Vogue’s June/July issue is a portrait of a creative world in lockdown

I’m still sorting through the May issues of various magazines, most of which were shot and organized before everything went into lockdown. The May issues are almost entirely just regular issues, with some late-editorial mentions of the pandemic here and there. It’s the June and July issues we have to worry about. They’re going to be a MESS. Vogue got the ball rolling and I have to give it to Anna Wintour, honestly – she shut down the Vogue offices pretty early in the crisis and allowed for her staff to work from home. Pitch meetings were probably crazy. No photographers were going to break quarantine to shoot a Vogue cover. And Vogue is the magazine with the resources to lead the way. So here they are, showing the other publications what can be done in this “new normal” – a two-month issue and a cover image of a stark red rose.

So what is the cover story? “Postcards From Home: Creativity is a Time of Crisis.” The magazine profiled models, entertainers, creators, designers, etc, all at home and shooting their own photos and making videos and short films and whatever they could do. You can see the cover package here. Here are some of the parts I enjoyed:

Florence Pugh in LA: “For the first few days I felt low. Then my dad reminded me that I needed to dance and I needed to cook and I needed to do all of the things that make me happy,” says the actor. “I instantly started shimmying and boogeying in the morning and I felt so much happier and just…bubbly all day. I’ve also turned toward chopping and cooking and flavors. I have this vegetable patch that I put in in autumn of last year, so that’s where I’m getting all my cabbages, and my leeks—and my elephant garlics! I’m totally finding a sense of calm in all the greenery. Meditation doesn’t really work on me. I get very frustrated that my brain thinks about too many things. So I tend to turn to cooking and stirring. Last night I made a little kind of one-pot dish just to use all things in the fridge, and it completely calmed me down.” Alessandro Michele, Rome: “I’ve rediscovered knitting and the sacredness of manual work: Knitting is my way of praying,” says the Gucci creative director. “I’m also learning how to play my classical guitar, feeling the connection with my dad’s love for music. I’m aware of the privilege I have—I can slow down, while lots of other people are working tirelessly to help each and every one of us make it through these agonizing times. We would not be here, thinking about what this pandemic is teaching us, without their priceless effort. From my windows, I can hear the birds singing as I’ve never heard before; seawater in Venice is clear once again. These are the little signs we need to look at once we go back to inhabiting this fragile world.” Lizzo, Los Angeles:“I have my crystals that I charge, and I have my single-note bell, and I have this flute; it’s called a toot. I light sage, or I light Palo Santo or a candle or anything that can bring some sort of texture into the air,” Lizzo says. “Then I just like to sit and connect with people. I know a lot of people use meditation as a form of calming down and centering themselves, but recently I’ve been using meditation as a form of connectivity, to where it’s like I can mindfully and metaphysically connect with all of the people in the world. You know what I mean? I’ve been using meditation as a form of bringing myself closer to everybody and to the heart of the world, and it’s really worked. It’s really worked for me.”

[From Vogue]

There’s so much there, and I actually really enjoyed the feature. I found it especially inspiring to see how artists – photographers, designers, graphic artists – were dealing with the lockdown, and it basically seems like many of them were just creating little projects in their homes or backyards, photographing their kids or partners, knitting or making collages. It was oddly comforting. Vogue… did a good thing?