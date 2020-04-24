Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden have opposite sleep schedules to care for their baby

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s daughter Raddix is three months old. Not only did I momentarily forget they’d had a baby, I cannot believe it was just three-months ago. 2020, the year time was merely a concept. Cameron and Benji have been able to find a routine that works best for them as new parents, specifically working in opposing sleep schedules. Fortunately for the couple, their cycles were opposite to begin with so it’s working out perfectly.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden‘s opposite sleep schedule helps them as parents while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During an Instagram Live video with celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westmanon Wednesday, Diaz, 47, said she loves that her husband is a “night” person. “Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her,” Diaz shared of her 3-month-old baby girl Raddix. “I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep.” Diaz explained that the fact that she and her husband are polar opposites when it comes to sleeps made her realize “we all need somebody… somebody who doesn’t do what we do.” “It’s the tribal thing, it’s why we need tribes,” Diaz said, explaining she stumbled upon the realization following a previous conversation with her good friend Drew Barrymore.

[From People]

“We need tribes” is one of the Drew Barrymorest things I’ve heard, especially to a new, sleep-deprived mom without context, “I’m so tired. I have formula dried in my hair and I can’t seem to find any of my left shoes.” “See, we need tribes!” “Oh gawd, you’re right. I need tribes.” However, the sleep thing in Cameron’s case is ideal. Three extra hour sleep when my children were newborns would have made all the difference. It was the middle of the night feedings that disturbed me. I was fine from 4AM on and I don’t remember them fussing when I first went to bed at night, so the fact that my husband and I have identical sleep cycles didn’t impact us much, I don’t think (Christ, I’ve blocked out so much of those dark days). But if Cameron and Benji have this figured out now, that’s marvelous. Working as a team to parent starts right at the beginning. If they find a way to do that now, they’ve saved themselves a fortune in parenting books.

As for the rest of her quarantine day, Cameron said it begins with her hitting the ground running and that she doesn’t “stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow.” Fortunately, that’s the way she likes it. To relax, Cameron is cooking as it’s her favorite thing. The article goes on to say that all Cameron and Benji want to do right now is hang out with their baby girl. I mean, I’m not saying lucky them, they get to be quarantined, but I could see how a new parent might find orders to stay home more of a blessing than most. And when you do go stir crazy and need a break, the other parent is there to cover you for a few hours, which is usually not the case. The “other” is generally at work when you need that break. Cameron waited a long time to be a mom, I’m glad she’s found the beauty in these unusual times.