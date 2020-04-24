Sofia Richie declares summer 2020 ‘canceled’, breaks the law while doing so

We’ve been talking a lot – here and elsewhere – about what can stay and what can go with this pandemic and lockdown. What’s certain is that we’ll all be changed by it and our society and culture will change too. It’s not just the lost months of TV and film productions or the music left unrecorded, but the actual fun, silly pop culture sh-t that we all enjoy and helps lighten our world. In 2019, it was all about the Hot Girl Summer and who was having a Hot Girl Summer and Hot Girl Summer vibes. There were some arguments that Hot Girl Summer gave way to Lazy B Fall, but can we all agree that no one wanted Pandemic A–hole Spring?

What’s my point? I guess I was just realizing that 2019 was Hot Girl Summer and 2020 is probably going to be Coronavirus Lockdown Summer. Even if some lockdowns are lifted – and I could see if happening in, like, July? – will anyone feel like doing anything or being pop-culture-y or having fun? No. So, one of the arbiters of youth has declared this summer preemptively “cancelled.” Sofia Richie says summer is over before it started.

TMZ pointed out that this photo was taken on one of the California beaches, either LA County or Malibu. All of which have all been closed during the lockdown. That’s how she managed to get such a desolate beach photo – the beach was closed. And there she was, riding a bike? Gross. (update: that’s probably why she deleted the Insta too.) But she is right, summer is likely being canceled as we speak. *sob*

Also, how does this girl still have fresh lip injections??

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

1 Response to “Sofia Richie declares summer 2020 ‘canceled’, breaks the law while doing so”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:22 am

    I hope summer isn’t cancelled, but I wouldn’t be sorry to see the end of this vapid twit and by connection the rest of the empty heads she is associated with.

    If the era of the “social media influencer” could be brought to a crushing halt because people finally realized what rank opportunists most of these people are, I wouldn’t be sorry.

