Ariana Grande thinks her ‘pony tail Tik Tok’ impersonators are ‘degrading’

Singer Ariana Grande wearing a custom Giambattista Valli dress with Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

This is what we get for Quarantine Content: a pop star lowkey beefing with some fans who are “impersonating” her on Tik Tok. I mean, I guess? I’ll take it, because beggars can’t be choosers, and I also think Ariana is both right and wrong here. First things first: did you know that there are some relatively high-profile Ariana stans (Arianators) who look a lot like her and style themselves like her and make Tik Tok videos where they basically “act” like her? I didn’t know that, but I’m not surprised that those girls exist, nor am I surprised that they have some minor fame in the Tik Tok game. You can see one of them here.

So what’s the problem? Ariana has been watching her stans’ Tik Toks and she’s unamused by the impersonators. She finds them “degrading.” She said so in a now-deleted frame on Instagram Stories.

She wrote that in response to a video by Jordan Firstman who did an “impression of a meme” where “he calls out meme creators who ‘recontextualize’ and assign ‘a completely arbitrary meaning’ to a moment the original creator ‘loves so much, kind of like degrading its entire value.’” I’ll include it below so you can get the whole deal. Basically, he argued that memes are mostly awful because they’re stealing someone else’s creative endeavor and Ariana latched onto that point and said that she felt degraded when her fans dressed exactly like her and did impressions of her on Tik Tok. Which… I don’t know, is “degraded” the right word here? I’m not sure. I think it’s more “creepy” than anything else.

(It’s the third slide, but the rest of the impressions are amazing and the dish one turned me on.)

Photos courtesy of WENN.

  1. grabbyhands says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Is it say, less degrading than slathering on the self tanner and pretending you’re a different ethnicity?

  2. Aang says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:27 am

    I’m think she’s upset that we can how basic she looks. My daughter bought a$100 ponytail on Amazon and went as Ariana for Halloween. My petit, small nosed, similar jawlined daughter looked just like her. Some fake lashes, fake nails, fake tan, fake hair, draw a tiny heart on your cheek, highlight the heck out your face and you too can look like Ariana Grande.

  3. D says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:38 am

    Not even sure where the guy’s meme discourse fits into this, did Ariana create the high pony? Fake tan? Fake nails? So then what meaning are her fans recontextualizing?

    Idk just because you make memes about memes doesn’t mean you actually know what a critique is.

  4. S808 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Those girls are so creepy. It’s not just her looks they copy, it’s her mannerisms and way of speaking. I’d beef up my security if I were her.

