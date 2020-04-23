Tom Holland helped Jimmy Kimmel’s son, a big Spiderman fan, have a special birthday

Tom Holland appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show-from-home on Tuesday. I’m sure Jimmy scheduled Tom’s interview that day intentionally because it happened to be Jimmy’s son Billy’s third birthday. As Jimmy told Tom, they’d been planning a Spider Man birthday party, to which Jimmy had promised Billy Spider Man would attend. Jimmy intended to hire a Spider Man-for-hire to swing by the party, but COVID-19 quarantined any and all Spideys. So, since Jimmy just happened to have Tom on the phone, could maybe Peter Parker say hello to Billy for his bday? Major dad points, Jimmy. (The video is queued up to Jimmy’s Peter Parker request):

The best part is Billy is too overwhelmed to respond because, I mean – come on – Peter Parker is saying hey to him. So Jimmy’s daughter, Jane, who strikes me as a real go getter, takes over the conversation. That is, until her dad embarrasses her by telling Peter Parker she thinks he’s cute. That’s such a Dad move, too. They think it will make for this really fun little moment and all it does is embarrass everyone. Geez, Dad! I love that Peter Parker was super cool to Billy until the cake showed up and then it was like, Peter who? Also, Tom forgot his New York accent at the end there. Not that I think Billy will call him out on it, but it was cute.

As for the rest of it, The Hollywood Reporter did a summary, if you don’t have the desire to watch it (because let’s face it, we all have the time to watch it these days)

With social distancing still in full force amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spider-Man star Tom Holland appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! via video chat on Tuesday night. The actor was at his home in London accompanied by three “pals” who provided a laugh track in lieu of the regular studio audience. When Kimmel asked how Holland is getting along with his housemates after being in lockdown for a month, the actor joked that there has been a lot of “getting drunk” and that Ryan Reynolds recently sent him a case of “spider gin.” He went on to say that he’s lucky to be “doing fine” and living in a place that has a nice outdoor space. Holland also said that he’s been “a little bit productive” and has been writing a screenplay with his brother Harry that they just sent out to producers. Making a joke, he said that sending the script to people has been nerve-racking because they might find out that he’s “stupid” or “can’t spell anything.” Amid quarantine, Holland has been working with The Brothers Trust, a charity set up by his family to raise funds for various causes, as well as participating in “massive pub quizzes” to ensure that a sense of community continues in this period of home isolation. As for keeping up with his co-stars, he recently FaceTimed Robert Downey Jr., who happened to be in the bath.

The three “pals” he’s locked in with are Harry (who is Tom’s brother and writing partner), his assistant and best friend Harrison Osterfield and Dwayne. I think he said ‘Dwayne’ although it sounded a little like ‘Twain’, but when I typed ‘Tom Holland Roommates’ into my search bar, I got some fan fic excerpts I was not prepared for, so we’re running with Dwayne for this story.

As for the group coping well through liberal consumption of alcohol, he’s probably exaggerating, but my guess is not by much. He’s 23 and still turning beer into muscle, I’m sure they’re enjoying themselves. I am very curious to know how many celebs got Aviation Gin from Ryan Reynolds – he really is becoming quite the marketer. I can’t drink hard stuff during the week, or I’d be crap during the day. So I’d just need one bottle, just in case Ryan was looking for other people to send to. I love the fact that RDJ answers Facetime calls in the bathtub. You have to have some serious confidence to hit accept in there.

Speaking of costars, Tom did mention that he’s chatted with his forever heart eyes, Jake Gyllenhaal. Of course he did, I don’t think Tom could make it more than three days without speaking to Jake. He said they were searching for a Peloton class to take together so to our Peloton subscribers out there, there’s this week’s motivation.

I’m sure you’ve all seen the handstand challenge Tom issued to Jake and Ryan, right? It hits every button: cuteness, thirst trap and funny response from Ryan, in case you missed it.