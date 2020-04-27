Forbes says that Kanye West is officially worth more than a billion dollars

I avoided reading this Forbes article on Kanye West all weekend for obvious reasons – I didn’t want to be in a bad mood after reading six pages of rants about domes. But as it turns out, this Forbes article is pretty good. The basic gist is that Forbes featured Kanye on one of their covers last year, as they discussed how his empire (mostly his creation of the Yeezy line) could one day be a billion-dollar empire. Kanye refused to provide Forbes with any business data at the time, so they had no idea how much his empire was actually worth. Kanye was mad at Forbes for not taking his word for it, and not believing that he was already a billionaire. It grated it on him so much that he eventually succumbed and allowed Forbes to see the documentation. Their analysis of the documentation: he’s worth, on paper, a little more than a billion. From Forbes:

When we featured West on the cover of Forbes last summer, delving into his incredible success with Yeezy, he seemed pleased at first. His world-famous wife, Kim Kardashian West, even tweeted her congratulations, to the positive affirmations of 32,300 of their closest Twitter friends. But without sufficient documentation on his unusual stake, versus just his word and industry guesstimates, we didn’t call him a billionaire. And that grated on him. As the year wore on, he protested publicly. (“I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,’” he told an industry panel, about something that no one at Forbes remembers.) In private, he was more biting. (A “disrespectful article,” he texted this week, that was “purposely snubbing me.”) When our annual billionaires list appeared earlier this month, again with West absent—still no documentation, and now a pandemic to boot—West again reacted with hurt and venom. “You know what you’re doing,” he texted. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.” At one point, he texted that Forbes was “part of a group of media” that was trying to suppress his self-made narrative because of his race. That sister-in-law Kylie Jenner did make the list also clearly stuck in his craw. Then, yesterday, a breakthrough: West directed his team to provide what we feel is an authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc. Three things became clear from this exercise. First, it reinforces why we put him on the cover in the first place—West, in just a few years, has created a brand that’s challenging Nike’s Air Jordan for sneaker world supremacy. It’s one of the great retail stories of the century. Second, it reinforced that West, who claims both in words and in this paperwork that he’s worth more than $3 billion, is as overly boastful as his political idol, President Donald Trump. Not a numbers guy? We agree. Finally—and perhaps most critically to West—it does confirm, based on our estimates, that his stake in Yeezy indeed makes him a billionaire. A bit over $1 billion, actually.

I sort of believe it, based solely on the popularity of Yeezy sneakers. I still wonder if the Yeezy clothing line is really all that popular (Forbes says the Yeezy clothing line loses money), but the sneakers definitely are. But the fact that Kanye was bitterly texting Forbes journalists about how disrespectful they are to not take his word for everything… wow. Trumpian. Thin-skinned. I also think it’s kind of hilarious how every member of the West-Kardashian-Jenner clan is absolutely sick with jealousy at Kylie Jenner’s financial success.