Ramona Singer is quarantining with her ex: could you do this?

Embed from Getty Images

US Magazine interviewed Real Housewives of NY star Ramona Singer, who has been isolating at home in the Hamptons with her daughter, Avery, 33, and her ex husband, Mario. Ramona and Mario separated in 2014 after Mario cheated and were divorced the next year after over 20 years of marriage. The way Ramona described the current situation, Mario asked if he could join them at her place when everything started shutting down. She didn’t say that outright, but that’s the impression I got. She said “he was very gracious when he came.” She also was very complimentary of him while making it clear that they’re not back together. She said they’re “cordial” to each other and have a routine they’ve settled into, which we’ve heard from a lot of other celebrities too. I think the routine is what’s keeping my son and me sane. Here’s more of what Ramona told US Magazine, and you can see the video on their site.

“Even though we’re all together, we kind of have a routine. We do certain things by ourselves,” [Ramona Singer] told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 23, while promoting the Bravo series and her Ageless by Ramona collection on Amazon. “My daughter’s always bragged about his great shakes. He makes these really great protein shakes. I see what he puts in. You’d never think you’d want to drink it, but it’s delicious.” Ramona continued, “He puts in fresh spinach and he puts his celery, and then he throws in some apples, and some berries, and some banana. I’ll tell you, it’s the best smoothie I ever had in my life.” The Life on the Ramona Coaster author, who split from Mario in 2014 after 22 years of marriage, noted that they aren’t necessarily all “spending a lot of time” together, but they do eat all their meals with each other. “Monday through Friday, Avery’s working. Then Mario, he has his business, True Faith Jewelry. So he’s still involved with that,” she explained to Us. “I’m just, kind of, chilling out, reading books. But we’ll go to the beach together, we’ll do walks together. We definitely have family dinner together. We either all cook or Avery will cook, or Mario will cook. We always watch every night around 9:30 two episodes of Game of Thrones.” Ramona, who confirmed her Lyme disease diagnosis earlier this month, revealed that she’s been in “total isolation” for 10 days due to her immune system being compromised. In light of this, she shared how Mario, 66, has been helpful to her during this time. Mario has been very cooperative,” she admitted. “He doesn’t go into the supermarket [or] into the drug store. It’s drive-thrus. I have things delivered. I have things shipped. We’re isolating completely here.” Ramona continued, “For the sake of our daughter, we’re very cordial. He supports me in certain ways and I support him. So, I mean, he was very gracious when we came and he’s been cooking meals the first four or five nights. Now, we’re alternating. He’s been a very good, strong support to both me and Avery.”

[From US Magazine]

I found a video tour or Ramona’s Southhampton home and of course it’s massive, impeccably decorated (not my taste, but nice) and has a pool and tennis court. (She also has a gorgeous apartment in NYC.) That’s why her ex wanted to join her, he knew her place on the beach would be comfortable to hole up in and that he’d have company. Plus he was with family, no shade. I have a friendly relationship with my ex but I think the indefinite nature of quarantine would get to us. When I spend time with him it’s usually a set few days and there and it has an end point. That way we don’t get on each other’s nerves too much. Realizing that you’re stuck with that person is a different thing entirely.

Of course even long term committed couples are finding that it’s hard to be in the same house all day. Did you see Hecate’s post on getting along with a partner during quarantine? It’s all about listening. Oh and I recommend this book Communication Miracles for Couples. If you don’t want to buy a book, you can watch this video for the general gist. It’s about listening to the person, making them know that you hear them and taking time to consider their opinion. This is basically what the expert in that other story recommended too.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images