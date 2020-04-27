There was a very predictable spike in poisonings & calls to poison control

Last Thursday, Donald Trump decided to riff during a daily press conference on the pandemic. His riff? It was about how scientists have found that the coronavirus is hampered (on surfaces and in the air) by UV light and household disinfectants. Trump suggested that people might need to find a way to inject disinfectant into their bodies, and get sunlight/UV light into their bodies too. On Friday, I said it for all the dumbasses in the back: do not do this. It’s not as if I want all of those MAGA people to survive and thrive post-pandemic. I just knew that those idiots would find some way to ingest Lysol and then there would be even more of a strain on hospitals and medical workers as they had to deal with mass-poisonings. But… of course that happened anyway. While there hasn’t been a “mass poisoning” issue, there has been an influx of calls to poison control with *questions*. And yes, there’s some indication of a spike in people ingesting cleaners.

States across the country are seeing a spike in poison control calls following President Donald Trump’s comments about injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant to kill the coronavirus. According to Mike Ricci, the communications director for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the state’s Emergency Management Agency saw a surge of over 100 calls inquiring about the president’s remarks. Due to the influx of calls, the agency issued an alert to remind residents that “under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.” Similarly, New York City saw an increase in “cases of exposure to Lysol, bleach & other cleaners in 18 hours after Trump’s suggestion,” reporter Anna Sanders shared on Twitter, who said the N.Y.C. Poison Control Center saw 30 cases dealing with household cleaners, disinfectants and bleach. “That’s more than double during same period in 2019, per health dept,” Sanders wrote. “Thankfully no hospitalizations or deaths.”

Not only did various state and local officials have to do damage control, corporations were dunking on Trump as well, issuing statements amounting to PLEASE DO NOT CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS. What made it worse, somehow, was that Trump spent the past three days denying what he said, or blaming the media for what he said, or claiming that he was being sarcastic at the time. He can’t even keep his story straight about that. So, again, people should not consume disinfectants or slice themselves open to expose their blood to UV light.

Reminder: Lysol disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as directed and in line with usage guidelines pic.twitter.com/yPVhvINxbU — Lysol (@Lysol) April 24, 2020