kind of.” “Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he continued. “The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day…. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important.” As this will be Jackson and Turner-Smith’s first child together, the actor said he consulted with Little Fires Everywhere costars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington — who are both mothers — on parenting advice. “Both of them were incredibly helpful,” he said, explaining that “both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They’re both mothers. They’ve integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.” While Jackson said on GMA that Turner-Smith’s due date is very soon, he told Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday that the baby will likely come in early April instead. “We are in the very, very home stretch. Everybody tells us that the first baby’s late so we’re probably 10ish days away.”

[From People]



I’ve heard that too, that first babies always come late. Joshua and Jodie have been in LA since late January, so I guess they were always planning to have their baby girl there, despite Jodie’s notable qualms about raising her child in America. Anyway, I enjoyed Joshua’s bleary-eyed interview and how open he was to talking about his impending fatherhood. I hope Joshua and Jodie have an easy time at the hospital, especially during this international health crisis.