Florida Man Tom Brady breaks-and-enters into a stranger’s home in ‘Tompa Bay’

Is it just me or does it feel completely natural and right that Tom Brady is now bumbling along in Florida, casually doing crimes like a big dolt? Just this week, we heard that Tom was Peak Florida Man because he decided to work out in Florida public park… which had been closed during the pandemic. He apparently got some kind of citation for it. Now this – Tom could have been charged with breaking and entering, because that’s exactly what he did – he broke into some poor stranger’s home, thinking he was entering his offensive coordinator’s home. Isn’t Florida still a state where intruders can be shot on sight, no questions asked? Stand Your Ground Law and all of that? He’s lucky – white – the homeowner wasn’t packing heat:
Tom Brady’s adjustment to life in Tampa, Florida, hasn’t been without its mishaps. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback accidentally walked into the wrong home this month, a source tells PEOPLE.
“He was trying to go to Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s house,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Because of social distancing, Byron told Tom he’d leave materials for him on the bar in the kitchen, so Tom let himself in. But the houses in Tampa look almost identical, and Tom went into the wrong one,” the source says. “It was a comedian, David Kramer’s house. Tom felt horrible and was so apologetic.”
Kramer told TMZ that the incident took place on April 7. “I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told the outlet. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’” Kramer said, adding that the athlete apologized profusely for the mix-up.
“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’” Kramer told TMZ. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”
This is what I’m talking about… after all of this time, it turns out that Florida is Tom Brady’s natural habitat. They’re probably going to make him King of Florida. Either that or Gronk will end up with that title, because Gronk is going to the Buccaneers too. What, no Julian Edelstein? He’s the only Patriot I give a sh-t about.
Also, Tom really wants “Tompa Bay” to catch on too. Stop trying to make it happen, Florida Man.
Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
very lucky about the outcome. i hope he had a brief conversation with the homeowner once he was out the door. i grew up playing sports with his sisters and he was often at our games. his dad was our coach. i learned a lot from his dad in terms of strategy and his sisters are amazing athletes in their own right so i learned a lot from them as well.
LOL! You’re hilarious and spot on with Bighead Brady.
That tweet is as tone deaf as I would expect from him and I let him know it on Twitter.
(It’s Julian Edelman, not Edelstein!)
Lol right
All of the houses in Tampa look the same?!?
I’m nowhere near a Tom Brady or Patriots fam, but my brother lives in a community of McMansions and I have so much trouble distinguishing his house from everybody else’s because they all look the damn same.
Yeah…a couple years ago I almost went into my aunt’s neighbor’s house. I have no excuse. Both houses have a walkway and an enclosed front porch, but that’s where the similarities end. My aunt has lived there for 25 years and we LIVE in the SAME TOWN. I was distracted and walked up the walkway and opened the front porch door…the smell of cigarette smoke clued me in that I had gone into the wrong house and I beat it out of there!!
My mom lives in a retirement community in Florida and the only way I’ve ever been able to tell which house is hers is because one of her neighbors has a distinctive garage door. Otherwise all the houses are literally exactly the same. And I live in a townhouse, so people always have trouble finding my place-I have to tell them to use gps and look at the house numbers. It’s kind of dumb that he didn’t check it was the right house before he walked in, but I get it. He and his OC could have seen each other in person and still practiced social distancing if they wanted to avoid this.
I get it, my late father in law’s neighborhood was the same when it was first built. After about 10 years the differing landscaping/gardens made it easier to distinguish between places. But in those early days, we were taking a walk and noting the similarities and slight differences between houses, like bay window vs regular window, and I posted to one that I said I thought was uglier than the rest. Turns out we had circled back to my FIL’s and it was his I was pointing out! Oops. I tried to pretend I was joking but I’m not sure he bought it, lol.
WTF?!? And he thinks that‘s funny????? Dumb as a brick.
Did he not have an address for the house? They do deliver mail in Fl, right?
Forgive him. The only things that fit inside his head are football, Gisele, and Gronk
Lol. I hope he doesn’t listen to Trump because I could see him trying to disinfect himself from coronavirus.
This whole post had me shrieking with laughter. Tom Brady: the Ultimate Florida Man
I walked into a wrong house once… when I was a child.
He’s lucky,stupid mistake but I guess I could see it happening.The home he entered was unlocked too,so I’m sure he thought was open for him to pick up the papers.I’m not a fan or a hater but this was just a dumb mistake that fortunately ended well.If he was not white I fear this would be a much worse story.
True story-I was in my car at the bank a year ago waiting for my husband to come out and I wasn’t paying attention and a strange man got in and sat down in my passenger side-Shocked I was telling him to please get out (he seemed older and confused)but he wouldn’t leave So I just started screaming HELP!And getting out of my car.People came and helped get him out,but ….these things can happen fast.Crazy
Lock your doors people!
I don’t think this is very funny if we remember how much damage football does to player’s brain. It’s a gladiator sport and I wish someone would’ve already put an end to it.